Hometown heroes
This year, more than 33,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies have been donated to organizations across New Hampshire and Vermont, thanks to the public, families and friends supporting Girl Scouts through their cookie program. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains coordinates the delivery of cookies that are donated through its Gift of Caring program. Vermont locations receiving Girl Scout cookies donations were: Red Cross, Air National Guard, Howard Center, Williston Post Office, Committee on Temporary Shelter–Burlington, Essex Rescue, Essex Fire Department, Williston Volunteer Fire Department, Vermont State Police–Williston, Essex Police Department, Essex Village Fire Department, Veterans Affairs Clinic–Williston, Josh’s House-Colchester, Rutland Community Cupboard, Morrisville Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff, The Manor Nursing Home.
Pride Readathon
MONTPELIER — Bear Pond Books of Montpelier celebrates the diversity of LGBTQ+ voices in literature by hosting a Pride Readathon for the month of June, beginning June 1. The event encourages readers to choose as many books by LGBTQ+ authors as they can during Pride Month, and to raise money for Outright Vermont while they’re at it. Each readathon participant will have their own fundraising page, encouraging friends and family to support their reading goals with a tax-deductible, online gift going directly to supporting Camp Outright summer camp. For more information, visit bearpondbooks.com or email events@bearpondbooks.com.
Fun Fest
MONTPELIER — The Family Center of Washington County is hosting Family Fun Fest, an outdoor family event for young children and their grownups promoting family engagement and togetherness, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at 383 Sherwood Drive in Montpelier. Activities include music, pony rides, storytelling and book give-a-way, arts and crafts, gardening and sensory tables, face painting, an obstacle course, free snacks, plus Vermont Fresh Recipe Kits provided by Vermont Foodbank for families.
Local students graduating from College of the Holy Cross include Andrew Parsons, of St. Johnsbury; and Jack Sette-Ducati, cum laude, of Waitsfield.
Local residents receiving degrees at Worcester Polytechnic Institute include Carmellitta Le, Biomedical Engineering major, of Barre; Patrick Keiran, David Lapointe, Mechanical Engineering majors, both of Waitsfield.
Ellen Otterman, of Barre, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list with distinction at Grove City College.
Boating tips
As boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this spring and summer, the Department of Environmental Conservation and partners offer tips to stay safe and protect Vermont’s natural resources.
Before boating — Get to know the Use of Public Waters Rules and read the access area signage for updates. Find out the weather conditions, get familiar with known hazards, and bring a map. Check for valid registration stickers and cards. Bring the right safety gear for people, boats, watercraft or vessels. Clean, drain and dry boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
While boating — Wear a life jacket. Drive or operate boats at a no wake speed (or 5 mph) within 200 feet of the shoreline; swimming areas; someone in the water; a canoe or other boat; an anchored or moored boat containing an individual; and anchorages and docks. Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or any other intoxicating substance. Follow all navigational rules when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect state and private property.
After boating — Secure and properly dispose of trash or recycling. Clean, drain and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.
EAB hazard
To address the threat posed by the invasive emerald ash borer, the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation urges residents and visitors to stay informed and follow recommendations. The EAB begins its flight season June 1, when they will emerge from infested ash trees, logs, firewood, and seek new host trees and mates. Ash tree removal has been conducted at Grand Isle State Park, Emerald Lake State Park, Lake St. Catherine State Park, and Coolidge State Park. Removing these trees improves forest health and public safety. To help slow the spread of the EAB, do not move firewood; use local firewood; report signs of infestation to FPR at VTinvasives.org.
Local investment
In April, State Treasurer Mike Pieciak announced an $85 million expansion of the “10% in Vermont” local investment program, which authorizes the treasurer to invest up to 10% of the state’s average daily cash balance for economic development in Vermont. Vermonters are reminded the application deadline is June 1 for the first round of local investment proposals. A subsequent application round is planned for the fall. Nonprofits, instrumentalities of the state, municipalities and similarly situated organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications or program questions should be emailed to TRE.LIAC@vermont.gov.
Deer permit
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 2.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons. Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
