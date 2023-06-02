YOUTH NEWS
Shooting contest
Vermont will send two teams to the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship, June 25 to 30, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Seven 4-H’ers qualified for the competition. They will be among the 800 youths from across the country who will participate in the 2023 event.
Representing Vermont on the rifle team are Andrew McReynolds and Abigail McReynolds, both from Danville; Julian Mercy, Barre; and Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Andrew, Abigail and Julian are all members of the Green Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Lyndonville. Isaac belongs to the Green Mountain 4-H Club in Springfield. They will be accompanied by their coach, Shawn Tetreault of Groton.
Competing on the shotgun team are Colby Butler, Dorset; Robert Harris, Poultney; and Gabriel St. Martin, Wells. Accompanying the team are their coaches Christopher Pritchard, Wells; and Patrick Wilson, West Rupert. The 4-H’ers and their coaches are all part of the Oxbow Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Pawlet.
For the national competition, 4-H’ers age 14 and older were required to submit an application specifying a team and the reasons why they would like to compete. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation toward trip expenses may send a check to Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports, c/o Kassity Marckres, 90 Mastin Road, Craftsbury, VT 05826. Checks should be made payable to Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports. A receipt will be provided upon request.
Award winners
Gov. Phil Scott and chair of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils Jake Steinfeld announced three Vermont schools were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Essex Middle School in Essex Junction, Milton Middle School in Milton, and Missisquoi Valley Union School in Swanton are the winners for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
Essay contest
MANCHESTER — Families, teachers, principals, judges and guests statewide gathered in Manchester on May 21 to celebrate the winners of the 17th annual eighth-grade Lincoln Essay Competition hosted by Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home. Students were challenged to give opinion about how a school or library should respond if requested to ban a particular book. A first-, second- and third-place winner was chosen from each of four regions, and four honorable mentions were selected from the combined pool of finalists. First-place winners received $500; second-place, $400; third-place, $300; and honorable mentions, $200.
In Region One (Grand Isle, Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Lamoille, Caledonia and Washington counties): first place went to Harmony Devoe and second place to Emma Aither, both of Harwood Union Middle School in Moretown. James Michelle Shenk of Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury won third place. Honorable mention went to Callie Beyor from Georgia Elementary School in Georgia.
In Region Two (Chittenden County): first and third place went to Oonagh Guyer and Jesse Kim, respectively, both from Vermont Day School in Shelburne. Second place went to Esta Mwibeleca and honorable mention to Bellamy Crehan, both from Edmunds Middle School in Burlington.
In Region Three (Addison, Rutland and Bennington counties): first-place Quinn Loose and third-place Evan Miksis entered from Long Trail School in Dorset; second place went to Aila Malay of Otter Valley Union Middle School in Brandon.
In Region Four (Orange, Windsor and Windham counties): first place went to Lylah Zeitlin of Woodstock Union Middle/High School, and second place to Ella Swett of the Upper Valley Waldorf School in Quechee. Lauren Chute won third place and Eva Lord received honorable mention, both from Putney Central School. Root Rosenberg of Hilltop Montessori School in Brattleboro also earned honorable mention.
BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A son, Coyt Glenn Edwards, was born May 6, 2023, to Jamie and Kylie (O’Brien) Edwards, of Montgomery.
A son, Zayn Matthew Lalime, was born May 15, 2023, to Trey Lalime and Cassidy Weiss, of Morristown.
A son, Aidan Davis Resch, was born May 21, 2023, to Michael and Caroline (Souter) Resch, of Stowe.
A son, Oslo Worth Manktelow-Billado, was born May 24, 2023, to Wayne Billado III and Haylee Manktelow-Billado, of Jeffersonville.
COLLEGE NEWS
Jacob Peloquin, of Williamstown, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology (Pre-Med) from Capital University.
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Springfield College names Payton Lamberti, Health Sci/Pre-PT major, of Barre; Hayden Cheever, Physical Education major, of Johnson; Margaret Aiken, Adyn Oshkello, Exer Sci / Pre-AT majors, both of Moretown.
BUSINESS
Management duo
PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Co-op has transitioned from one general manager to two co-managers, Jezebel Crow and Stanzi Scribner. Crow, the new operations manager, has been working at the Co-op since August 2015; Scribner, the new administrative manager, started at the Co-op as a sub back in the fall of 2018.
Memory care
MONTPELIER — The Gary Residence has recently adopted the Best Friends method of caring for people with memory loss as Executive Director Dawn Palowski recently completed her Best Friends Certified Master Trainer certification. The method focus is on the patient’s rights, history and relationships with all care partners.
NHL sponsorship
MONTPELIER — National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi announced the company’s first national sponsorship, National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars, in messaging and programming over four years beginning with the 2023 season. The Dallas Stars are based in Dallas, Texas.
VTF&W
Delay mowing
MONTPELIER — Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and Eastern meadowlarks have suffered dramatic, long-term declines due to the loss of their grassland habitat. Fish and Wildlife is encouraging landowners to help make a difference by waiting to mow fields, preferably after Aug. 1, to give grassland birds a chance to rear their young. Landowners who face a loss of income from delayed mowing can apply for assistance through the Natural Resources Conservation Service or The Bobolink Project.
