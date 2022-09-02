BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Husna Majboor, was born Aug. 12, 2022, to Parmin and Hayat Khan Majboor, of Montpelier.
A daughter, Eleanor Ruth Towne, was born Aug. 12, 2022, to Sonia and Nathan Towne, of Moretown.
A daughter, Nyla Nichole Whitaker-Blake, was born Aug. 15, 2022, to Maegan and Lucas Whitaker, of Waitsfield.
A son, Henry Stephen Delano, was born Aug. 17, 2022, to Mary and Winchell Delano, of Montpelier.
Copley Health SystemsA daughter, Ada May Cochran, was born Aug. 14, 2022, to Brice and Amanda (Fisher) Cochran, of Eden.
A son, Bellamy Vance Stacey, was born Aug. 17, 2022, to Tamica Deziel, of Wolcott.
A daughter, Elsie Marie Everett, was born Aug. 21, 2022, to Thomas and Victoria (Hallett) Everett, of Hyde Park.
A daughter, Aubrey Kathlynn Mandigo, was born Aug. 21, 2022, to Anna Couture and Austin Mandigo, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Margaret Marie Mossey, was born Aug. 21, 2022, to Jacob and Lily (Wilson) Mossey, of Jeffersonville.
Gifford Health CareA daughter, Ariana Rose Lucenti, was born Aug. 8, 2022, to Kaitlin Belanger and Patrick Lucenti, of South Royalton.
A daughter, Phoebe Grace Fowler, was born Aug. 9, 2022, to Ali Bartlett and Craig Fowler, of Graniteville.
A son, Zachariah William Bohnyak, was born Aug. 11, 2022, to Hannah Behn and William Bohnyak Jr., of Randolph.
A daughter, Serenity Rose Correa, was born Aug. 17, 2022, to Chantel Deyo and Sean Correa, of Barre.
A daughter, Sabr Kaur Saini, was born Aug. 21, 2022, to Shilpa Saini and Harky Singh, of Barre.
A daughter was born Aug. 22, 2022, to Tabitha McGlynn and Brent Lafreniere.
COLLEGE NEWS
Patrick Gallagher, of Stowe, graduated after majoring in economics and minoring in history at Bates College.
Northern Vermont University spring 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Phyllicia Hepsley, of Barre; Amanda Adams, of Montpelier; Connor Dowd, of Waitsfield; Jamie Atchinson, Rebecca Busichio, Christopher Wood, all of Waterbury.
Dean’s list — Emily Larose, Finn Nutter Knowles, both of Barre; Melissa Locarno, of East Barre; Arianna Moran, of Marshfield; Amanda Battiest, Joseph Carchidi, Katelynn O’Neill, all of Montpelier; Morgan Howes, of Moretown; Kaitlyn Stone, of Northfield; Dyllynn Burton, Malcolm Van Couvering, Alexander Wyman, all of Plainfield; Theresa Montalbano, of Waitsfield; Veronica Brusca, Korrina Cummings, Katelyn Shepard, all of Waterbury.
AROUND TOWN
Help neededEAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Senior Center at 4583 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier, needs volunteers to help with simple operational maintenance tasks and Meals-on-Wheels, as well as a paid position of cook to operate the kitchen, prepare food for in-house dining and Meals-on-Wheels. For more information, call (802) 223-3322 or email director@twinvalleyseniors.org
Food festivalMONTPELIER — The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival, presented by Hunger Mountain Co-op, will be held Sept. 9-11 in downtown Montpelier. The main event is The Great Taste, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on State Street from Main to Elm, featuring food from Montpelier restaurants, food trucks, artisans statewide, as well as street performers. For more information, visit www.montpelieralive.com/taste online.
Event sponsors include: Presenting Sponsor Hunger Mountain Co-op; Platinum Sponsors VSECU, Vermont Creamery, and Barr Hill; Gold Sponsors Community National Bank and Vermont Mutual; Event Supporters AARP, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Cabot, Three Penny Taproom, and Fidium Fiber; and Media Sponsors Seven Days and WCAX.
Library eventsMARSHFIELD — All events are free and held at Jaquith Public Library (unless noted otherwise), 122 School St., Room 2, Marshfield. For more information, call (802) 426-3581 or email jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org online.
— Marshfield Harvest Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Volunteers needed to help set up, park cars, bake goodies or bread, make a crock pot dish, and clean-up after the event.
— Story Time and Playgroup for kids birth to age 5, 10:30 a.m. Fridays starting Sept. 23.
— Outdoor Movies, 8:15 p.m. Thursdays.
— Monday Book Group, from 7 to 8 p.m.: Sept. 19 “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich; Oct. 24 “Housekeeping” by Marilyn Robinson; Nov. 28 “Marrying the Ketchups” by Jennifer Close.
— Chapters in History Book Group, 2 p.m. second Saturdays: Sept. 10 “The Last Founding Father: John Quincy Adams and the Transformation of American Politics” by William J. Cooper; Oct. 8 “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House” by John Meacham; Nov. 12 “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court” by Jeffrey Toobin.
