YOUTH NEWS
‘Fill the Form’In May 2022, Vermont implemented Universal School Meals for the 2022-23 school year enabling all schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of household income.
The Vermont Agency of Education is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by Oct. 1.
These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
The specific methods for gathering this information vary by school, depending on its individual situation. Families received the appropriate form from their school as part of their back-to-school paperwork this year. Schools are providing information, supports and resources directly to families. Families should contact their schools if they have questions.
COLLEGE NEWS
Rushlow named dean SOUTH ROYALTON — Jennifer K. Rushlow has been named dean for the newly announced Vermont School for the Environment at Vermont Law and Graduate School.
The environmental public policy school overseen by Rushlow will focus on climate change, environmental justice, sustainable food and agriculture, clean energy and animal protection.
Degrees include Master of Climate and Environmental Policy and Master of Animal Protection Policy, in addition to the existing Master of Energy Regulation and Law and Master of Food and Agriculture Law and Policy.
A member of the VLGS community since joining the summer environmental faculty in 2015, Rushlow has served as associate dean for environmental programs, professor of law and, most recently, interim graduate school dean, which she will continue doing on a temporary basis. She also will continue in her role as faculty director of the Environmental Law Center.
Rushlow was named Massachusetts Lawyer of the Year by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2016 after holds a Juris Doctor from Northeastern University School of Law and Master of Public Health from Tufts University School of Medicine.
NU appoints professorNORTHFIELD — Norwich University has named Huw O.L. Read, professor of Computer Security and Information Assurance, as a Charles A. Dana Professor in recognition of his teaching, scholarship and service.
Read joined the Norwich faculty in 2015 and received his doctorate in digital forensics from the University of Glamorgan, South Wales, United Kingdom, in 2008. His work has been published in peer-reviewed conferences and journals. In addition, several publications have been jointly authored with undergraduate students learning about future cyber-related challenges.
AROUND TOWN
Speaker seriesSTOWE — The seasonal Red Bench Speaker Series will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, 1 South Main St. in Stowe, with Vermonter Hillary Girardi, a high-mountain athlete who now lives in Chamonix, France.
With French ski mountaineering partner Valentine Fabre, Girardi set the first women’s speed record for skiing the high alpine route, La Haute Route, between Chamonix and Zermatt, Switzerland, in 2021.
The evening’s moderator Peggy Shinn is a senior contributor to TeamUSA.org online, has covered seven Olympic Games, and lives in Rutland.
A $10 admission donation helps support the museum’s mission to “collect, Preserve and Celebrate Vermont’s rich skiing and snowboarding history.”
GroundbreakingMONTPELIER — On Thursday, on Sept. 15, groundbreaking of Clara’s Garden at The Gary Residence, took place and is slated to open in fall 2023.
This new addition is designed to meet the needs of family members living with memory loss in a safe, structured and home-like environment.
The new unit will provide private and semi-private apartments for up to 18 residents with 24/7 specialized care.
AROUND STATE
Utility billsVermont electric utilities are alerting renters who are already receiving help through the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) that their payments will be reduced as of Oct. 1, and no payments will be available past Dec. 31.
Eligible renters who have not yet taken action if they are struggling to pay existing and past bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, need to apply now through VERAP at vtutilityhelp.com or (833) 488-3727.
The state has announced the last day to apply for assistance through VERAP is currently set for Dec. 31 and any eligible amounts will only be covered for bills through the end of the year.
In addition, on Oct. 1, assistance will be reduced from 100% to 70% for all VERAP participants, including existing renters and new applicants.
Any customer should also reach out to their utility directly to set up a payment plan, contact information is available at each of the utilities’ websites:
— Vermont Electric Co-Op, www.vermontelectric.coop
— Washington Electric Co-Op, www.washingtonelectric.coop
— Burlington Electric Department, www.burlingtonelectric.com
— Green Mountain Power, www.greenmountainpower.com
— Stowe Electric, www.stoweelectric.com
— Customers of Barton Electric Department, Enosburg Falls Electric Department, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Co., Johnson Water & Light Department, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, Orleans Electric Department and Swanton Village Electric can visit www.vppsa.com for utility contact information.
VTF&W
Wear orangeVermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear at least a hat and vest of fluorescent hunter orange. Deer are most active during the dawn and dusk hours, times of especially low visibility. You can improve your chances of being seen by other hunters by wearing hunter orange, which can be seen even in low-light situations.
Game recoveryVermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing a list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered. This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
BUSINESS BRIEFS
VBSR awardsBURLINGTON — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility announced the 2022 recipients for awards that encourage and showcase the growth and impact of socially responsible business activity:
— Curtiss Reed Jr., president of CRJ Consulting Group, L3C, and executive director of Vermont Partnership for Fairness & Diversity, with the VBSR Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement.
— Mamava, with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Large Organization.
— Flexible Capital Fund, L3C, with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Small Organization.
— Emiliano Void, Nuwave Equity Corp., with the VBSR Young Changemaker Award.
Visit vbsrawards.org to register for the 21st annual VBSR Awards Ceremony, 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.
