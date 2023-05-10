AROUND TOWN
Strength meet
BARRE — The RehabGYM will host its fifth annual RehabGYM Invitational Strength Meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 219 North Main St. Suite 103 in Barre. This year, the annual deadlift-only competition partners with Rainbow Bridge Community Center to add a block party and also to raise money for Rainbow Bridge.
The partnership mission is to make resistance training accessible to populations who have historically had limited access to it and the health benefits that come with it. This includes the LGBTQ+ community, those with disabilities, Black and Indigenous communities, women and seniors. Many of the athletes signed up to compete that day belong to one or more of those groups, and for many of them, this is their first time competing or even lifting in front of an audience.
VTF&W
Wild turtles
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says keeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations. Some commonly seen species include the painted turtle and snapping turtle. The wood turtle, spotted turtle and spiny softshell are rare in Vermont, and the department urges you to report sightings of these species to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas at www.vtherpatlas.org online.
BUSINESS
Bank promotions
Amy Chamberlin is among the eight Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees in New Hampshire and Vermont earning promotions. Chamberlin has been promoted to assistant vice president, payment solutions sales officer, where she covers all branches in Vermont, as well as in the central and Upper Valley of New Hampshire. She joined the bank in 2018 as a branch relationship manager for the branch in Williamstown and has 29 years of banking experience. Chamberlin joined the bank’s treasury services team in 2020 as payment solution sales officer. She is also a member of the bank’s brand ambassadors.
COLLEGE NEWS
Rachel Bleh, of Warren, earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University, Nebraska.
