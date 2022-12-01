AROUND TOWN
Light Up the LibraryBARRE — Friends of the Aldrich Library Inc. are planning this year’s Light Up the Library event to begin Monday, Dec. 5. The library at 6 Washington St. in Barre will be decorated with donated trees, wreaths and other items on display during library hours through Saturday, Dec. 17, when decorations will be raffled off and winners announced.
The library’s decorations are provided by the Granite Center Garden Club each year. This year’s Light up the Library suggested theme is Winter Wonderland.
At least 11 holiday trees, numerous wreaths and table top trees will be raffled off. Some additional items in the display/raffle will include a carved, painted Santa Claus by Linda Kiniry and Bob Heureman, a gift basket from Lenny’s, a 6-foot ladder from Nelson’s Ace Hardware decorated as a tree, three “book nooks” to be found on various shelves, maple syrup, and gift certificates to local businesses.
During these two weeks, library visitors may buy raffle tickets and place them in canisters by each displayed item for a chance to win it. Tickets cost $1 for one, $5 for six, and visitors can purchase as many tickets as they like. Santa will assist in drawing raffle winners beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 17. Winners will be notified as soon as possible.
On Dec. 9, 10 and 11, the library will host a family-friendly play of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Scrooge will be portrayed by Jeffery Tuper-Giles, and Ian Gauthier will portray Bob Cratchit. They will be joined by a group of local citizens, including children, directed by Alan Kessler who adapted the story. Tickets for the three 7:30 p.m. performances are free; call the library to see if there are any tickets left.
All proceeds from Light up the Library will go directly to the Friends of the Aldrich Library to support library programs and materials for all ages. For more information, call 802-476-7550.
SANE returns
RANDOLPH — Gifford community hospital with family health centers in Berlin, Bethel, Chelsea, Randolph and Rochester, is restarting its Sexual Assault/Forensic Nursing Program, also known as SANE.
The team is made up of eight forensic nurses. Three are certified in adult/adolescent SANE care and five are dual-certified in both adult and pediatric SANE care. Forensic nurses specialize in caring for patients who experience health issues associated with violence. They typically see patients in an emergency room after the patient’s involvement in a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence or strangulation. Forensic nurses also work closely with law enforcement, advocates and crime victim services.
If you have experienced a sexual assault, it is important to get medical care as soon as possible. This care can prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. If the assault happened less than five days ago, you may have forensic evidence collected. You shouldn’t shower, bathe or change clothes, but you can still be seen and receive care even if you do.
Children who may have been abused are also eligible to receive the services of a forensic nurse.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual violence, visit the Gifford Emergency Department at 44 South Main St. in Randolph or speak with your primary care provider. They will ensure you are connected with a SANE nurse for proper care and treatment.
AROUND VT
Grants for farms
The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by Jan. 27, 2023.
Viability staff are hosting two virtual information sessions to answer questions from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7; and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
For more information, visit Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program Website at vhcb.org/WQG, email Betsy@VHCB.org or call 802-828-5562.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
