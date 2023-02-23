COLLEGE NEWS
Northern Vermont University fall 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Mandy Dwinell, Suzie Jacobs, both of Barre; Katelynn O’Neill, of Montpelier; Malcolm Van Couvering, of Plainfield; Theresa Montalbano, of Waitsfield; Rebecca Busichio, Korrina Cummings, Katelyn Shepard, all of Waterbury; Tina Clark, of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Alexus Isham, of Barre; Abigail Stacy, of East Barre; Katherine Howe, of East Hardwick; Kaitlyn Stone, of Northfield; Melissa Austin, Alexander Wyman, both of Plainfield; Anthony Kessler, Viktor Provencher, both of Waterbury.
The University of Maine fall 2022 dean’s list includes Caleb Carrien, of Barre; Brittney Clifford, of East Thetford; Catherine Hennessey, of Montpelier; Luc Truso, of Morrisville; Chase Empsall, of St. Johnsbury; Molly Kinnarney, of Tunbridge; Jack Birmingham, of Waterbury.
Roger Williams University fall 2022 dean’s list includes Willem Pontbriand, of Barre; Rachel Boyden, of Cambridge; Shane Royer, of Hyde Park; Lily Loomis, Jack Messier, both of Jeffersonville; Colby Jennison, of Johnson; Hannah Leslie, of Montpelier; Austin Jarvis, of Northfield.
Ellen Otterman, of Barre, Communication Arts major, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Grove City College.
The Pennsylvania Western University Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon recently honored Hunter Verge, of St. Johnsbury, Early Childhood/Special Education major, as a Clarion scholar-athlete.
Book signing
WATERBURY — Book signing with Aimee Hoben, author of “The Third Way,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Bridgeside Books, 29 Stowe St. Suite 2, Waterbury. Her debut novel charts the intersection between idealism, extremism and forgiveness, the story of a young woman struggling with her own demons while trying to articulate a vision that could change the world.
Wheelchair lift
BERLIN — The public is invited to celebrate the completion of a new wheelchair platform lift from 2 to 5 p.m. March 5 at Capital City Grange Hall, 6612 Route 12, Berlin, about 1 mile south of Montpelier.
The free event features a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, an open house with fresh-baked cookies, coffee and tea, and informational displays by Grange Hall based and other community organizations. A community dance begins at 3 p.m. with music by the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra and Luke Donforth leading the dances. There will also be chess and other board games happening in the lower level.
The lift will allow anyone with mobility limitations to reach all three levels of the Grange Hall. The wheelchair lift project is partially funded by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council’s Cultural Facilities grant program. Matching funding comes from donations made by Grange members, Grange Hall users, including the contra dance community and others who support the mission of providing a community hall for Berlin and central Vermont.
Cycling fundraiser
MONTPELIER — VSECU and the Vermont Foodbank announced a new fall date for the Point to Point cycling event to raise funds and awareness to fight hunger in Vermont. The annual event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, in Montpelier on the State House lawn. Registration is now open online at thepointtopoint.org for individuals and teams to sign up and enjoy autumn rides through central Vermont. All rides in the Point to Point are fully supported and range from 10 to 110 miles, making the event accessible to all abilities. The September date is scheduled to coincide with Hunger Action Month, a nationally recognized campaign encouraging action and advocacy for the fight to end hunger.
