BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA son, Charles Haze Gregory, was born Oct. 17, 2022, to Charles and Hilary (Cote) Gregory, of Morrisville.
Gifford Health Care
A daughter, Abigail Frazier, was born Sept. 27, 2022, to Fiona Adams and Brodie Frazier, of Barre.
A son, Ace Augustine Laurendeau, was born Sept. 28, 2022, to Meagan Grivois and Nick Laurendeau, of Bethel.
A daughter, Chole Johnson, was born Oct. 5, 2022, to Shayna and Kristifir Johnson, of Williamstown.
A son, Idris Florin Fareed Kalim, was born Oct. 5, 2022, to Danielle Riley and Asif Kalim, of Middlesex.
A son, Luca August Palencia, was born Oct. 5, 2022, to Chelsea Robinson and Reinaldo Palencia, of Warren.
AROUND TOWN
Prescription drug returns
Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens this Saturday, Oct. 29, to encourage Vermonters to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of leftover medication responsibly by bringing it to a community drop-off site at 55 locations statewide by visiting dea.gov/takebackday online.
In addition to the Take Back Day sites, Vermonters can dispose of prescription medicines throughout the year at their local pharmacies or police stations, and can order a free Medication Mail-Back Envelope at bit.ly/rxvt1029 online.
Rug hooking
MONTPELIER — The Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild present its 20th Hooked in the Mountains Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3 through 5, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. Admission is $15 per day or $20 for a multi-day pass.
A reception and premier viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with an opportunity to meet two featured artists, Sandra Grant and Grace Collette. Admission is $15, includes hors d’oeuvres.
Over 200 rugs and wall hangings of contemporary designs, mixed mediums, traditional styles, all by members of the guild, will be on display. for more information,
BUSINESS
Farm awards
Three programs of the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, support Vermont farmers.
In Chittenden, a 104-year-old family farm has earned the second-annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and award of $5,000. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was chosen to receive this award for her commitment to sustainable agriculture, land-use diversity and environmental stewardship. She, her partner, Jacob Powsner, and extended family also raise Christmas trees and cut flowers, as well as host a local beef cattle operation.
In May, the Vermont Dairy Industry Association announced the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards supported by the fund. The awards were $2,500 to David Houde of St. Johnsbury; $1,500 to Steven and Leslie Brown of East Burke; and $1,000 to Howmars Farm|The Gates Family of Franklin.
Also this summer, barns in Pittsfield, Hardwick, Rutland, Marshfield all received a fresh coat of paint through the Vermont Barn Painting Project. These barns each received a $10,000 investment from the fund. The fund also invested in a separate barn painting in Rochester.
AROUND VT
Grant applications
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets requests applications from farmers, producers and organizations for Local Food Purchase Assistance funding. Approximately $200,000 will be awarded to farms and organizations that demonstrate ability to purchase and distribute local food from socially disadvantaged producers to underserved community members across Vermont. Farmers and producers who fall under USDA’s definition of socially disadvantaged will receive priority for funding. Applications can be submitted between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12, 2022 for projects starting in early spring 2023. For more information, visit the VAAFM website, or email julia.scheier@vermont.gov, or call 802-522-7042.
Candidate training
Emerge Vermont organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced a new regional training program. Emerge Vermont Local is a half-day training to provide skills enabling Democratic women to run successful campaigns for school boards, select boards, city councils and village trustee boards on Town Meeting Day.
The training will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 in St. Albans, Dec. 10, in Greensboro, and Jan. 14 in Brandon, and will focus specifically on campaigning locally to win local elections and be able to stand up for their neighbors and communities. The cost is $35 per person. Visit vt.emergeamerica.org/events/emerge-vermont-local for more information.
AOT awards
Vermont Agency of Transportation State Highway Safety Office and Vermont Highway Safety Alliance held the annual Highway Safety Awards ceremony at the Vermont State House. These awards are presented to highway safety professionals around the state for their exceptional work and commitment to keeping Vermont’s roadways safe for all users.
2022 VTrans Highway Safety — Fletcher Brush Educational Outreach Award, Barbara Brody, Vermont Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association; Ruby Rainault Occupant Protection Award, Sidney Bradley, Vermont Department of Health; Drug Recognition Expert Award, Trooper David Garces, Vermont State Police; Highway Safety Directors’ Award, Evelyn McFarlane, State Highway Safety Office, VTrans; Impaired Driving Prevention and Enforcement Award, Chief Derrick Tienken, Winhall Police Department; Sgt. Michael Johnson Lifesaver Award, Capt. Bret Meyer, Washington County Sheriff’s Department; Highway Safety Achievement Award, Lt. Allen Fortin, Chittenden County SHARP Program.
2022 Vermont Highway Safety Alliance — Crossing Guard Award, Sandra Theetge, Windsor Public Schools; Highway Safety Engineering Award, Traffic Signals & ITS team, Traffic Operations & Mobility team, and Transportation Management Center team, Vermont Agency of Transportation.
VTF&W
Deer season
Vermont’s regular deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 12, and ends Sunday, Nov. 27. A 2022 Deer Season Hunting Guide can be downloaded at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units, season dates, regulations, and more. Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during the regular season; online reporting will not be available.
Hunters who get a deer on Nov. 12 or 13 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the biological check stations staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the store closes earlier: R&L Archery, Barre; Buck Stop Mini Mart, Bennington; West Enosburg Country Store, Enosburg Falls; Bob’s Quick Stop, Irasburg; Lead & Tackle, Lyndonville; Rack N Reel, New Haven; Keith’s Country Store, Pittsford; Singleton’s Store, Proctorsville; Putney Sunoco, Putney; Village Grocery & Deli, Waitsfield.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.