BUSINESS
Top two
BARRE — Wilkins Harley-Davidson staff members, Michael “the Wolf” Grant and Hannah Frigon, secured first and second place, respectively, in a national competition held at the Harley-Davidson headquarters. Grant, of Sheldon, earned a trophy and $7,500 cash for first place. Frigon, of St. Johnsbury, received $5,000 in cash for second place. John Lyon, Wilkins H-D co-owner and general manager, provided coaching and support. The contest featured videos and live presentations; fist, a Walk-Around showing expertise in presenting the latest Adventure Motorcycle, the Pan America; next, they highlighted the advantages of the Pan America compared to rival motorcycles.
Zandy honored
MONTPELIER — Union Mutual announced The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research has named Jenn Zandy as Vermont Outstanding Customer Support Representative of the Year. As a state qualifier, she now competes at the national level. The award recognizes the contributions and commitment of those who serve clients within the insurance industry. Zandy has been with Union Mutual for over 25 years, primarily within the customer support’s billing team.
Cheese awards
WAITSFIELD — Cabot Creamery took home four first-place, five second-place and nine third-place awards at the American Cheese Society Awards Ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa. The American Cheese Society competition is the largest of its kind for American-made cheeses. Judging evaluated 1,454 products from 195 companies across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Among the winners were Vermont Creamery, Jasper Hill, Vermont Shepard, Maplebrook Farm, Grafton Village Cheese Co., Barn First Creamery, Mansfield Creamery and Springbrook Farm. Cabot won First Place for Garlic & Herb Cheddar, Extra Creamy Sea Salted Butter, Extra Creamy Unsalted Butter, Crème Fraiche; Second Place for Private Stock Cheddar, 3-Year Cheddar, 5-Year Cheddar, White Oak Cheddar, 10% Plain Greek Yogurt; Third Place for Colby, Farmhouse Reserve Cheddar, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Alpine Cheddar, Cabot Clothbound (Cellars at Jasper Hill), Unsalted Butter, Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek, Sour Cream, Cottage Cheese.
National Life
MONTPELIER — The National Life Group Do Good Fest fundraiser for rebuilding Vermont after historic flooding has exceeded the original match goal of $500,000. At the July 15 event, donations were nearing $750,000 for a total of $1.5 million, making this the largest gift so far to the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023. The first $500,000 will be dispersed to local relief agencies. Donations are still being accepted.
National Life Group has been named on the 2023 Ward’s 50, an annual list of the country’s 50 top life and health insurance performers based on financial health. Ward’s measures performance over the previous five years in determining the list. National Life’s 2022 Annual Report noted steadily increasing sales records despite market volatility.
Office manager
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center announced Shona Sladyk has joined the team as the new office manager. Her career includes administrative support at Johnson State College, Sterling College, UVM College of Medicine, while maintaining her own art practice.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Sky Rose Wallin, was born July 12, 2023, to Summer Wallin, of Barre.
A daughter, Charlotte Marie Pelkey, was born July 16, 2023, to Christopher and Tiffany (Petteys) Pelkey, of Graniteville.
A daughter, Kinsley Grace Whittemore, was born July 20, 2023, to Ashley McAdams and Tyler Whittemore of Barre.
COLLEGE NEWS
Saint Michael’s College graduates include Jackson David Greenleaf, of Waterbury; and Anna Kathleen Duffy, of Waitsfield, also named to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
Name change
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School announced a $2.5 million gift from the Maverick Lloyd Foundation. To recognize this gift, VLGS will change the name of its Vermont School for the Environment to the Maverick Lloyd School for the Environment. The funds will further the VLGS overall nonprofit mission to expand its environmental law and master’s degree programs.
VTF&W
Aug. 2 deadline
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website until Wednesday, Aug. 2. The muzzleloader seasons, Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10, will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. A lottery drawing of the permit recipients will be held in mid-September.
Instructor training
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach hunter education in Vermont. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Buck Lake Green Mountain Conservation Camp in Woodbury. Those planning to attend should send in a filled out application package found at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128, register for the training event online at (register-ed.com), or call 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.
