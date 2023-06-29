AROUND TOWN
Polli legend
BARRE — A celebration to recognize Louis “Crip” Polli’s baseball career and official designation by the National Baseball Hall of Fame as the “First Italian-Born Ballplayer to Play in the Major Leagues” will take place Saturday, July 8, in Montpelier. The Vermont Mountaineers baseball team will host a Louis “Crip” Polli Night for the community. The Italian American Baseball Foundation will honor Polli with a plaque commemorating his baseball achievements.
Polli was born in Baveno, Italy, on July 9, 1901, and raised in Barre. He was a standout Spaulding High School player and transferred to Goddard Seminary prep school (still in Barre). After a football injury at Goddard, his teammates nicknamed him “Crip.”
Polli began his professional baseball career with the New York Yankees organization in 1927 then had major league stints with the St. Louis Browns (1932) and the New York Giants (1944). During many of the off seasons, he would return to his home in Graniteville and work in the granite quarries. At the time of his death in 2000, Polli (age 99) was the oldest living major league baseball player.
He compiled a lifetime minor league record of 236 wins against 226 losses. Polli threw three no-hitters in his 18-year minor league career. In his last career start, the lanky right-hander was on the mound for the Jersey City Giants and no-hit Newark ending their 14-game winning streak in 1945 at the age of 42.
YOUTH NEWS
Mentors needed
Summer is when the need for the programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBS-VT) become the most critical. Mentors to a youth in Vermont are most needed now. It is a one-hour per week commitment. There are 150 children on the BBBS-VT waiting list; they are “Littles” waiting to receive a “Big.” To become a “Big,” email info@bbbsvt.org or call 802-689-0092.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Plymouth State University graduates include Ava Pavlik, of East Burke, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Olivier Cazaudumec, Lyndonville, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kaci Cochran, of Mcindoe Falls, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Music; Caitlyn Ball, of Passumpsic, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Ed & Youth Develop; Emily Carson, of Newbury, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology; Katie Foster, of Sheffield, Certificate of Adv Studies in Educational Leadership; Emily Brown, of Thetford Center, Master of Education in Special Education; Izabelle Marceau, of West Burke, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and Design; Gabriel Fairbank, of Worcester, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Taylor Coburn, of Barre, received a Bachelor of Science degree, magna cum laude, at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Academic honors
Clark University’s spring 2023 dean’s list includes: first honors — Faith A. Bolques, of Middlesex, Liam C. Tobin, of St. Johnsbury, Townes H. DeGroot, of Worcester; second honors — Gaia M. Lenox, of Fletcher, Tsering N. Sherpa, of St. Johnsbury.
Jaclyn Mace, Master of Business Administration major, of Randolph, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
New dean
Community College of Vermont announced Nicole Mace has joined its team as dean of administration. Mace served most recently as director of finance and operations for the Winooski School District. Previously, she spent eight years at the Vermont School Boards Association as general counsel and executive director. In those roles she was responsible for representing the organization in the legislature and on various state committees and councils, and ensuring the growth and sustainability of an evolving membership organization. She is currently on the boards of both the Winooski Housing Authority and the Champlain Housing Trust.
AROUND VT
Get outdoors
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s annual Hike, Bike and Paddle event returns for 2023. This program motivates people of all ages to get outside to try a new summer activity — or return to one they have long enjoyed.
Between July 15 and July 30, Blue Cross VT invites Vermonters to share photos of yourself, your family or friends getting outside to hike, bike, paddle, swim — whatever outdoor activity you choose. With every photo that is posted, participants earn a chance to win a new kayak, paddle and personal flotation device, all while supporting scholarships for Vermont kids to attend summer camp. To enter, post your photos to Facebook or Instagram and tag Blue Cross VT, or use the hashtag #HBPVT. Visit www.bluecrossvt.org/hike-bike-and-paddle-2023 for more information.
Commission alternates
The Vermont Employer Healthcare Commissioners announced the addition of two alternate commission members to their bargaining unit. With West Rutland’s Mike Moser and Akua Smith, of Enosburg Falls, joining the team, the commission’s roster is now complete as they prepare for the next round of contract discussions on health care benefits for public school employees.
In 2018, Vermont established the Commission on Public School Employee Health Benefits to negotiate medical insurance for K-12 public school teachers and staff in the state of Vermont. Five employer commissioners who represent school boards are joined at the bargaining table by an equal number of employee commissioners selected by state education labor unions. The next round of formal negotiations between both parties is scheduled to start in April 2024.
The members of the Vermont Employer Commission includes Mark Koenig from Vergennes as chair; Adrienne Raymond from Shrewsbury; Susan Hamlin-Prescott from Cambridge; Patrick Healy of Marshfield; and Kim Farnham of New Haven.
BUSINESS
Maple awards
The board of directors of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association presented the 2023 Annual Maple Awards and announced winners of their first Maple Contest at its recent annual meeting held at Vermont Technical College. Award recipients are Outstanding Sugar Maker Award to Cody Armstrong, of Randolph Center; Vermont Maple Person of the Year to Donna Young, of Morgan; Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award to Glenn Goodrich, of Cabot.
Maple Contest awards are Best in Class — Maple Cream, Paul Palmer, Palmer Lane Maple, Jericho; Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup, Glenn and Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot; Amber Color with Rich Taste Syrup and Dark Color with Robust Taste Syrup, Pam and Rich Green, Green’s Sugarhouse, Poultney. Best in Show Award — Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup, Glenn and Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)