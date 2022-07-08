BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA son, Owen Patrick Churchill, was born June 24, 2022, to John and Victoria (Camper) Churchill, of Johnson.
A daughter, Lacie Marie Warner, was born June 24, 2022, to Samantha Walters (Billings) and Dusty Warner, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Emma Jean Zaret, was born June 30, 2022, to Alexander Wyman and Eva Zaret, of Plainfield.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Ava Layden Ladago, was born June 22, 2022, to Bret and Monica Ladago, of Berlin.
A son, Reid Joseph Slack, was born June 27, 2022, to Abigail McFadyen and Darren Slack, of Randolph.
YOUTH NEWS
Sheep and goats
NEW HAVEN — Vermont Sheep and Goat Camp 2022 was held June 25-26 at Addison County Fair and Field Days in New Haven. Sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H, the camp was open to anyone ages 8-18 interested in learning more about handling and showing sheep or goats. Arrangements were made for youth without an animal of their own to borrow one. All campers received a certificate of participation and a feed bucket. Participating were:
Addison County: Natalie Layn, Bristol; Maeve Newton, East Middlebury; Morgan McNulty, Salisbury.
Caledonia County: Ellie Higgins, East Burke.
Chittenden County: Bristol and Remington Card, Williston; Hailey Feltz, Colchester.
Franklin County: Chloe, Dalton and Emmett Bouchard, Franklin; Regan and Ryland Howrigan, Highgate Center.
Orange County: Emily, Madeline and Zoe Amones, Adelyn Colson, all from Chelsea; Sora and Tuli Bolles, Corinth.
Rutland County: Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs.
In addition, Joshua Lewis and Katie Monaco, both from Littleton, Massachusetts, took part in the weekend.
The camp was under the direction of Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator. Helping her plan and run the event were members of the Sheep Camp Committee, including Janelle Ashley, Whiting; Brad Ferland, Fairfax; Jill Merkel, Richmond; Terri Metcalf, Addison; and Bekah Parent, Colin Siegmund, Siri and Wendy Swanson, all from Orwell.
Scholarship awardWashington County Retired Educators Association announced Montpelier High School senior Abigail Biggelstone is this year’s scholarship winner. This scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior planning to enter the teaching profession.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesEmmanuel College graduates include Hannah Davis, of East Thetford, Bachelor of Arts in a double major of English and Secondary Education, magna cum laude; Jacky Lau, of Lyndonville, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Emily Kline, of St. Johnsbury, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice, summa cum laude; Benjamin Whitmore, of St. Johnsbury, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design; Charlotte Dennison, of Strafford, Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Editing and Publishing; Kate Mascitti, of Williamstown, Bachelor of Arts in Management; Derrick Ruel, of Williamstown, Bachelor of Arts in Management.
Eastern Connecticut State University graduates include Hannah Giesing, of Vershire, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
Ithaca College graduates include Kate Mori, of St. Johnsbury, magna cum laude, BS in Biology; and Sarah Boland, of Waitsfield, cum laude, BS in Business Administration.
Spring 2022 honorsUniversity of New Hampshire dean’s list highest honors included Anna Schwarz, of Cambridge; Charlotte Mosedale, of Lyndonville; Cameron Brown, Sadie Smith, both of Montpelier; Michelle Keon, of Newark. High honors named Joshua Morrill, of Barre; Morgan Beck, of Groton; Thomas Despres, of Waitsfield. Honors list included Aubrey Benoit, of Barre.
University of Maine at Farmington high honors list named Emily Cetin, of Barre; Wilson Krause, of Lyndonville; Samuel Molleur, of Walden; Nathan Poulin, of Williamstown. Honors list included Walker Willey, of East Hardwick.
University of Southern Maine dean’s list included Jack Dodd, Angela Garcelon, Kloey Taylor, all of Barre; Samantha Whipple, of Barton; Brianna Crouch, of Derby; Riley Laffoon, of Derby Line; Ben Gaboriault, of Hardwick; Doty Brianna Doty, of Lyndonville; Kate Benoir, of Northfield; Jordyn Knight, Kat Mayhew, both of St. Johnsbury; Kegan Silovich, of Strafford; Tyler Wojcik, of Thetford Center.
