NU SymposiumNORTHFIELD — Norwich University hosts the 28th annual Military Writers’ Symposium on Oct. 12-13. The symposium, which will address “Robots Rising: Arming Artificial Intelligence,” is free and open to the public. The symposium convenes authors and experts in military history, intelligence and current affairs to offer perspectives on pressing global concerns. Visit bit.ly/nu1012 for more information.
Enchanted ForestMONTPELIER — The Enchanted Forest guided walk will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Hubbard Park, Montpelier. Arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the entrance time on your ticket, as you will need to park and walk up to the New Shelter. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. This event is weather-dependent. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Prices are $30 for a family of four; $12 per adult; $6 per child. No tickets are sold at the event. They are available at alltogethernowvt.org/enchantedforest online.
Email info@alltogethernowvt.org for more information.
Benefit concertMORRISTOWN — The third annual Salvation Farms’ Aid benefit concert doors open at 4 p.m., on Oct. 16, at the Double E Performance Center in Essex. Tickets are $35 each. New this year and included with each ticket is a Serving of Salvation. Local musicians covering international acts support Vermont nonprofit Salvation Farms focused on communities to be increasingly fed by local farms. Visit www.salvationfarms.org for more information and tickets.
State archivesMONTPELIER — One hundred years ago, the University of Vermont launched the state’s first radio station, which eventually became WCAX-TV Channel 3. In honor of this milestone, Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced the theme for Vermont Archives Month this October is “communication,” to showcase ways people have conveyed information to each other over time. Visit www.vtarchivesmonth.org for more information.
The Vermont State Archives & Records Administration, a division of the secretary of state’s office, will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 featuring behind-the-scenes tours and an exhibit titled “Getting the Message Out (and In).” Additional events for public agency partners will be held the week of Oct. 10 in recognition of Electronic Records Day. The recently reorganized Montpelier Historical Society will hold a public forum on “The Golden Age of Vermont State News Coverage” from 2 to 4 p.m., on Oct. 22, in the Pavilion Auditorium.
Vermont Maple 100In celebration of the many year-round maple industry benefits, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and several partners are bringing back the Vermont Maple 100 to connect those enjoying Vermont’s fall foliage season with Vermont maple-related businesses, activities and food. Running until Oct. 15, this statewide campaign offers visitors and Vermonters alike the chance to discover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont’s sweetest treat. Find more than 70 Maple 100 activities at www.VTMaple100.com online.
ANR policyThe Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced a series of events for the public to learn more about the agency’s proposed Language Access Plan which contains the policy and implementation procedures on how the ANR will deliver information and services to persons with limited English proficiency and persons with varying levels of hearing, sight or speech loss and other communication needs.
Public input is requested at the in-person events, or the virtual event, as scheduled:
— Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St., Burlington.
— Wednesday, Oct.19, 6 p.m., Brattleboro High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro.
— Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., email anr.civilrights@vermont.gov for online, call-in or written comments instructions.
Suicide preventionMONTPELIER — Volunteers from central Vermont are joining the quarter-of-a-million people who are walking in towns nationwide to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont Chapter will be held at 10 a.m., on Oct. 29, at the State House lawn in Montpelier. Visit AFSP.org/CentralVT to register for the walk.
Protect shorelandsThe Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program has released new guidance to help property owners protect and restore lakeshore properties. The Shoreland Best Management Practices guidance (bit.ly/Shoreland-BMP) is comprised of multiple Best Management Practice documents. Protected shoreland areas include all land within 250 feet of the mean water level — often, the average summer water level at the shoreline — of a lake that is greater than 10 acres in size.
How Vermont manages its public waters, and what regulations to be aware of are within the Sharing the Edge booklet (bit.ly/Sharing-The-Edge). To ask questions about proposed projects, property owners are encouraged to reach out to their regional Lake and Shoreland permit analyst (bit.ly/Lake-Permit-Analyst). Owners can also use the online Permit Navigator (bit.ly/Permit-Navigator) tool to find out what other state environmental permits might be needed for their projects.
Vermont Tech JamBURLINGTON — Vermont Tech Jam annual career and tech expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hula, a co-working campus on the Burlington waterfront. Even sponsors include Hula, Marvell, Coldwell Banker, Hickok & Boardman, Vermont Information Processing, Vermont Tech Council, Mascoma, Data Innovations, Norwich University, Health Plans Inc., the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Vermont Technology Alliance, WCAX and Vermont Biz. Visit techjamvt.com for more information.
New rebateGreen Mountain Power customers can save $200 when they switch from fossil fuel for cooking and install a new electric induction cooktop or range. The new rebate is available for installed induction cooktops or ranges (not portable) and is valid on purchases made through Dec. 31, 2023. For more information, visit GMP’s website.
Residential customers can also save up to $2,500 on electric vehicles, up to $1,000 on heat pumps, $500 on electric motorcycles and $100 on electric lawn tractors, among other rebates and incentives. Business customers can save on EVs, heating and cooling equipment, plus custom electrification projects for their operations.
Lawson’s donationWAITSFIELD — Lawson’s Finest Sunshine Fund selected the Vermont Cancer Support Network as one of its October donation recipients with specific support for Maria’s Weekend, a retreat for those impacted by cancer, from Oct. 16-30.