Schools fundraiserMONTPELIER — The Montpelier Fall Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on the State House lawn. MRPS Partners in Education and Montpelier Alive created this event to support the schools and downtown with the goal to raise $15,000 and distribute it among the parent/caregiver organizations in the four schools. Support has come from Hunger Mountain Co-op, Onion River Outdoors, Coldwell Banker, Fidium, National Life Group and Community National Bank. For more information, visit www.montpelierfallfestival.org online.
Financial helpBARRE — Northfield Savings Bank Foundation announced five community partnerships and $445,000 financial support to be utilized over the next two years, with Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, Lund Family Center, Mercy Connections, Spectrum Youth and Family Services, and the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College each receiving a contribution. The NSB Foundation focuses on improving outcomes for Vermonters in the areas of financial literacy, at-risk youth and education.
AROUND STATE
Boating tipsAs boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offers tips to stay safe and protect natural resources.
Before boating — Get to know the rules and read the access area signage for updates. Find out the weather conditions, get familiar with known hazards, and bring a map. Check for valid registration stickers and cards. Bring the right safety gear for boats, watercraft or vessels. Clean, drain and dry (bit.ly/Clean-Drain-Dry) boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
While boating — Drive or operate boats at a no-wake speed (or 5 mph) within 200 feet of the shore. Operate boats no faster than 5 mph within 200 feet of people, wildlife, other boats, docks or swimming areas. Follow all navigational rules (bit.ly/Boating-Laws) when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect private property.
After boating — Throw away any trash properly. Clean, drain and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.
PCAVT supportMONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers the following family support meeting virtually via Zoom. Email familysupport@pcavt.org for link. For more information, call 1-800-CHILDREN helpline. PCAVT also has a live Chat feature on its website www.pcavt.org which families can access between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Nurturing Parenting & Strengthening Families programs are curriculum-based, parenting education programs for families experiencing stress. Participants can join up to two weeks after start date: Nurturing Fathers Program 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays started Aug. 16; Nurturing Skills for Families 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays started Aug. 17; Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Use Treatment & Recovery 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays started Aug. 22; Nurturing Skills for Families 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays started Sept. 1; Strengthening Families Program for families with children from birth to 5 years noon to 2 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 12; Nurturing Parenting Program for Prenatal Families 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 27; Nurturing Skills for Families 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 4.
Circle of Parents is a professionally facilitated, peer-led support group for parents and other caregivers to meet once a week virtually. Groups offer support to families who are sharing similar experiences and help to decrease isolation: Circle of Parents with Children in Foster Care 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Circle of Parents in Recovery 5 p.m. Wednesdays; Circle of Parents with Children Identifying as LGBTQ+ noon Thursdays; Circle for Adoptive & Post-Permanent Families 5 p.m. Thursdays; Circle of Parents for Single Moms 5:30 p.m. Thursdays; Circle of Parents of Teens 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Squirrel huntingMONTPELIER — The hunting season for gray squirrels began Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Dec. 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Backyard workshopWOODSTOCK — The Billings Backyard Series workshop “Canning & Preserving Your Garden Bounty” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Chef Emery Gray will take participants through methods of canning and safely preserving food through drying and freezing of herbs and late-season harvest. Registration, cost and course details are at billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard online.
Worksite wellness
Seventy-two Vermont employers received the Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award at the annual Worksite Wellness Conference. The recipients are Albert Bridge School, AN Deringer, ASIC North Inc., Aspire Living & Learning Inc., Ben & Jerry’s, Berlin Elementary School, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Burton, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Chittenden Solid Waste District, Chroma Technology Corp., City of Burlington/HR, Collins Aerospace, Community Care Network, Co-operative Insurance Cos., Engelberth Construction Inc., Franklin County Home Health Agency, Gifford Health Care Inc., GlobalFoundries, Grace Cottage Hospital, Grand Isle Supervisory Union, Hallam-ICS, Hartland Elementary School, Heritage Family Credit Union, Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence, Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Hill, Howard Center, Injury & Health Management Solutions Inc., IVEK Corp., Jericho Elementary School, King Arthur Baking Co., Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Lamoille Health Partners, Lane Press, Maple Run Unified School District, Mascoma Bank, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, Mount Ascutney Hospital, MVP Health Care, New Chapter Inc., North Country Hospital, North Country Federal Credit Union, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northfield Savings Bank, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services Inc., OneDigital, OnLogic, PC Construction, ReArch Co. Inc., Springfield Hospital, State of Vermont, The Richards Group, The University of Vermont Medical Center, The Vermont Country Store, Town of Brattleboro, Union Mutual, United Counseling Service, University of Vermont, Vermont Electric Co-op, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Vermont Information Processing Inc., Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Vermont Packinghouse, Vermont Precision Tools, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust, Vermont Student Assistance Corp., VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Waitsfield Elementary School, Washington County Mental Health Services.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
