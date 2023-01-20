BIRTHS
CMVCA daughter, Vivian Ellen Hogan, was born Jan. 6, 2023, to Stephen and Alisson (Mulligan) Hogan, of Cabot.
A daughter, Sailor May Rielly, was born Jan. 6, 2023, to John and Andrea (Davis) Rielly, of Barre.
A daughter, Haleigh Ann LaCourse, was born Jan. 12, 2023, to Jazmine Dopp and Leo LaCourse, of Orange.
Copley HospitalA son, Wylder Robert McLeod, was born Jan. 6, 2023, to Danielle Mears and Darrow McLeod, of Jeffersonville.
A daughter, Henrietta Blake Rathburn, was born Jan. 6, 2023, to Rathburn and Bridget Sheltra, of Johnson.
AROUND VT
Community grantsAARP Vermont invites eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, especially for those age 50 and older. Visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge to submit an application and view past grantees.
AARP Vermont is hosting an information webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. RSVP at events.aarp.org/VTCommunityChallenge online.
Radon actionThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon Action Month and urges homeowners to take action by testing their homes for radon gas. Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally during the decay of uranium in the soil. Because uranium is especially prevalent in rocky areas and around granite, buildings in Vermont and New Hampshire have a greater risk of having elevated radon levels than the national average.
Long-term exposure to radon gas is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The EPA estimates radon is responsible for 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year, this is more than drunk driving-related fatalities.
You can obtain a radon test kit through the Department of Health, the hardware store, or a certified lab. Alternatively, you can hire a certified radon measurement provider, who is trained in testing protocols, to conduct the test for you. If elevated levels of radon are found, in most cases it can easily be fixed with a fan and pipe mitigation system.
Visit www.epa.gov/radon for more information.
VTF&W
Camp registrationIf you are age 12 to 14 and want to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider attending one of Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer. If you are a GMCC alum, age 16 or younger, consider coming back for another summer.
The one-week camp programs are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. Natural resource professionals come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.
Conservation Camps open June 18 and continue until Aug. 18. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment, and financial assistance is available. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com online, email FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.
BUSINESS
VEC board candidatesJOHNSON — Vermont Electric Co-op seeking petitions from eligible candidates for three board of director seats that are up for election in May. Below is a list of the seats that are open in 2023 and the towns they represent.
District 1: Averill, Averys Gore, Barton, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brownington, Brunswick, Canaan, Charleston, Ferdinand, Guildhall, Holland, Lemington, Lewis, Lyndon, Maidstone, Morgan, Newark, Norton, Sheffield, Sutton, Warners Grant, Warren Gore, Westmore, Wheelock.
District 6: Berkshire, Enosburg, Franklin, Georgia, Highgate, Montgomery, Richford, Sheldon, St. Albans Town, Swanton.
West Zone At-large: Alburgh, Bakersfield, Belvidere, Berkshire, Bolton, Cambridge, Eden, Enosburg, Essex, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Georgia, Grand Isle, Highgate, Hinesburg, Huntington, Hyde Park, Isle LaMotte, Jericho, Johnson, Milton, Montgomery, Morristown, North Hero, Richford, Richmond, Sheldon, Shelburne, South Hero, Starksboro, Stowe, St. Albans Town, St. George, Swanton, Underhill, Waterville, Westford, Williston.
Application materials are available now through March 3. For more information, visit vermontelectric.coop/board-candidate-information or email support@vermontelectric.coop.
Grant receivedMONTPELIER — Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 150 organizations nationwide, and the only organization in Vermont, to receive a grant from the Kohl’s Cares foundation, A Community with Heart program. This $10,000 donation will be used to purchase materials and equipment to help construct a side-by-side, townhouse-style duplex in Randolph. Kohl’s Cares sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to charitable organizations across the U.S. to improve the health and wellness of families.
Big E vendorsThe Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending inside the Vermont Building at the 2023 Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition each September in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
The following are priorities for the Vermont Building for 2023: Products that use Vermont-sourced ingredients and/or materials, Vermont-made cosmetics/beauty products, Vermont-made pottery, children’s toys and games, glass products, producer associations interested in representing a variety of producers from their industry, and products that align with regional/national trends.
Applications will be accepted through March 3. For more information, email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov or visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/bigevendor online.
Parent mergesMONTPELIER — Leonine Public Affairs announced former state Sen. Corey Parent has joined its team as director of business and municipal affairs. His consulting firm, Forty-Four Seven Strategies, has merged with Leonine Public Affairs which has more than 35 employees and offices in Montpelier, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. Parent was the director of operations for the Town of St. Albans. He was first elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 2014 and the Vermont State Senate in 2018.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.