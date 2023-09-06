AROUND TOWN
Art exhibit
BERLIN — The latest exhibit of paintings by Montpelier artist Delia Robinson are currently on display in the Central Vermont Medical Center lobby through Oct. 6 with a reception being held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14.
“Gravitational Reprieve” features a giant wedding cake delivered by doves; five dogs and one smiling cat tumbling through the air; and a helicopter rescuing a group of levitators blown off course. According to Robinson, the paintings were created “in response to the heavy earthiness of our flood-sodden state.”
Cribbage
EAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Senior Center will host a cribbage tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 4583 Route 2, East Montpelier. Singles play six games with six different opponents. The top six players go on to compete for prize money. Registration from 9 to 10 a.m. the day of event. Cost is $30 per player; morning refreshments and lunch included in the price. Cards and boards, 24 Hand Pool, 50/50 raffle. For information or early registration, call 802-379-7706, 802-223-3081 or email ltmcgibney@yahoo.com.
BUSINESS
Do Good Fest
MONTPELIER — The National Life Group Do Good Fest brought in $1,712,445 in donations and pledges for Vermont Community Foundation’s Vermont Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023. Donations are still being accepted bit.ly/VtFloodRecovery online.
With the devastation Vermont experienced from historic flooding, National Life transformed its annual benefit concert Do Good Fest, usually held on the company’s back lawn, to an indoor acoustic performance that was livestreamed so that viewers across Vermont, the nation and globally could support the rebuilding of Vermont through online donations. The July 15 event generated 1,845 gifts from 42 states and five countries outside the U.S. raising $962,445 with National Life matching $750,000.
