YOUTH NEWS
Book awards
Three student-choice book award winners have been announced by the Vermont Department of Libraries.
“I Eat Poop. A Dung Beetle Story” by Mark Pett wins the 2022-2023 Red Clover Book Award, chosen by children in K-4. “Alone” by Megan E. Freeman wins the 2022-2023 Vermont Golden Dome Book Award, selected by Grades 4-8 students. In a three-way tie, “The Mary Shelley Club” by Goldy Moldavsky, “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, and “Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao won the 2022-2023 Green Mountain Book Award chosen by Vermont students in Grades 9-12.
Dairy judging
ROCHESTER — 4-H’ers from four Vermont clubs gathered at Liberty Hill Farm in Rochester on April 30 for the 2023 Central and Southeastern Regional 4-H Dairy Judging Clinic.
Eighteen 4-H’ers took part, representing the Clever Clovers 4-H Club, Tunbridge; Hartland Cattle Club, Hartland; Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center; and the Rambling Rivers 4-H Club, Newbury. Placements were as follows.
Seniors (14-18): Kate Wehmeyer, Lyme, New Hampshire (first); Elise Sanders, West Topsham (second); Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Hartland (third); Dylan Slack, Bethel (fourth); Peter Morig, Norwich (fifth); Dani Flint, East Bethel (sixth); Leah Rogers, Randolph Center (seventh); Chandler Cook, Randolph (eighth); Andrew Fors, Bethel (ninth).
Juniors (11-13): Ella Kennett, Rochester (first); Lori Graham, Randolph (second); Bryn Nelson, Ryegate (third); Sophia Fors, Bethel (fourth); Logan Meacham, North Hartland (fifth); Mackenzie Pearl, Barnet (sixth).
Beginners (8-10): Faith Comstock, South Royalton (first); Thomas Williams, Randolph Center (second); Tyler Meacham, North Hartland (third).
Hippology contest
The State 4-H Hippology Contest took part on two separate days and venues this year. Thirty-two 4-H’ers took part, with the top 10 in each age division earning a rosette ribbon. The first phases of the 2023 competition were held April 29 at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield. The judging phase took place May 7 at Aspen East Stable in Jericho Placements were as follows:
Juniors (8 and 9): Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Saige Prisco (second) and Ian Kascha-Hare (third), both from Milton; Isla Beattie, Danville (fourth); Taylor Daniels, Fair Haven (fifth).
Juniors(10 and 11): Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton (first); Alexandria Ryan, Hubbardton (second); Graham Robinson, Underhill (third); Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock (fourth); Maddie Murphy, Bethel (fifth); Rianna Bagalio, Randolph Center (sixth); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (seventh); Kinzie Grindle, St. Albans (eighth); Ava McConnell, Randolph (ninth); Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire (10th).
Juniors (12 and 13): Madison Trudell, Fairfax (first); Aleigha Riendeau, Vernon (second); Charlotte Thompson, Ira (third); Addison Erickson, Florence (fourth).
Seniors (14 to 18): Haileigh Demers, Westford (first); Emma Sibley, Georgia (second); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (third); Tieghan Perry, Danville (fourth); Jenna Bennett, Swanton (fifth); Seanna Erickson, Florence (sixth); Viola Brown, Vernon (seventh); Natalie Jackman, Vergennes (eighth); Elizabeth Gamble, Peacham (ninth); Marianna Webb, Vergennes (10th); Hannah Gendreau, Shoreham (11th); Addie Ploof, Westford (12th); Cassie Hill, Vernon (13th).
Horse judging
JERICHO — Aspen East Stable in Jericho hosted the 2023 State 4-H Horse Judging Contest on May 7. The participants judged five classes: Hunter in Hand, Quarter Horse Mares, English Pleasure, Mini Pleasure Driving and Ranch Pleasure. Overall rankings for the 33 competitors were:
Seniors (14-18): Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (first); Viola Brown, Vernon (second); Jenna Bennett, Swanton (third); Emma Sibley, Georgia (fourth); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (fifth); Isabella Kang, Milton (sixth); Seanna Erickson, Florence (seventh); Emma Reen, Lincoln (eighth); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (ninth); Tieghan Perry, Danville (10th); Haileigh Demers, Westford (11th); Elizabeth Gamble, Peacham (12th); Hannah Gendreau, Shoreham (13th).
Juniors (12 and 13): Madison Trudell, Fairfax (first); Sydney Gorton, Milton (second); Aleigha Riendeau, Vernon (third).
Juniors (10 and 11): Alexandria Ryan, Castleton (first); Claire Romano, Fairfax (second); Graham Robinson, Underhill (third); Madeline Murphy, Orange (fourth); Cameron Franco, Wheelock (fifth); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (sixth); Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury (seventh); Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton (eighth); Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock (ninth); Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire (10th).
Juniors (8 and 9): Ian Kascha-Hare, Milton (first); Mason Medor, Swanton (second); Elizabeth Foreman, Fairfax (third); Nora Kidder, Cambridge (fourth); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (fifth); Saige Prisco, Milton (sixth); LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott (seventh).
COLLEGE NEWS
Kemper Gottshall, of Jeffersonville, recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands. {/span}
Beth Laberge, of Berlin, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health, given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
MILITARY NEWS
Book award
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced it has selected author Charles E. Stanley Jr. as recipient for its 2023 William E. Colby Military Writers’ Award, given annually to a first solo work of fiction or nonfiction that has made a major contribution to the understanding of military history, intelligence operations or international affairs. Stanley was selected for his book, “Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines.”
AROUND VT
Foster care
Foster and kinship families are the important cornerstone of child protection. They provide a safe, temporary home while parents address the concerns that brought them to the attention of Family Services. There are currently (April 2023) 1,060 children who have been placed in state custody by a judge.
Family Services is always recruiting for foster/kinship homes to meet the needs of the children it serves. Taking into consideration their school, interest, needs, how they identify, culture and other factors, different types of caregiving families are needed. The greatest need for foster homes is for teens and children who express their trauma with behaviors.
To become involved, call 802-241-0896 or email Mary.Collins@vermont.gov
