BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Malia Durand, was born June 18, 2022, to Corey Aylward and Robert Durand, of Waterbury Center.
Copley Health SystemsA son, Zakoya Iden-Bruce Perretta-Wheeler, was born June 3, 2022, to Brandy Wheeler and Brandon Perretta, of Johnson.
A daughter, Kinslee Marie Ducharme, was born June 24, 2022, to Shannon Harvey and Joshua Ducharme, of Hardwick.
Gifford Medical CenterA son was born June 17, 2022, to Elena Greenlee and Anthony Bednar, of South Royalton.
YOUTH NEWS
SHS awardsBARRE — Spaulding High School Class of 1966 presented 2022 Memorial Awards to Spaulding seniors Lexie Royce and Camden Simpson. The criteria include a parent or grandparent must be a Spaulding High School graduate, the senior must be involved in community and/or school activities and actively be furthering their education. Funding comes from 1966 classmate donations and proceeds of the arts and crafts auction held at class reunions. Throughout a 25-year period, the class has awarded a total of $17,400.
Lexie’s SHS connections include grandparents, Howard Martel ’56, Carol Bylow Martel ’57, Nancy Watson Royce ’59; and parents, Scott Royce ’84 and Cathy Martel Royce ’84. Camden’s SHS connections include grandparents, Steve Simpson Sr. ’70 and Mary-Ann Eastman Simpson ’74. Lexie will continue her education in the field of dental assistant, while Camden will major in history.
Free mealsThe goal of the USDA Summer Food Service Program is to ensure every Vermont family with children age 18 and younger knows about the program and where they can access meals during the summer months. Children can receive free meals and snacks, no questions asked, and there is no paperwork to fill out if visiting a site from the USDA Meal Finder. You do not need to live in the town where you are picking up meals. For more information, visit the FAQ page, dial 2-1-1, text “Summer Meals” to (912) 342-7744, or visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids online.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesEmma Poirier, of Barre, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Quinnipiac University.
Hamilton College graduates receiving Bachelor of Arts include Gregory Varney, of Bradford, magna cum laude, Hispanic studies and world politics major; Annie Danielson, of Peacham, biology and literature major; and David Yi, of St. Johnsbury, creative writing major.
Spring 2022 honors
Husson University:
President’s list — Chesnee R. Barney, of Barre, Business Administration Management major; Madeline Rose Benoit, of Hyde Park, Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Occupational Therapy major; Cierra C. Richardson, of Lowell, Exercise Science/Physical Therapy major; BryAnna Marie Goslant, of Lyndonville, Criminal Justice major.
Dean’s list — Hayleigh Eden Pollard, of Barre, Nursing major; Aidan Leary Hale, of East Burke, Business Administration major; Camryn M. Heath, of Lyndon Center, Nursing major; Kayla Matte, Mikaylah Nicole Payeur, both of Waterford, both Exercise Science/Physical Therapy majors.
Honors — Melina Morgan Brooks, of Cambridge, Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Occupational Therapy major; Kayden C. Lewis, of Lyndonville, Exercise Science/Physical Therapy major; Zachary D. Whitmore, of Randolph Center, Sport Management/Business Administration major.
Ashlyn Hogan, of Plainfield, Exercise Science major, was named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston.
The University of Rhode Island dean’s list names Lydia Rice, of Barre; Elizabeth Guthrie, of Berlin; Morgan Lavoy, of East Corinth; Grace Johnson, of East Montpelier; Olivia Walsh, of Montpelier; Avery Motyka, of Northfield; Bryson Richards, of Plainfield.
SUNY Canton dean’s list names Isaiah Browman, of Barre, Health & Fitness Promotion major; and Robert A. Gravel, of Hardwick, Funeral Services Administration major, earned part-time honors list.
NVU alumni LYNDONVILLE — Seven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon communications alums took home 10 Emmy awards at the New England National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards ceremony; 16 alums in total were nominated for awards. The NVU alumni Emmy winners were:
Charlie Berg ’99, Maine Medical System photographer, won in the Health/Medical–Short Form Content category.
Kirk Cratty ’99, News Center Maine video journalist/photographer, won in three categories, Video Journalist No Production Time Limit, Education/School News and Business/Consumer News.
Amanda Hill ’07, News Center Maine reporter, shared the Emmy with Cratty in the Business/Consumer News category.
Jessica Gullbrand ’17, News7 Boston photographer, on the team that won for Breaking/Spot News–Single Report.
Rick LeBlanc ’01, WCVB Channel 5 Boston editor, on the team that won for Special Event Coverage.
Nick Merlo ’11, WMUR Channel 9 Manchester promotions and producer, on the team the tied for Program Promotional Campaign Emmy.
Danielle North ’96, WPRI meteorologist, on the team that won Newscast–Morning Smaller Markets.
NVU-Lyndon alums also nominated for awards were Keith Carson, Tyler Dumont, Paul Falco, Cindy Fitzgibbon, Chris Gobeille, Anthony Macari, Kelly O’Brien, Tony Petrarca and Chris Shepherd.
