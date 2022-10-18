YOUTH NEWS
4-H DairyFourteen Vermont 4-Hers and their chaperones recently returned from Wisconsin where they participated in the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference.
They were among 200 4-H dairy members, ages 15-18, from more than 30 states and Canadian provinces selected to attend this year’s conference.
The event, held in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition in Madison, was held Oct. 2-5.
Representing the state were: Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Joey Ferris, Braintree; Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Brailey and Mason Livingston, New Haven; Andrew Lester, North Ferrisburgh; Haley and Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick; Michael Plouffe, Bridport; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Dylan Slack, Bethel; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Morgan White, Whiting; and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell. Chaperones were Cindy Kayhart, Vergennes, and Philip Livingston, New Haven.
The 4-Hers toured several agricultural enterprises, including Crave Brothers Farm, a 1,200-head dairy operation in Waterloo, Wisconsin, for a farm tour, career fair, tailgate party and old-fashioned barn dance.
The conference also provided an exceptional opportunity to network with other 4-Hers. Selection for this national opportunity was based on factors, including outstanding dairy project record books, participation in local and state 4-H dairy events and overall excellence in the 4-H dairy project.
Gun accessTo encourage parents, grandparents, families and community members to take action by asking about gun safety, the University of Vermont Health Network and University of Vermont Children’s Hospital join thousands of hospitals, health systems, American Hospital Association, Children’s Hospital Association and The Catholic Health Association of the U.S. in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign that encourages parents to ask whether there are unsecured guns in the houses of their children’s friends.
Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States; 13 children die from guns every day. By asking about safe gun storage, the campaign is meant to help parents and families feel empowered to ask other parents about access to guns.
The UVM Health Network, which includes the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, is naming and treating firearm violence as a significant and escalating public health emergency requiring common sense approaches to reducing firearm violence.
Efforts include:
— Enhancing security services, including installation of a metal detector at the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department.
— Launching a Workforce Workplace Violence Workgroup to review policies and identify gaps in securing facilities and responding to violent situations.
— Convening leaders representing law enforcement, local, state and federal government, business leaders and partner nonprofits to share experiences and take action.
— Developing a network-wide suicide care pathway through Epic, the network electronic health record, to include screening and lethal means counseling, including specifically addressing firearms.
— Establishing a pilot to provide cable gun locks through pediatric practices to patients and families with firearms in the home.
— And collaborating with the Clinton County, New York, Department of Mental Health’s Coalition to Prevent Suicide and National Alliance on Mental Illness on efforts to raise awareness around firearm-related suicide.
COLLEGE NEWS
Public safety COLCHESTER — Jeff Favreau, of South Burlington, longtime local police officer with years of experience working with students, became Saint Michael’s College director of public safety on Monday, Oct. 17.
He joins Saint Michael’s from the University of Vermont Police Services, where he served as a sergeant for more than five years. Before that, he worked with South Burlington Police Department for 13 years, including as a school resource officer in the city’s middle and high schools.
In all, Favreau brings almost two decades of experience in Vermont law enforcement. He will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public safety officers and dispatchers who serve the college community.
AROUND TOWN
Book signingBARRE — The Friends of the Aldrich Library will hold a book signing with Alan Kessler at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the library.
Kessler’s newest book, “Ghost Dancer,” set in the 1950s in a small, Midwestern town, addresses themes of racism, intolerance and the quest for identity.
AROUND VT
Suicide preventionMONTPELIER — Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont Chapter all day Tuesday, Oct. 18, when Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk held at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the State House lawn in Montpelier, joining walks in Rutland, Burlington, Newport and Brattleboro.
The Central Vermont Walk is sponsored by Central Vermont Medical Center, Recovery Vermont, Washington County Mental Health Services and the Department of Mental Health.
BRATTLEBORO — The Center for Health and Learning and the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center recognized Suicide Awareness Month in September with the Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium and several education offerings for the community.
The symposium took place with more than 300 people attending from over 50 organizations. Throughout the month, CHL shared weekly newsletters highlighting community partners’ work on Suicide Prevention Month, toolkits, additional information and education opportunities.
For more information, visit www.healthandlearning.org
Violence preventionGov. Phil Scott issued an executive order reconstituting the Violence Prevention Task Force, which will work to bring focus and clarity to a longer-term prevention strategy that prioritizes early interventions for children and families.
The task force will be comprised of a group of senior executive branch officials; chaired by the director of violence prevention, Dee Barbic, who was appointed to the new role in September; and will be advisory to the governor reporting to him regularly on its view of the effectiveness of violence prevention policy.
VTF&W
2023 calendarVermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar is now available. The calendar photos of Vermont native species range from a white-tailed deer buck to the endangered rue anemone wildflower.
The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month and is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com
