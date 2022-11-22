AROUND TOWN
Film festival
BARRE — Barre’s Old Labor Hall is participating in the Canadian Labour International Film Festival with the free, online presentation of five films at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
CLiFF films provide a voice for those who seek justice on the job and dignity in their workplaces. This year’s films are “A World Free of Crisis,” “No Ulew (My Homeland),” “If There Is No Struggle,” “Opera Transformed,” and “Spain Against the Atom.”
To pre-order and view, see the Old Labor Hall’s Facebook page or visit
https://watch.eventive.org/cliff2022/play/6365156c25193300f0a1de15/6345e8dc3d2c02003ea30571
Homelessness actionTo provide a forum for the Washington County unhoused to access housing, services and resources, Homelessness Days of Action will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Hollow Inn; Dec. 7 at Hilltop; and Dec. 14 at Econo Lodge.
Anyone who is homeless in Washington County, or is threatened by factors that could result in homelessness, is invited to participate on any of the dates offered. Also welcome are all who have an interest in improving the homeless situation here, including those who wish to volunteer to provide support and encouragement for people experiencing homelessness in Washington County communities.
People promoting affordable housing and Washington County agencies serving the unhoused will provide help applying for affordable housing and accessing desired services and supports.
AROUND VT
Get moving
After the Thanksgiving table is cleaned and dishes are done, it is time for Vermont families to get moving, per the American Heart Association.
Research shows active parents raise active children. Fitness should always be a priority in a family’s daily schedule, even during the holidays. School-age kids and teens ages 6-17 should try to get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity that can be broken up into shorter sessions throughout the day. Here are 10 ways to be more active following Thanksgiving festivities:
— Just dance.
— Instead of heading to the TV or game console after dinner, take a walk, practice a sport, or play a game of hide-and-seek.
— Walk or jog in place or on a treadmill, lift weights, or do yoga while you watch those Thanksgiving football games.
— Prep for the start of the holiday pace by trying mindful movement like yoga, tai chi or qi gong.
— Play actively with pets.
— Include Twister, charades or hide-and-seek on family game night.
— Put out toys that encourage physical activity such as balls, skateboards, hula hoops and jump ropes.
— Explore your neighborhood or city if the weather is nice.
— If you have stairs use them for a bit of competition, see who can make it up and down the fastest.
— Park farther away from the entrance and walk the extra distance if you are going Black Friday shopping.
Fuel assistance
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families announced the release of $20 million in Low Income Energy Assistance Program funding for households that heat with fuel oil, propane, kerosene, coal, electricity and natural gas.
The benefit was sent directly to fuel dealers on behalf of 14,741 households and averaged $1,375 per household. Earlier this year, benefits were issued to 2,134 households that heat with wood and pellets. This funding helps keep thousands of Vermonters warm during the winter months.
To date, the state has seen a 7% increase in the number of households applying for a seasonal fuel benefit this year when fuel prices are expected to average about $4.81 per gallon, compared to $2.57 per gallon in FY19. Households are encouraged to visit the DCF website or contact the Benefit Service Center at 1-800-479-6151 to apply. Eligibility:
— Households may be eligible for Seasonal Fuel Assistance if their gross household incomes are equal to or less than 185% of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income up to $4,279 may qualify for the benefit.
— Households may be eligible for Crisis Fuel Assistance if their gross household incomes are equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty level and they are experiencing a crisis. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income up to $4,626 may qualify for the benefit.
For more information, visit https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/fuel and https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/crisis-fuel
Garden clubs
The New England Garden Clubs were recently recognized for the outstanding club contributions of two Vermont garden clubs promoting the love of gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility. Awards were presented to The Burlington Garden Club for their work in garden therapy, community garden beautification and growing young gardeners’ programs, and the Rutland Garden Club for their outstanding container garden display.
The Burlington Garden Club received The Sears Beautification Award for care of three gardens: Vermont Garden Park in South Burlington; Ronald MacDonald House Gardens and Hope Lodge Gardens, both in Burlington. Also presented to the club were The Mary Stone Garden Therapy Award for the work of club members during the winter pandemic by delivering 90 floral arrangements for Birchwood Nursing Home residents’ rooms, and The Pamela C. Hebert Garden of Youth Award involves a beautification and youth educational project.
The Rutland Garden Club received The Joyce A. Kimball Container Gardening Award for the most outstanding container garden display for a public space, beautifying Rutland streets with seasonal containers.
BUSINESS
Business award
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and VermontBiz announced the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award is Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group and will accept the award at the upcoming Vermont Economic Conference, Jan. 30, 2023.
This award is presented annually to the Vermont business that demonstrates a commitment to community, workforce well-being, environmental stewardship, and growth in sales or employment. Award recipients have been based in Vermont for at least 10 years.
Book launch
MONTPELIER — “Granite Kingdom: a Novel” by former Hardwick Gazette owner and editor Eric Pope will be released Nov. 29 by Rootstock Publishing. The story is about the granite industry and newspaper business in rural Vermont in the early-1900s.
A book launch event with Eric Pope is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Memorial Building, 20 Church St. in Hardwick, co-sponsored by Jeudevine Memorial Library, Galaxy Bookshop, and Hardwick Historical Society.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town?
