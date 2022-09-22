YOUTH NEWS
Lead testing
State officials are calling a program to reduce lead in school and child care drinking water a success, following a new report that found 98% of Vermont schools and child cares have completed testing for lead in their drinking water and taken any needed steps to keep water safe. A law passed in 2019 requires all Vermont schools and child care facilities to test their drinking and cooking water for lead.
The report identified 75% of schools and 14% of nonschool based child care facilities as having at least one tap with a result at or above the action level. The testing also revealed that bottle fillers had the lowest lead levels, and sinks — the most common tap tested — had among the highest lead levels. All results are posted online at leadresults.vermont.gov online.
Lead is a highly toxic metal. There is no safe level of lead in the body, and exposure to it can slow children’s growth, impair their development and learning, and cause behavior problems.
AROUND TOWN
COVID vaccine
MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong VT, which offers personalized primary care and community/social connection based on shared interests, will hold a back-to-school free, COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Vermont State House lawn.
Drivers needed
The Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has an immediate need for volunteer drivers in the Barre/Montpelier area to help get blind and visually impaired people where they need to go, filling the void when family or friends are unavailable to help, or when public transportation is simply not a viable option. VABVI volunteer drivers work on an as-needed basis and are free to accept or reject any trip to suit their own schedules. Drivers receive mileage reimbursement for the trips. For more information, call 800-639-5861, ext. 243, or email Vicki at vvest@vabvi.org
Gifford cardiologist
RANDOLPH — Cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE, is joining Gifford Health Care on a full-time basis, after spending close to 20 years as a cardiologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. During that time, he also served as a consulting cardiologist at Gifford, providing outreach once a week. Before full-time employment at DHMC, Dr. Andrus divided his time between DHMC and White River Junction VA Medical Center.
AROUND STATE
CAP aids forestry
The Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has launched its third year of collaboration with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation monitoring forest health in Vermont, including annual surveys from the air and on the ground.
The survey missions have been crewed to date by Capt. Jonathan Mercer, Mission Pilot and Co-Commander the Wing’s Bennington Composite Squadron (VT-076); and 1st Lts. Gerald Coleman and Anthony Derderian, Mission Pilots with the Vermont Wing’s Burlington Senior Squadron (VT-002) based in South Burlington. Capt. John Compo, Vermont Wing Director of Operations, supervises the missions.
Flights enable identifying areas of forest disturbance, including defoliation by forest pests, areas of tree mortality, and forest damage due to weather events, among other causes.
CAP is the official volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is located in South Burlington. Squadrons are located in South Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington and Springfield.
Fall prevention
Falling is not a normal part of aging, yet 31% of Vermonters age 45 and older report experiencing a fall that results in injury. In 2020, 171 Vermont residents age 65 and older had a fall-related death. To help reduce the risk of falls, state health officials and Falls Free Vermont, a statewide resource for fall prevention information and training, are urging Vermonters to take these steps:
— Stay physically active. Regular exercise improves muscles and makes you stronger.
— Have your eyes and hearing tested. Even small changes in sight and hearing may cause you to fall.
— Know the side effects of any medicine you take.
— Get enough sleep. If you are sleepy, you are more likely to fall.
— Limit the amount of alcohol you drink. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your balance and reflexes.
— Stand up slowly. Getting up too quickly can cause your blood pressure to drop. That can make you feel wobbly.
— Always tell your doctor if you have fallen since your last checkup, even if you aren't hurt when you fall. Knowing about a fall can help your doctor provide you with the best care, alert them to check your medications, and make sure your vision is OK.
VTF&W
Rabbit virus
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and may show up here, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The virus does not affect other wildlife, humans or pets, except rabbits. It spreads through direct contact with infected rabbits or indirectly through contact with contaminated surfaces. Sudden mortality in healthy rabbits occurs with this virus, and infected rabbits may be lethargic, reluctant to move, or have blood coming out of the nostrils or mouth. Vermont Fish and Wildlife advises hunters not to harvest rabbits that appear sick.
BUSINESS BRIEFS
Energy leaders
Efficiency Vermont hosted more than 150 equipment suppliers, contractors and facility managers who support Vermont’s large commercial and industrial operations, at its annual Best Practices Exchange, honoring seven organizations with its Energy Leadership Award.
Award recipients included: Perrigo Nutritionals in Georgia; Carris Reels in Rutland; Pompanoosuc Mills in Thetford; National Life Group in Montpelier; Bennington College in Bennington; Regional Development Corporations of Vermont as Partner of the Year; and Joe LaFleur of Commonwealth Dairy in Brattleboro as Energy Champion.
Forgivable loan
Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and the Vermont Economic Development Authority announced the launch of the Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program designed to support Vermont businesses experiencing continued working capital shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.
There are no restrictions to how the funds must be spent, only that the money be used for operating costs and not capital investments. Priority will be given to applicants from the hardest hit sectors, including travel and tourism, food service, lodging, child care and agriculture. Applications from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) owned businesses in all industry sectors will also be prioritized. Nonpriority industry sectors will be allowed to apply after the priority period ends.
For more information, visit the VEDA website.
