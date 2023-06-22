VTF&W
Electric fencing
Keeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time, small-scale poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken as much as we do. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation. Additional tips to help keep your chickens safe are:
— Baiting the fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing.
— Cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators.
— Bury galvanized hardware cloth or netting 12 inches deep around the perimeter of the pen to prevent access by digging predators.
— A motion-activated light to illuminate the coop after dark will discourage some predators. Motion-activated alarms can also help deter them.
— Store poultry feed in a secure indoor location in tight containers, and only feed poultry the amount that can be consumed in one feeding.
— Keep the grill clean, and remove any other attractants such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage.
Antlerless permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2; the lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
AROUND TOWN
Independence Day
CABOT — The annual Fourth of July Celebration returns this year on Tuesday, July 4, and features the parade beginning at 11 a.m. down the traditional Main Street route through the village. The 2023 parade’s theme is “Get Outside!” Entries will be judged and cash prizes of $100 are awarded for Cheesiest, most Historic/Patriotic and best Get Outside theme. All participants are required to fill out the parade participation form at cabotvermont.org or on site on July 4.
Also featured are: Annual rummage sale 8 a.m. in the Cabot School Gym; Book sale 9 a.m. at library; Food vendors and village businesses open; beginning 2 p.m. at Cabot Recreation Field, Cabot Harvest Hub Farmers Market, field games, food trucks, live music. Parking will be available at the Rec Field Pavilion, Neighbors in Action, Cabot School, Willey Memorial Building and the Town Common.
MONTPELIER — All information about Montpelier’s 2023 Independence Day Celebration can be found at montpelieralive.com/july3-2023 online.
Highlights are 3 p.m. Family Fest, two bouncy houses on the State House Lawn, food trucks and other State Street vendors start selling; 6 p.m. Montpelier Mile starts; followed by the parade, live music at the State House Lawn, and then the fireworks display.
Montpelier Alive is seeking volunteers for this year’s event; for questions, email volunteer@montpelieralive.org. Visit gmunitedway.galaxydigital.com/need/?agency_id=83089 to register to volunteer.
AROUND VT
Winning writers
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine announced the winners of the 2023 Vermont Writers’ Prize, a literary award in Vermont that honors local authors for their salutes to the state through poetry and prose. Robert Bernstein, of Bristol, won for the poem “Job Site Repair of Worn Out Glove,” which brings the bitter cold of Vermont winters to life; and Mary Alexandra Peet, of Richmond, won for “Searching for ‘The Donut Man,’” a reflection on the power of childhood memories of family, community and Vermont summers. Each winner receives $1,250 and their work is published in the Summer edition of Vermont Magazine. Entries are now being accepted through Jan. 1 for the 2024 prize; visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit online.
BUSINESS
Milk workshop
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Cornell University veterinarian Paul Virkler will be the featured presenter at the Milk Quality Workshop held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, at the University of Vermont Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center. He will advise on troubleshooting milk quality issues on farms with dairy producers and agricultural service providers. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/milk. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-279-7517 or email whitney.hull@uvm.edu by July 18.
Maple promo
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Vermont businesses are invited to join the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Department of Tourism, and organizations statewide in the Vermont Maple 100 annual promotion to showcase everything maple-related in Vermont. Every business who signs up will be featured on VermontVacation.com and benefit from the joint marketing efforts of a variety of public and private partners. The application to join the Maple 100 will close on July 31. Email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov for more information.
