YOUTH NEWS
Gallup honored
BARRE — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has been named Nicole Gallup as the council’s Volunteer of the Month for August. She was a Brownie as a girl, and has had her own Girl Scout troop, as well as providing support to other area troops. Gallup organized a camporee for Girl Scouts from Barre, Middlesex, Waterbury and Warren in June, which took place at Camp Farnsworth in Thetford. About 75 Girl Scouts and adult volunteers participated in games, tie-dye, archery, roasting marshmallows and hot dogs at a campfire, and just enjoying the outdoors. When not volunteering, she works as the registrar and administrative assistant at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
COLLEGE NEWS
Rachael Beaudin, of Middlesex, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Washington University.
AROUND TOWN
Blood donations
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer. Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. Schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
Blood donation opportunities Aug. 16 to 31:
Barre — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22, Barre Auditorium-off cycle, 16 Auditorium Hill.
Barton — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19, United Church, 15 Church St.
Berlin — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Road.
Irasburg — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, United Church, 4714 Route 14.
Montpelier — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30, National Life, 1 National Life Drive; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31, City Hall, 39 Main St.
Randolph — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 43 Hebard Hill Road.
Waitsfield — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Masonic Lodge of Mad River #77, 4376 Main St.
AROUND VT
SBA loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is encouraging businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding in Vermont that began on July 7 to submit their completed applications, even if they have not settled with their insurance company.
The disaster declaration covers Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties in Vermont, where both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for EIDLs: Addison, Bennington, Essex, Franklin and Grand Isle in Vermont; Franklin in Massachusetts; Cheshire, Grafton and Sullivan in New Hampshire; and Clinton, Essex and Washington in New York.
The SBA customer service representatives are at all of FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers to answer questions about the Disaster Loan Program and assist business owners and residents with their applications. Also, the SBA has established three Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) so area businesses will have a resource to meet individually with SBA representatives and find out how a low-interest disaster loan can help them recover. The BRCs are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday until further notice:
— Business Recovery Center Lamoille County, The Lamoille County Agriculture Building, 29 Sunset Drive, Morrisville, VT 05661.
— Business Recovery Center Washington County, Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 751 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641.
— Business Recovery Center Windsor County, Engel & Völkers Okemo Building, 126 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventor, and other business assets.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.5% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela and should apply under SBA declaration #18016.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Disaster loan information and application forms can be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 12. The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 15, 2024.
Hospitals recognized
The UVM Health Network’s UVM Medical Center has again earned recognition as Vermont’s top hospital, with 13 high performing specialties and procedures, by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, two of the health system’s community hospitals were also recognized: Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, as high performing for pneumonia care; and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York, as high performing for heart failure, COPD and heart attack. As nonprofit hospitals, each of the three UVM Health Network partners recognized this year by U.S. News & World Report provide care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay or whether they have insurance.
