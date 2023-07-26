YOUTH NEWS
Free workshops
Students entering Grades 3-6 this fall are invited to explore the field of engineering at Science Fun Day, offered in August at two different locations. There is no cost to participate, but space is limited at both sites. Workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and be held Aug. 15 at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro; and Aug. 20 at the UVM Extension office, 374 Emerson Falls Road, St. Johnsbury.
Advance registration is required at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements. The deadline to register for the Brattleboro site is Aug. 12 and for St. Johnsbury, Aug. 17. Although sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H, enrollment in 4-H is not required, only an interest in learning about engineering.
For more information, email hunter.feeley@uvm.edu for the Brattleboro program; for St. Johnsbury, mish.wilson@uvm.edu. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7565 or email lauren.traister@uvm.edu by Aug. 4.
Lobster bake benefit
SOUTH HERO — Camp Ta-Kum-Ta will hold its annual catered lobster (and steak) dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in South Hero. Participants may choose to join in person, or offer support through the Bake in a Box delivered anywhere, or virtual auction. Visit Takumta.org/Lobster-Bake for more information and reserve tickets.
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta provides year-round programs for children who have or have had cancer, and their families. Programs are supported through donations from the community, and there is never a charge to the camper or their family.
AROUND TOWN
Club honorees
BARRE — The Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont honors two Granite Center Garden Club members, who were spotlighted for the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont Lifetime Membership honor and the Golden Trowel Award.
Suzanne Stone received the Lifetime Membership certificate. She has been the president and co-president of the Granite Center Garden Club for four years. She assists in decorating the Aldrich Public Library for the Christmas holidays and is coordinator of the civic beautification at the Summer Street Garden.
Renee Hotaling received the Golden Trowel Award. She has served as president for four years and currently as recording and corresponding secretary. She is the lead gardener at two community gardens, has collaborated with Barre Partnership to choose the flowers for downtown containers, and is an educator presenting “Gardening Applications” to club members.
Blood shortage
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs help to prevent a blood shortage. Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Berlin — Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Road.
Chelsea — Aug. 11, 12:30 to 5 p.m., New Creation Fellowship, 289 Route 110.
Derby — Aug. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elks #2155, 3736 Route 5.
Montpelier — Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Life, 1 National Life Drive; Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St.; Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center, 100 State St.
Morrisville — Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW, 28 Pleasant St.; Aug. 11, noon to 4:30 p.m., Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Upper Main St.
Northfield — Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 63, 48 Depot Square.
Newport — Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
St. Johnsbury — Aug. 9, noon to 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St. (Route 2 E); Aug. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive.
Stowe — Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road.
Waitsfield — Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge of Mad River #77, 4376 Main St.
Waterbury — Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., American Legion, 16 Stowe St.
Voices for Peace
ROCHESTER — The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom in Vermont, the Vermont Peace/Antiwar Coalition, and Action Corps, announce a public roundtable Q&A “U.S., Ukraine, Yemen, and Beyond” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Pierce Hall on the Square in Rochester.
Town pavilion
WARREN — Warren residents will soon be able to enjoy a new pavilion in the town green for community gathering thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the town of Warren. If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by Sept. 2, the “Warren Town Green Pavilion” campaign will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. Visit www.patronicity.com/project/warren_town_green_pavilion for more information and to donate.
NEKCOA counselor
NEWPORT — The NEK Council on Aging announce Lynne White has been hired as an options counselor working in the Newport office. This position supports clients by evaluating needs and providing options in support of older and disabled adults. She served as a Licensed Nursing Assistant and phlebotomist for North Country Hospital in Newport, a patient service representative at North Country Hospital and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and most recently, as clinical assistant, prior authorizations and referral specialist at Northern Counties Health Care, Island Pond.
