Vermont’s “Trophy Trout” stocking program for 2023 includes nine river sections and 37 lakes and ponds receiving the two-year-old trout, some over 18 inches long. Trout harvest season opened this year on April 8 and will continue through Oct. 31. There is no length limit, and the daily creel limit is two trout for the Trophy Trout stream sections listed below.
— Black River along Route 131 in Weathersfield and Cavendish: from Downers covered bridge, upstream approximately 4 miles to Howard Hill Bridge.
— Deerfield River in Searsburg: from downstream edge of East Branch Trailhead Bridge, upstream 4 miles to downstream edge of bridge on Somerset Road near junction with Forest Road 71.
— East Creek in Rutland City: from confluence with Otter Creek, upstream approximately 2.7 miles to top of Patch Dam in Rutland City.
— Lamoille River in Fairfax: from downstream edge of bridge on Route 104 in the village, upstream approximately 1.6 miles to top of Fairfax Falls Dam.
— Otter Creek in Danby and Mount Tabor: from Vermont Railway Bridge north of the fishing access, upstream approximately 2 miles to Danby-Mount Tabor Forest Road (#10) Bridge.
— Missisquoi River in Enosburg and Sheldon: from downstream edge of Kane Road (TH-3) bridge, upstream approximately 5.7 miles to top of Enosburg Falls Dam.
— Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury: from top of Gage Dam, upstream to top of Arnold Falls Dam. Includes the Moose River from its confluence with the Passumpsic River upstream to the Concord Avenue bridge.
— Walloomsac River in Bennington: from Vermont/New York border, upstream to top of former Vermont Tissue Plant Dam (downstream of Murphy Road).
— Winooski River, in Duxbury and Waterbury: from top of Bolton Dam, upstream to Route 2 Bridge east of Waterbury Village. Includes the Little River from its confluence with Winooski River, upstream to the Route 2 bridge.
BUSINESS
Creative sector
The Vermont Arts Council announced $3,220,000 in awards to 99 creative sector organizations and businesses in its second round of funding through the Creative Futures Grant program.
The deadline for applying in the final round is June 30.
Two virtual informational workshops about the grants will be held for potential applicants, from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 11 and from 4 to 5 p.m. on May 23. Registration is available on the grant web page. Applications are evaluated by external review panels for severity of COVID-19 pandemic harm, community and cultural impact and economic impact.
YOUTH NEWS
Sheep and goats
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Eight 4-H’ers spent April 22 testing their knowledge of sheep and goats as part of the 2023 Sheep and Goat Skill-a-thon and Quiz Bowl held at the UVM Extension South Burlington office. Participants were Lillian Aiken, Tunbridge; Natalie Layn, Bristol; Madison Fuller and Christopher McNeely, both from Lunenburg; Ian and Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton; and Elisa and Genji Navarrete, Richmond.
The event kicked off with a “Get to Know You” session where the 4-H’ers gave a brief introduction about themselves. It was followed by a skill-a-thon, an opportunity to learn about a variety of topics relating to sheep and goats.
The quiz bowl took place following the skill-a-thon with 4-H’ers answering questions on a diverse range of sheep and goat topics.
AROUND TOWN
Tree pickup
The 2023 Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District Tree Sale orders will be ready for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. The Berlin office pick up location is 617 Comstock Road; in Williston, it is 94 Harvest Lane.
Failure to pick up your order at the scheduled time will result in forfeiture of the order without refund; find a friend or neighbor to pick up your order if you are unavailable. All trees are sold bare-root and will fit in a small bag; there is no need for a truck or trailer to pick up your order. All stock is sold out and extra trees will not be available for purchase May 6.
Bicycling basics
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Complete Streets Committee offers six, free, bicycle skills workshops geared to adults, to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 9 through June 13, at Montpelier City Hall Memorial Room. It’s not necessary to be a Montpelier resident to attend. Each session features a distinct topic in the classroom and an optional, guided bicycle ride. Participants in the rides must arrive with a bicycle in good working order and must wear a helmet. Sign up for one, several or all six sessions. Email SaddleShoes2@gmail.com for required advance registration.
Disaster prep
BARRE — Barre Congregational Church offers Disaster Preparedness Seminar and Ham Radio Demonstration at 7 p.m. May 10, 35 Church St., in Barre. Climate changes in the past few years have brought awareness of the need to be ready when weather events impact our lives. This seminar helps prepare for those events, and opens the world of ham radio communication to those who might be new to it.
This program is free of charge and appropriate for people of all ages. The meeting hall has ADA-compliant access, and refreshments will be offered. For more information, email bccuccoffice@gmail.com or call 802-476-3065.
Firefighter recruitment
Operation Mayday, Vermont’s first coordinated statewide firefighter recruitment effort aimed at bringing new firefighters into the Vermont Fire Service, is underway. For more information, visit www.MakeMeAFirefighter.org to connect with local fire departments who need help. A statewide recruitment open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, at nearly 70 fire departments listed at firesafety.vermont.gov/mayday online.
Library concert
BARRE — Jim “Piano Jim” Thompson will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Aldrich Public Library’s reading room, 6 Washington St. in Barre. The concert, in memory of longtime Friends of the Library President Christine Litchfield, will include swing, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and old standards. Free and open to all, refreshments will be served afterward. For more information, call 802-476-4185.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
