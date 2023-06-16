BUSINESS
New CEOs
WAITSFIELD — Lawson’s Finest Liquids announced Adeline Druart, former president of Vermont Creamery, will join the brewery’s executive leadership as chief executive officer. Sean and Karen Lawson will maintain positions as stewards of the brand.
As the brewery’s first hired CEO, Druart brings experience from Vermont Creamery leading its transition from founder-owned to Fortune 250 U.S. company Land O’Lakes. She was Vermont Creamery president while serving as vice president and corporate officer of the farmer-owned cooperative in Land O’Lakes’ Dairy Foods Division until February 2023. Druart currently serves as board member of the nonprofit Vermont Business for Social Responsibility and joined Let’s Grow Kids CEO Think Tank in 2020.
WATERBURY — Paul Coombs has been named CEO of NOMAD Transportable Power, coming to the mobile energy solution provider from KORE Power, where he led efforts to bring in millions in private capital to support domestic lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing. At KORE Power, he was a co-founder and led the acquisition of Northern Reliability, relaunched as KORE Solutions, and guided the site selection process that resulted in the KOREPlex manufacturing facility project landing in Arizona.
NOMAD is in the utility, commercial and industrial-scale mobile energy storage sector and was founded to meet demands for a more flexible, transportable battery energy storage system.
Grant award
A federal two-year grant of $400,000 has been awarded to VMEC, the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, to assist Vermont small- and medium-sized manufacturers in building their supply chain initiatives. The funding comes from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce whose mission is “to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.”
Coleman honored
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center’s vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is among hospital and health system DEI leaders highlighted last week by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national medical news publication. Marissa Coleman, PsyD, was named among the “86 hospital and health system diversity, equity and inclusion officers to know” for 2023. The publication noted that Dr. Coleman has conducted dozens of monthly listening sessions focused on a variety of topics and trained more than 700 leaders using her own DEI curriculum since stepping into the role.
Solar support
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32, the operator of 130 supermarkets, has joined forces with Green Mountain Energy to give customers the opportunity to earn 10,000 AdvantEdge points by switching their electricity provider or earn 6,000 points for supporting Green Mountain Energy’s Community Solar Program.
Miller honored
STOWE — Steve Miller, head of wastewater management at Alchemist Brewery, was recognized with the 2023 Outstanding Industrial Operator Award for his environmental accomplishments by the Green Mountain Water Environment Association. Stowe’s Director of Public Works Harry Shepard nominated Miller for the award, which is presented for significant accomplishments in operations, problem-solving, management and understanding of industrial wastewater issues. Miller, who was a brewer before he shifted to wastewater management, has been operating the Alchemist’s state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility since the brewery and visitor center opened in Stowe in 2016.
BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Magnolia Jane Forant, was born May 19, 2023, to Katelynn Richardson and Adam Forant, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Harlynn Rae O’Hear, was born May 27, 2023, to Jared and Carrie (Pinard) O’Hear, of Hyde Park.
A daughter, Rhiannon Sophia-Liyne Sexton, was born May 28, 2023, to Aaliyah Barber and Kieran Sexton, of Underhill.
A daughter, Gracie Lee Rent, was born June 6, 2023, to Nathan and Emily (Kilburn) Rent, of Hyde Park.
COLLEGE NEWS
Abigail Boudreau, of Elmore, was named to the Muhlenberg College spring 2023 dean’s list.
AROUND VT
Battery recycling
In the past year, several battery fires have occurred at transfer stations throughout the Northeast. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that lithium-ion batteries caused over 240 fires at 64 facilities between 2013 and 2020. Common sources included consumer devices like cell phones, tablets, laptops, hoverboards and e-cigarettes.
To help solid waste and recycling workers safely collect batteries and reduce the risk of fires, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Solid Waste Program has spent $160,000 to purchase and distribute battery collection safety kits to over 160 public and private transfer stations and Household Hazardous Waste facilities. DEC is also providing battery safety training in partnership with Call2Recycle, which operates the Vermont battery recycling program on behalf of battery and product manufacturers.
For more information, visit call2recycle.org/vermont or vtrecycles.com or call 802-522-5926 or 802-522-5897.
Media award
The official publication of the Catholic Diocese of Burlington took second place for “Magazine of the Year” in the annual awards competition sponsored by the Catholic Media Association. Managing Editor Cori Fugere Urban received four awards, including second place for Best Photograph featuring a central Vermont family: Sacramental for a photograph taken at the ordination of Father Brandon Schneider. His father, Deacon Gesualdo Schneider, kisses his hands while his mother, Loretta, looks on.
AROUND TOWN
NaloxBoxes
BARRE — The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition announced installation of NaloxBoxes in locations across central Vermont this summer in response to increasing fatal opioid overdoses statewide. The effort is a first of its kind in the region and among the first in the state. CVPC begins with two pilot locations at the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont and the Foundation House in Barre, a recovery residence for women and women with children.
NaloxBoxes, resembling an AED, are durable, plastic boxes that provide access to lifesaving naloxone in an easy-to-recognize cabinet mounted on the wall. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a safe and easy-to-use medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose and save a life.
Park access
BARRE — Green Mountain United Way announced 350 Park Access coupons have been received from Vermont Parks Forever. The coupons allow free daytime admission to Vermont’s state parks, available on a first-come, first-served basis to Working Bridges participants. All state parks in Vermont are now open for day use for the season. A map of parks and services is available online at vtstateparks.com/index.html#parkFinderSec.
The Park Access coupons are granted to organizations statewide that are serving foster children and families, youth, front-line workers, those with developmental disabilities, BIPOC communities, new Americans, people seeking mental health support, and those with limited mobility.