AROUND TOWN
E-bike lendingNORTHFIELD — The Northfield Energy Committee has partnered with Local Motion to bring their Traveling E-Bike Lending Library from July 1 to 27 to Northfield. Borrowers will be able to check out an e-bike from the Northfield Library for five days to find out how these bikes can replace car trips and transform their daily transportation needs.
The fleet includes bikes at different price points, including a cargo bike with a rear rack and several standard bikes, each with an electric assist that helps riders get around with less effort and scale hills that previously seemed impossible.
For more information, email bobkeeley@gmail.com; or phone (347) 213-9374. To reserve an e-bike, visit: www.webreserv.com/travelinge-bikelendinglibraryvt online.
AARP grants AARP Vermont announced five organizations will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants totally more than $54,000. The Vermont projects funded include:
Cathedral Square: Cathedral Square’s pedestrian safety improvement project installs a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at a village center crosswalk near Kelley’s Field, an affordable housing community for older adults in Hinesburg.
City of Montpelier Parks and Trees Dept.: This project creates a pop-up farm stand to distribute affordable produce grown at the city’s farm to primarily older residents. It also transforms the front of the senior center into a weekly outdoor gathering space, with shade and music.
Greensboro Nursing Home: This trail provides outdoor access for nursing home residents, an important gait training therapy tool for short-term rehabilitation patients and a safe walking environment for members of the larger community.
North Hero Public Library: Installation of a word garden with adjacent seating to complement raised bed gardens as a focus for community connections.
South Royalton Underpass Art Project: Re-imagining an underpass with lighting, art and a marked sidewalk to provide a safe, pedestrian-friendly point of access for all community members.
AROUND STATE
Historic site BURLINGTON — The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation will unveil its 300th Roadside Historic Site Marker at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at City Hall Park in Burlington. The marker denoting the first Vermont Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade, which took place in 1983, permanently commemorates the courage of the original parade marchers and honor those who have sustained Vermont’s ongoing Pride movement.
Veterans tuition-freeCRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College’s Office of Continuing Education will offer full tuition funding to military veterans who attend its agroecological farming and craft food production courses. Course offerings eligible include Food Resilience and Conservation; Koji and Friends: Fermenting Foods with Mold; Natural Cheesemaking: Raw Milk Cheeses; Natural Cheesemaking: Next Level Cheeses; Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes.
Veterans and service members transitioning to the private sector are eligible for this program and can receive a registration code by emailing nakasi.fortune@sterlingcollege.edu. Visit www.ce.sterlingcollege.edu for more information.
Habitat restorationMONTPELIER — Vermont Land Trust, partners and community members planted nearly 1,600 trees and shrubs in Barre, East Montpelier, Westminster and Brattleboro this spring, to restore wetlands and streams and improve wildlife habitat along tributaries of the Winooski River and the Connecticut River. The restoration projects were completed on Old Soul Farm in Barre, Fairmont Farms in East Montpelier and former farm fields in Westminster and Brattleboro.
Partners included Friends of the Winooski River, U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Partners program, the Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, and the Vermont Land Trust with over 60 volunteers from Ursa Major Skincare, SunCommon, the ECO AmeriCorps program, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and local communities.
Free park daysMONTPELIER — Vermont Parks Forever announced its Park Access Fund Grantees for 2022. Since 2016, more than $50,000 has been granted to cover park entry fees and help create a more equitable outdoor experience statewide. This year, the Park Access Fund will provide more than 5,000 free days in the parks to Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County; Boys & Girls Club of Vergennes; Champlain Community Services; The DREAM Program Inc.; Experience Literacy Camp at Mount Anthony Union Middle School; G.R.I.T.S.; Howard Center; King Street Center; Laraway Youth and Family Services; NCSS Inc.-School-Based Autism Program; Northeast Disabled Athletic Association; Outdoor Family Weekend through UVM Extension; Powered Magazine; Sarah Holbrook Community Center; Spectrum Youth and Family Services; Turning Point Recovery Center; United Way, Working Bridges; Unlikely Riders; Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports; Vermont Department for Children and Families; Vermont Kin as Parents; Vermont Professionals of Color Network.
VTF&W
Boat safelyMONTPELIER — The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police are asking Vermonters to boat responsibly this Fourth of July weekend, as part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign to reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating injuries through education and more visible deterrence.
Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, property damage and legal consequences. The Vermont Warden Service reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.
Protecting loonsFew birding experiences rival hearing the haunting call of the loon or seeing them glide by in protected coves on a lake. However, for the birds’ protection, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department asks boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer, avoid lead fishing tackle and especially do not leave any fishing line behind as it can entangle and kill loons.
The Loon Conservation Project for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, in partnership with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, have put out game cameras around loon nests to monitor the behavior of people around them. Boaters should avoid pursuing loons in a canoe or kayak. Property owners should include a shoreline forested area where loons can nest; shoreline shrubs and trees instead of lawns also improve water quality essential for healthy lakes and loons.
Volunteers interested in monitoring loons for the Loon Conservation Project should email loon@vtecostudies.org. Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes from 8 to 9 a.m. on Loonwatch Day, July 16. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of year.
Muzzleloader permitVermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 3. The muzzleloader seasons are Oct. 27-30 and Dec. 3-11. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit; they are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
