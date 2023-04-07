YOUTH NEWS
4-H Horse quiz
CASTLETON — The 2023 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl was held April 1 as 57 4-H’ers competed for top 10 placements in their age divisions. The annual event, sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, took place on the Castleton University campus. In addition to the competition, many of the 4-H’ers also donated decorated cakes and cupcakes for a silent auction, with proceeds to be used for the purchase of raffle prizes at the Vermont 4-H Horse Show in July.
The top scorers in each age group earned a colored rosette ribbon. Placements were as follows:
Juniors (ages 8-9): Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Kelsey Davis, Clarendon (second); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (third); Jude Badillo, Rutland (fourth); Saige Prisco, Milton (fifth); Anna Campopiano, Mount Holly (sixth); Isla Beattie, Danville (seventh); Leighann Judd, Wolcott (eighth); Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford (ninth); Thea Chase, Mount Holly (10th).
Juniors (ages 10-11): Alexandria Ryan, Hubbardton (first); Graham Robinson, Underhill (second); Lucia Stubbins, Rutland Town (third); Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton (fourth); Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans (fifth); Iris Bassett, New Haven (sixth); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (seventh); Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire (eighth); Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock (ninth); Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury (10th).
Juniors (ages 12-13): Luci Badillo, Rutland (first); Charlotte Thompson, Ira (second); Madeline Langlois, Westford (third); Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York (fourth); Madison Trudell, Fairfax (fifth); Elyse Thurber, Vernon (sixth); Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro (seventh); Annabelle Carson, South Londonderry (eighth); Brie Pikkarainen, East Wallingford (ninth); Addison Erickson, Florence (10th).
Seniors (ages 14 and older): Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (first); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (second); Allie Hoffman, Milton (third); Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (fourth); Jenna Bennett, Swanton (fifth); Nora McTeighe, Londonderry (sixth); Jasmine Ackley, Vernon (seventh); Lillian Kascha-Hare, Milton (eighth); Elizabeth Brown, Vernon (ninth); Seanna Erickson, Florence (10th).
COLLEGE NEWS
Recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi for all academic disciplines, at Ithaca College are Emily Trage, of East Thetford; and Olivia Schmalz, of Moretown.
AROUND VT
Addiction
Living as a high-functioning alcoholic can be a nightmare. As the amount and rate of alcohol intake increases, so does the extent and severity of mental and physical dependence. The alcoholic must then handle and mask the signs of dependence, while also training themselves to function “normally” despite them. To learn what to look for, visit Physical Dependency On Alcohol (narcononnewliferetreat.org). Call 800-431-1754 for free addiction screenings or referrals.
Protect trails
Despite the late arrival of winter to Vermont, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation wants to remind the public that mud season is here and many trails around the state are closed. During mud season, which can run until Memorial Day in upper elevations, the public is asked to avoid muddy, soft trails to protect sensitive vegetation and ensure trails are in good shape for the upcoming hiking and biking season.
Other guidelines include:
Check trail status at resources like Trailfinder.info online, Green Mountain Club Visitor Center (802-244-7037) and VMBA Trail Conditions to find out what trails are closed or open near you.
Seek durable surfaces to hike or bike on, like gravel roads, paved roads, rail trails and bike paths, as these are more resilient to mud season.
Avoid hiking in the Alpine zone to protect rare and fragile vegetation.
Respect trail signage, and even if a trail appears to be open, if you arrive and discover muddy conditions or notice your bike tires are leaving ruts more than a half-inch deep, turn around and ride elsewhere.
Check weather reports. It may be sunny and warm in town but windy, slippery, snowy, or cold on the mountain.
Turn around in muddy conditions.
BUSINESS
Working Bridges
NORTHFIELD — A new partnership between Darn Tough Vermont and Green Mountain United Way will provide more than 400 employees at the sock manufacturer with onsite support from Green Mountain United Way’s Working Bridges program. Working Bridges resource coordinators help Vermont’s moderate-income workers who are working full time in fields such as manufacturing and health care, and yet still struggling to afford the basics, including housing, food, heat, transportation and child- or eldercare.
Resource coordinators will regularly visit all three Darn Tough locations in Waterbury and Northfield to help employees access a variety of financial resources. In central Vermont, during the fourth quarter of 2022, the top four services requested were assistance with accessing food, income advance loans, financial coaching, and support with student loans.
Biden appoints Lowe
MONTEPELIER — National Life Group’s leadership spokesperson, four-time Olympian and record-holder in American women’s high jump Chaunté Lowe, was named by President Joe Biden to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Lowe joins 26 other appointees to the council, including Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and professional basketball player Stephen Curry in promoting physical fitness and healthy nutrition to all regardless of background or ability.
Nonprofits supported
Five nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire and Vermont will receive support from Citizens through the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program. The initiative helps communities by supporting programs, through direct funding as well as volunteerism, that give people the resources they need to be financially healthy and pursue their goals.
Select nonprofits will receive a total of $50,000. This year’s funding recipients in New Hampshire and Vermont include Nashua Boys & Girls Club, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, The Granite YMCA, Champlain Housing Trust, Vermont Works for Women.
New controller
MONTPELIER — National Life Group recently welcomed Donna Lasick as its new corporate controller. She brings 24 years of accounting and industry experience. Most recently, Lasick was with Global Atlantic and its predecessors for 16 years contributing to its transition to a public company, building its accounting architecture, providing financial assistance on a number of acquisitions, as well as executing financial reporting responsibilities. Before Global Atlantic, she served as controller for the Reinsurance Group and time spent early in her career at Marsh Management.
BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A son, Oliver Micheal Clark, was born March 20, 2023, to Michael and Brittanie (Lucia) Clark, of Waterville.
A son, Andrew Micah Gagne, was born March 20, 2023, to Adam and Amanda (Tardif) Gagne, of Highgate Springs.
