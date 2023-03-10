BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Charlotte Rae Bellavance, was born Feb. 26, 2023, to Avery Bellavance and Kendra-Marie Griggs, of Johnson.
YOUTH NEWS
Registration open
Girls on the Run Vermont’s registration for its spring program is now open statewide. GOTR is a physical activity-based, youth development program for students in grades 3-8. The 10-week spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
The program fee for the spring 2023 season is $115; financial aid is available. Visit www.gotrvt.org for more information and to register.
Volunteer coaches are still needed. Coaches do not need to be runners. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. High school students are encouraged to volunteer as junior coaches. Visit www.gotrvt.org/coach or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org for more information.
Chess competition
BERLIN — All Vermont students are eligible to compete in the Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships held Saturday, April 15, and Vermont Scholastic Elementary School Chess Championships held Saturday, April 22, both at Capital City Grange Hall, Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All abilities are encouraged to participate. Advance registration is required. Visit vtchess.info or email mike@vtchess.info for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Tufts University fall 2022 dean’s list names Jen Rotti and Lia Rotti, both of Danville.
AROUND TOWN
Refugee fundraiser
Central Vermont Refugee Action Network online March Arts Marathon features 36 artists sharing daily updates as they paint, draw, write, sing, photograph and more, during the month. As CVRAN’s top fundraiser, people can sponsor an artist and receive those daily updates in their inbox. All money raised goes toward housing, living expenses, and legal fees for the asylum seekers, refugees and others supported by CVRAN in central Vermont. Visit cvran.org to see the list of participating artists, sign up to sponsor an artist or two, browse the gallery of 2021 and 2022 artwork.
AROUND VT
DST health risk
Scientific researchers have noticed a marked increase in heart attacks and strokes in the days following the change to daylight saving time each spring. However, the American Heart Association says losing sleep anytime can be a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that falling asleep at different times or sleeping an inconsistent number of hours each night, even variations of more than two hours a night within the same week, were tied to developing hardened arteries, known as atherosclerosis.
Some tips the American Heart Association recommends are:
Make healthy living a habit: Eat a balanced diet, get regular physical activity, and manage stress.
Set the alarm, for morning and night: Stick to specific times to go to bed and wake up each day. Along with a wake-up alarm, try a bedtime alarm to indicate it’s time to start winding down.
Establish bedtime habits: Once your bedtime alarm goes off, move into a familiar ritual, like brushing your teeth, washing your face or taking a warm bath.
Relax and unwind: Take a few minutes to de-stress, consider reading, journaling, meditating or listening to music.
Take a technology break: A bedroom free of light and technology will equate to better sleep, so keep your phone and other devices away from the bed. Try logging off your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime.
Getting to sleep can be tricky for some people, however, sleep supplements should be used sparingly, and only under the advice of a health care clinician. It’s also very important to consider the possibility of a sleep disorder, like sleep apnea or insomnia, that can increase a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke and should be treated appropriately to improve the quality and duration of sleep, as well as overall health.
Child abuse prevention
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont invites the public to support child abuse prevention this April by planting a pinwheel garden in your community to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pinwheels can be purchased for $1 each. Visit atwww.pcavt.org/publications/pinwheels and come with a sign explaining the significance of Pinwheels for Prevention.
VTF&W
Hunter education
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. A person must pass the course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a sixth-grade reading level. A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
BUSINESS
HR director
BERLIN — Barre native Heidi Masi has been named director of human resources, learning and organizational development, and facilities at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. She has been with the company for 24 years, starting as a customer service representative, and then moved into organizational development and training. In her new role, Masi will oversee the employee lifecycle, everything from recruitment to retirement, while continuing to advance employee and organizational development programs.
Masi is a member of the National Association for Talent Development and served on the board of directors for the organization’s Vermont chapter from 2007 to 2017. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, a graduate of the Vermont Leadership Institute, and is certified in Agile Leadership for Organizations.
