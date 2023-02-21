COLLEGE NEWS
Dean’s list
The University of Hartford announced Cameron Boardman, of Bradford, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Curry College names Nichole Pappas, of Randolph, and Asa MacDonald, of Warren, to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
New VP
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School has hired Dave Celone as the new vice president of alumni relations and development. He earned his JD from VLGS in 1992. He joins VLGS from his position as director of development and community relations at West Central Behavioral Health in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Celone served as development director for the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, was co-director of the Dartmouth College Fund, and previously owned art galleries in Lyme, New Hampshire, and White River Junction. He practiced law in Connecticut and Vermont.
AROUND TOWN
Earthquake relief
BARRE — The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd are hosting a fundraiser dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 39 Washington St. in Barre, for Turkish/Syrian earthquake relief. The fundraiser features Turkish/Middle Eastern platter, dessert, vegetarian options; music; and a silent auction of local goods. Cost is $20 per meal. Takeout meals available 5 to 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Episcopal Relief and Development.
AROUND VT
Backlash screening
ESSEX JUNCTION — After a sold-out first U.S. screening, the documentary “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” will be shown again in Vermont at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Theater 6, Essex Cinemas, 21 Essex Way #300, Essex Junction. To attend the screening at Essex Cinemas, visit bit.ly/3Ea0c9R
Gun storage
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced the launch of a three-part campaign to promote safe gun storage in Vermont. The campaign consists of a public service announcement aimed at encouraging gun owners to safely store weapons, as well as distribution of free cable gun locks to facilitate safe gun storage, and promotion of the Vermont State Police’s partnership with federal firearms licensees around the state providing for temporary, off-site storage for firearms that cannot be maintained safely at home. For all information related to this safe storage initiative, including the locations to pick up free cable gun locks, the Vermont State Police/FFL website, and links to the PSA, visit www.gunsafevt.org online.
Suicide prevention
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Even though more is being done today to prevent suicide than at any other time, the rate of suicide continues to rise in the U.S., and at a faster rate in Vermont. At its annual Chapter Leadership Conference held recently in Seattle, Washington, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention recognized the support and work done by the Vermont Chapter with the Outstanding Chapter Support of Project2025 Award for their exemplary service in helping to prevent suicide across Vermont. Project2025 is a nationwide initiative to reduce the rate of suicide by 20% by 2025.
DCF appointments
Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Chris Winters, of Berlin, as commissioner of the Department for Children and Families; Winters will replace interim commissioner Harry Chen, M.D., who has served since October. Additionally, the current deputy commissioner of the Child Development Division, Miranda Gray, will become deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division; and Janet McLaughlin will join the department as deputy commissioner of CDD.
Winters served as deputy secretary of state for the past eight years, overseeing all aspects of the office responsible for elections, business registration, corporations, and the state records and archives.
Gray spent 15 years working in various roles within the DCF Economic Services Division, Reach Up Program, before coming to CDD as interim deputy commissioner in February 2021.
McLaughlin brings two decades of leadership in the nonprofit sector in both Vermont and Washington, D.C. She joins CDD from the Vermont Association of Education of Young Children where she has been executive director since April 2021.
VTF&W
Stay off ice
While the current warm weather continues, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is extending its advisory to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland waterbodies that may have better ice conditions at present — and after cold weather returns, on Lake Champlain — caution is advised. Even on inland waters that may have over 8 inches of accumulated ice, it remains crucial to bring safety equipment, check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore.
According to law, ice shanties must be removed by March 31 or sooner if ice conditions become unstable. Based on the current ice conditions, shanties should have been removed from many of Vermont’s lakes already. Anglers who have not already removed their shanties should prioritize life safety now, and recover their shanties during the next cold snap if conditions then permit.
Proposed hunt
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 180 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state in a continued effort to reduce the impact of winter ticks on moose in that area. No permits are recommended for the rest of the state. The proposal is now available for public comment until March 31 by email to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
The department would issue 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose permits in WMU-E for the moose seasons this October. The 2023 Moose Harvest Recommendation and information about the moose study are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website; from the Home page, click on Hunt and then Moose.
BUSINESS
Free webinar
KeyBank’s Key4Women will present “Grit and Grace,” a free, one-hour virtual event at noon Wednesday, March 1. The webinar will kick off Women’s History Month with guest speaker, Cheryle Jackson, founder of Grit and Grace, The Movement, and current CEO of MyOwnDoctor telehealth company. For more information or to register online by Feb. 28, visit key.com/women online.
Greenest building
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Building Network’s 11th annual Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Competition is now open for submissions. This statewide competition recognizes exemplary residential and commercial buildings that excel in green building strategies and meet the highest standard of demonstrated energy performance. Submissions are due at 5 p.m. Friday, March 31. For more information and application materials, visit www.vtgreenbuildingnetwork.org/awards or email vermontgbn@gmail.com or telephone 802-735-2192.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.