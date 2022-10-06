YOUTH NEWS
CHaD fundraiserHANOVER, N.H. — The 2022 CHaD HERO will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, in Hanover, supporting critical child and family support services at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD) and throughout the Dartmouth Health Children’s system. Options include a half-marathon run; a 5K, which may be run or walked; the Cam’s Course 1-Mile Fun Run; volunteering, or participating virtually. Registration fees are $15 for youth and students, $35 for adults, and $15 for Cam’s Course (all ages). There is no registration fee for virtual participation. Visit CHaDHERO.org to register and for additional HERO details.
Farm to schoolOctober is National Farm to School Month. Schools and early childhood providers can celebrate by applying for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant to help develop or grow their farm to school and early childhood programs. The grant application deadline is Nov. 3. For more information, email gina.clithero@vermont.gov, call 802-585-6225, or visit agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/childnutrition online.
Join 4-H
In addition to agriculture, 4-H members can learn about coding and robotics, health and fitness, photography and the arts, and more. In the next few months, many 4-H clubs will enroll new members as they gear up for the upcoming project year. Vermont 4-H offers after-school programs and activities such as the Natural Resources Management Academy, teen science cafés and the Youth Environmental Summit, which engage non-4-H members. The latter is a full-day program designed to help middle and high school students find their voice and take action on environmental issues.
Older 4-H’ers also may volunteer to assist with events or be a teen leader in their club. And they may participate in teen leadership programs such as Teens Reaching Youth, a teen-led environmental education program, or the just-launched UVM 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program as a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador.
Adult volunteers are needed to support 4-H programming and events as well as organize and lead new clubs. Opportunities for volunteers may include short-term programs that teach a specific skill as well as longer-term commitments, such as serving as a club or project leader.
To learn more about joining a 4-H club or becoming an adult 4-H volunteer, email sarah.kleinman@uvm.edu or call 802-651-8343, ext. 521.
AROUND TOWN
Collaboration
MONTPELIER — Large willow trees and butternuts lining the river at North Branch Nature Center were dying due to old age and disease. In spring 2021, North Branch Nature Center, Friends of the Winooski River, 350VT, MotherUp! Montpelier and the Unitarian Church of Montpelier worked together to fund and organize a tree planting at the southern edge of the nature center property. Since then, North Branch Nature Center and the Friends of the Winooski River have worked together to complete a new aquarium exhibit, hold a RiverFest in the Summer of 2021, lead a series of summer river walks, and create a self-guided tour of the river for visitors, all funded by the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
AROUND VT
Credit claims
The Vermont Department of Taxes reminds Vermonters that the last date to file a Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit Claim, and Renter Credit Claim is Oct. 17. All Vermont homestead owners must file a Homestead Declaration annually even if they are not seeking an income-based property tax credit. Homestead Declarations, Property Tax Credit Claims, and Renter Credit Claims may be filed electronically using tax software, a tax preparer, or on the department’s taxpayer portal at myVTax.vermont.gov located under “Returns.” Taxpayers having trouble filing may call (802) 828-2865 for assistance.
Grants awarded
The Walter Cerf Community Fund, of the Vermont Community Foundation, announced $290,480 in grants to 40 nonprofits in its 2022 competitive grant round as follows: Addison Central Teens, $15,000; Addison County Community Action Group (dba HOPE), $15,000; Addison County Community Trust, $15,000; Addison County Home Health and Hospice, $15,000; Addison County Readers, $12,000; American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Vermont, $1,000; Brandon Free Public Library, $7,500; Brandon Museum at the Stephen A Douglas Birthplace Community Center, $5,000; Common Ground Center, $5,000; Eastview at Middlebury, $1,500; Elderly Services, $15,000; Essex Community Historical Society, $10,000; Fort Ticonderoga, $7,880; Friends of the Vergennes Opera House, $5,000; Girls on the Run of Vermont, $5,000; Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, $4,000; Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History, $3,900; John W. Graham Emergency Shelter, $15,000; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, $2,500; Middlebury Area Land Trust, $5,000; Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, $2,500; Middlebury Studio School, $22,000; Moosalamoo Association, $2,500; Opera Company of Middlebury, $13,500; Otter Creek Child Center, $15,000; Preservation Trust of Vermont, $15,000; Rainbow Children’s Center, $2,500; ReSOURCE: A Nonprofit Community Enterprise, $2,500; Safer Society Foundation, $5,000; Starksboro Village Meeting House Society, $5,000; The Current, $2,000; Town Hall Theater, $5,000; UP for Learning, $2,500; Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, $2,500; Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, $2,000; Vermont Family Network, $1,700; Vermont Historical Society, $15,000; Vermont Humanities Council, $5,000; Vermont Symphony Orchestra, $1,500; Vermont Works for Women, $2,500.
FEMA awards UVMMC
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $1.7 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse the University of Vermont Medical Center for additional costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including distribution of face masks or personal protective equipment and pre-screening of patients, families, employees and other visitors for potential COVID symptoms before granting entry into designated sites.
BUSINESS
Grant awards
Vermont Housing & Conservation Board’s Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program announced its 2022 grant awards totaling $797,108 to 39 farm and forest businesses to improve water quality and long-term viability.
2022 Water Quality Grant Awards — $601,368 to 19 farms — Severy Farm LLC, Cornwall; Chimney Point Farm LP, Addison; Champlainside Farms, Bridport; Ice House Farm, Goshen; Sheep Meadow Farm, Danville; Rainbows Edge Farm, Sutton; Snug Valley Farm, Hardwick; Speedwell Farms, Lyndon; Bouchard Family Dairy LLC, Franklin; Moo Acres, Fairfield; Poulin & Daughter Farm, Brookfield; Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Glover; Hill Farm, Greensboro; Ledgenear Farm, Glover; Colburns Village View Maples, Glover; Green Valley Organic, Derby; Dorset Peak Jerseys Ltd Co., Danby; Fairmont LLC, East Montpelier; Richard Shurtleff LLC, Woodstock.
2022 Implementation Grant Awards — $195,740 to 20 farm, food and forest businesses — Better Wheel Workshops, Newfane; Scott Farm Inc., Dummerston; Shat Acres Farm , Plainfield; Old Soul Farm, Barre City; Fairmont LLC, East Montpelier; Sugar Feather Farm, Berlin; Maple Grove Farm, Derby; Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Glover; Hillside Homestead, Craftsbury; Silloway Maple, Randolph; Martin Farm, Williamstown; Rooney Farm, Morristown; Joneslan Farm, Hyde Park; Sandy Bottom Farm, Isle La Motte; Moo Acres, Fairfield; Adams Turkey Farm, Westford; Northwind Farm, Walden; NEK Grains, Waterford; Severy Farm LLC, Cornwall; Bridport Creamery LLC, Bridport.
