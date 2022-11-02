AROUND TOWN
Botanical illustrationsNORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Sullivan Museum and History Center presents “Botanical Illustration: Then and Now” with speaker Alice Tangerini, staff illustrator in the Botany Department at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 9.
This free event includes a lunch. It is open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, it is viewable virtually at bit.ly/nusm1109
Volunteer coordinatorSt. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging welcomes Emily Sanderson as the AmeriCorps senior volunteer coordinator. She will be responsible for managing the recruitment and activity of the council’s volunteer network of more than 320 people throughout the three-county area of the Northeast Kingdom.
Sanderson spent seven years as a preschool teacher at Little Dippers Doodle Children Center, was an intensive intervention assistant for Kingdom East Unified School District. She has received certifications in: Child Development Associate, Reiki Master Certificate, Fundamentals in Trauma Informed Practice, and Adoption and Family Engagement.
AROUND VT
Public inputMONTPELIER — Vermont’s Clean Water Board is asking the public to weigh in on how they would like to prioritize approximately $50.6 million, available through the State Fiscal Year 2024 Clean Water Budget, to clean up water pollution in Vermont’s lakes, streams and wetlands.
The board will review public comment before making its final budget recommendation in December.
To provide feedback on the draft budget, complete an online questionnaire now through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and/or share your comments at the Clean Water Budget Public Hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
To request assistance participating in the public comment period or to request a printed copy of the questionnaire, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@vermont.gov with subject line “SFY 2024 Clean Water Budget Public Comment.”
Visit the Clean Water Board webpage, dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/board for more information.
Gardening conferenceBURLINGTON — Doug Tallamy, a University of Delaware professor and author, will give the keynote address at the annual horticulture conference hosted by the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener program held via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
All plenary sessions will be live captioned. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email debra.heleba@uvm.edu or call 802-656-1777 by Nov. 19.
The early bird rate for Extension Master Gardener and Vermont Master Composter volunteers is $25 per person until Nov. 18, $40 after that date. All others pay $40 per person or $55 after Nov. 18.
Registration closes on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., Visit go.uvm.edu/2022gardeningconference for more information or to register.
Dairy deadlineThe deadline is Dec. 9 to enroll in the 2023 USDA Dairy Margin Coverage Program.
The Legislature approved $2.6 million to reimburse Vermont dairy farmers enrolled in the program for 2022 and 2023. The reimbursement program is underway and estimates reimbursement allocated to-date for 2022 at $1.5 million. It is estimated there will be $1.1 million remaining to provide reimbursement for the Tier I premiums in calendar year 2023.
All interested dairy farmers should contact their county USDA Farm Service Agency Office as soon as possible. Email Diane.Bothfeld@vermont.gov or call 802-828-5667 for more information.
Memory screening The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America urges everyone to be proactive about their brain health and get a memory screening as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November.
The foundation provides free memory screenings every weekday through secure virtual format, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites; appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting online at alzfdn.org/memory-screening-2/virtual-memory-screenings online.
Early detection of memory issues is important. In the case of a treatable or curable underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea or urinary tract infection, screenings allow the person to begin treatment more quickly. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to start medications and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, and take a more active role in developing their care plan.
State appointeesGov. Phil Scott announced he’s appointed the following 33 Vermonters to state boards and commissions during October.
— Green Mountain Care Board: Owen Foster, Jericho; David Murman, Waterbury; Robin Lunge, Berlin.
— Access Board: Sandra Silla, Burlington; Nate Besio, Colchester.
— Vermont Community Development Board: Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry; Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington.
— Vermont Fire Service Training Council: Tom Estey, Starksboro; Aaron Collette, Williston.
— Criminal Justice Council: Bill Sorrell, Burlington; Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro; Karim Chapman, East Wallingford; Shawn Pratt, Bennington; Christopher Louras, Rutland; Brian Searles, Burlington.
— Board of Nursing: Jennifer Lyon, Barre.
— Board of Health: Brody Brown, Williamstown; Dawn Philibert, South Burlington.
— Plumbers Examining Board: Steve Goodrich, North Bennington; Tom Nesbitt, Waterbury Center; Brian Thomas, Shrewsbury.
— Elevator Safety Review Board: Rob Devillers, Hyde Park; Lon Bullinger, Colchester.
— Vermont Pension Investment Commission: Mary Alice McKenzie, Burlington; Brad Ferland, Hardwick.
— Vermont Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees: Peter Fagan, Rutland; Catherine Tester, Orwell.
— Board of Pharmacy: Olivia Sprague, St. Albans.
— Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports: Dorothy Helling, Montpelier; Pam Chisholm, Duxbury; Laura Medalie, Montpelier; Robert Peterson, Richmond; Greg Wight, Brookfield.
The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving should visit governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
VTF&W
Deer teethVermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters for help gathering biological data on the state’s deer population.
Hunters who get a deer during the Nov. 12-27 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
Biologists are collecting middle incisor teeth from all regular-season bucks to evaluate regional differences in ages and antler characteristics, as well as to help estimate population size, growth rate, health and mortality rates. Each tooth will be cross-sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.
BUSINESS
Rootstock ownerMONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing, Vermont-based book publisher, announces the transfer of ownership from founding co-publishers Stephen McArthur and Rickey Gard Diamond, to Samantha Kolber, of Montpelier, during National Women’s Small Business Month.
Kolber is the company’s former marketing director and poetry editor, and has previously worked for Bear Pond Books of Montpelier, Goddard College in Plainfield, and Tupelo Press in North Adams, Massachusetts. She has experience in book publicity, editing, sales and marketing, customer relations and publishing.