Hamilton College dean’s list named Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, mathematics major; Lilian MacVeagh, of Thetford, sociology major; Sage Lively, of Waterbury Center, sociology major.
Western Carolina University dean’s list included Callista and Carmen Gallagher, both of East Montpelier.
University of Utah dean’s list named Millie Williams Clarner, of East Burke; Zachary Simon Lemieux, of Lyndonville; Macy Molleur, of Woodbury.
AROUND TOWN
Arts FestWATERBURY — The 21st annual Waterbury Arts Fest will be held July 8 and 9 downtown on Railroad Street behind the train station. The Friday Night Block Party is from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and the Saturday Arts Fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsors include local businesses led by VSECU, the Grand Sponsor; The Reservoir, the Friday Night Block Party Sponsor; Ben & Jerry’s, the Stage & Entertainment Sponsor; and NBC5, the Media Sponsor. Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social and historic vitality of Waterbury. For more information, visit www.WaterburyArtsFest.com online.
Retired educatorsEAST MONTPELIER — The Washington County Retired Educators Association July meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Four Corners School in East Montpelier. All retired educators who have worked in a school and/or reside in Washington County, are welcome. This meeting is informal and planned to welcome new retirees. Please bring a potluck dish to share for lunch; beverages will be provided. Also, remember to bring your volunteer hours for the last year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. RSVP to (802) 476-7414 or email jpdolan23@aol.com
Free musicalMONTPELIER — Cultivating Peace Vermont will host two free performances of “Earth Keepers,” an interactive musical for all ages, at 1:15 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the State House lawn. A collaboration of musicians, activists, artists and actors, Earth Keepers is sponsored by individuals and businesses, including Hunger Mountain Coop, Vermont Bicycle Shop, Veterans for Peace, and Montpelier Alive. For more information, visit cultivatingpeacevermont.org/earth-keepers/ online.
Financial coachesBARRE — Green Mountain United Way recently graduated 12 new financial coaches from the K.E.E.P. Financial Coaching program. Financial coaching is an emerging practice that helps clients learn to set and achieve financial goals through learned behavior changes built on the trusted relationship between coach and client. K.E.E.P. stands for Knowledge, Equity, Empowerment, Partnership, four elements leading to financial stability, financial success and financial freedom.
Spring K.E.E.P. graduates are Jena Andrews, of Pathways Vermont; Sarah Couture, Mary Muncil, both of Burlington Housing Authority; Nermin Elezovic, Amber Neddo, Telma Patterson, all of Vermont State Housing Authority; Blaire Haggett, Becca Lo Presti, both of Green Mountain United Way; Naweza Malumba, City of South Burlington; Randi Morse, NEKCOA; Hayley Shriner, United Way of Northwest; Harry Weeds, HireAbility.
For more information, call (802) 613-3989 or email info@gmunitedway.org or visit gmunitedway.org/our-work/income/keep/ online.
AROUND STATE
Hot weatherHeat-related illnesses in Vermont become much more common when temperatures warm to the mid-80s and above, especially on sunny and humid days. The Department of Health has unveiled a new interactive map where Vermonters can find nearby places to cool off during hot weather.
Warm temperatures, and especially extreme heat and humidity, can quickly lead to sometimes serious heat-related illness and even death. Muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache, or dizziness may all indicate onset of heat illness. Jared Ulmer, climate and health program manager for the Health Department, encourages everyone to be aware of the weather forecast and to know how to stay safe. Certain people are at higher risk of heat-related illness. Those who work or exercise outdoors, older adults and young children, people with obesity or other chronic medical conditions, people taking certain medications, and people using drugs or alcohol, should take extra precautions.
Visit healthvermont.gov/climate/heat to find a cooling sites map and more tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
Protect chickensKeeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time small-scale poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation. Additional tips to help keep chickens safe are:
Baiting the fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing..
Cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators.
Bury galvanized hardware cloth or netting 12-inches deep around the perimeter of the pen to prevent access by digging predators.
A motion-activated light to illuminate the coop after dark will discourage some predators. Motion-activated alarms also can help deter them.
Store poultry feed in a secure indoor location in tight containers, and only feed poultry the amount that can be consumed in one feeding.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.