Girl Scouts BARRE — Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about Girl Scouts from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Universalist Church, 1 Church St., Barre. Visit bit.ly/bgs1027 for more information.
State employeesVTSHARES annual campaign, “Change is Transformational,” running from Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4, gives state employees the opportunity to support local nonprofits through payroll deductions.
Award winnersBARRE — At a Green Mountain United Way celebration held Oct. 6 at the Barre Opera House, nine awards were given to community members to honor their contribution to Green Mountain United Way and the communities they serve. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont received the top award, the 5 Star Partner Award. Other awards include: Working Bridges Golden Bridge Award to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital’s Human Resource Team; the Maple Syrup Award to Joan Kahn, Farmers To You; the Coffee Bean Award to Liz Scharf, Capstone Community Action; Community Volunteer Champion to Joan Verchereau, First Congregational Church of Berlin; Workplace Campaign Award to Northfield Savings Bank and Hickok & Boardman; the Wanda Baril Award to Carol Ellison, longtime GMUW board member and volunteer; Collaborative Innovation Award to NorthCountry Federal Credit Union and the Washington County Youth Service Bureau; Working Communities Champion for Change to Central Vermont Medical Center.
Speaker seriesSTOWE — The Red Bench Speaker Series of Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents, The Golden Era of East Coast Snowboarding, with photographer Gary Land on the virtual Red Bench at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, via Zoom. RSVP at bit.ly/land1020 to receive a ZOOM invite. A $10 donation is welcome.
Stressed familiesThe following free, virtual, curriculum-based, parenting education programs for families experiencing stress are being offered by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The programs are two hours per week for 12-14 weeks. For more information, email familysupport@pcavt.org online.
— Strengthening Families Teens, 4 p.m. Wednesdays, starts Oct. 2.
— Nurturing Skills for Families, 10 a.m. Mondays, starts Nov. 7.
— Nurturing Parenting Program for Prenatal Families, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Nov. 9.
— Strengthening Families Birth-3, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, starts Nov. 16.
— Nurturing Skills for Families, 5 p.m. Thursdays, starts Nov. 17.
New board memberGov. Phil Scott has appointed Allison Frazier of Richmond as the new Chittenden County member of the Fish and Wildlife Board. She has spent 20 years working in the outdoor industry as a sales representative and served as board president for the 360 Adventure Collective. The Fish and Wildlife Board is a citizen panel that sets the rules regulating hunting, trapping and fishing, informed by input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff and guided by the department’s mission.
National Life directorMONTPELIER — National Life Group named Daphne Larkin external communications and media relations director as of Oct. 3. She most recently served as director of media relations and community affairs at Norwich University. Prior to that, Larkin was a freelance writer and journalist. At National Life, Larkin will serve as spokesperson, identify and secure media opportunities and write and distribute releases and content.
BIPOC VermontersThe Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance and Powered Magazine partnered on a media project to enhance opportunities in the outdoors and the workplace for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Vermonters. This summer and fall, the organizations collaborated with the state, outdoor brands and organizations on outings and multimedia storytelling focused on BIPOC communities in outdoor recreation, spotlighting outdoor-sector career opportunities in Vermont.
Outdoor facility space, gear and accessories, and instruction were provided for BIPOC groups enjoying e-biking, hiking, birding, rock climbing, and biking on the Island Line Rail Trail in Burlington and fly fishing and sculling on the West River in Brattleboro. Brands and organizations in the collaboration included Turtle Fur, Darn Tough Vermont, Petra Cliffs Climbing Center and Mountaineering School, Local Motion, Audubon Vermont, Orvis, Concept 2, Row Brattleboro Outing Club, and guide Robert Johnson III.
The VDTM, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative supported the project through a grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission and USDA Rural Development intended to support the growth of the outdoor recreation economy through targeted marketing efforts.
Manufacturing summitSince 2013, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce has convened manufacturing industry leaders at the annual Manufacturing Supply Chain Summit. Due to the success of the virtual model, the event was once again held virtually this year, bringing together representatives from the United States, Canada and Europe. The 2022 event was themed; “Rebuilding Supply Chains and Workforce through Content, Collaboration, and Contacts.” Eighty-five supplier participants and 25 OEMs, primes and government agencies held 300 meetings between buyers, suppliers and partners, and facilitated 350 connections between participants. Many of the attendees were leaders in the aerospace, aviation, defense and naval/marine industries.
