AROUND TOWN
Stream Wise
PLAINFIELD — Friends of the Winooski River has been looking for stream-side land with a wide buffer of healthy plants along it, and they found one in Plainfield where Great Brook flows behind Scottie Harrison’s house.
Harrison has left the native trees and shrubs along the brook undisturbed, and FWR found it qualified for a Stream Wise award, the first to be given in Vermont.
Stream Wise is a new program for streamside landowners, and Friends of the Winooski River is the Vermont host organization for its pilot year. The program provides resources to landowners adjacent to streams and rivers throughout the Winooski watershed to help them protect and restore stream health.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Friends of the Winooski are co-hosting an event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Twinfield Union High School for area residents to learn more and sign up for an assessment of their stream-side land.
Surplus sale
MONTPELIER — The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property Program will host a four-day sale of surplus property at 11 Green Mountain Drive in Montpelier.
On Monday, Sept. 26, the sale will be open to state agencies and departments only. On Tuesday, access will expand to include schools, towns and nonprofit agencies. On Wednesday, the sale will be open to the public. On Thursday, all remaining items will be free.
Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Only cash or checks will be accepted; state agencies and departments must provide their VISION billing code.
You can visit the State Surplus Property online store at bgs.vermont.gov/gbs/surplus or in person at the Surplus Property in Waterbury, but the items included in this sale are only available for this limited time at the Montpelier location.
Items include branded retail liquor displays, desks, tables, chairs, racking, exercise equipment, as well as many other surplus items that have been accumulating for several years.
Fight suicide
MONTPELIER — Volunteers from central Vermont are joining the quarter-of-a-million people walking in towns nationwide to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the AFSP Vermont Chapter will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, at the State House lawn in Montpelier.
This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. The Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus walks being held nationwide this year.
DPW newsletter
MONTPELIER — The City of Montpelier Department of Public Works weekly newsletter features updates on all current DPW projects and road work, a Frequently Asked Questions section, and other DPW updates.
The newsletter is sent out every Friday to a list of email subscribers. To subscribe, follow these four steps:
— Go to the City of Montpelier website home page, www.montpelier-vt.org online.
— Scroll down and click on the gold “Notify Me” banner in the center of the page.
— Add your email into the subscriptions bar and click “Sign in.”
— Click on the email icon next to DPWNews.
Subscribers will receive a confirmation email letting them know their email has been successfully added to the mailing list.
An archive of past newsletters can be found online at www.montpelier-vt.org/Archive
CVABE thank you
It is truly our honor, at Central Vermont Adult Basic Education, to provide free adult education and literacy services to Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties.
For National Adult Education and Literacy Week 2022, Sept. 19-23, we would like to send very special shout-outs to our 380 students, 71 volunteers and countless benefactors. You are all part of our learning community and we couldn’t do it without you. Thank you.
We provide free services to any out-of-school resident of our tri-county service area, age 16 and older, with skills below a 12th-grade level. The vast majority of our students are from “vulnerable populations,” those with significant barriers to employment.
For thousands of Vermonters, adult education is the first step in their quest to better their lives. We are integral to solving the workforce shortage and making a major dent on root causes of generational poverty. We are here to help you set and achieve your goals.
Call (802)-476-4588 or email info@cvabe.org — Brian Kravitz, CVABE development and outreach director.
AROUND VT.
EV events
Green Mountain Power invites customers to check out electric vehicles at multiple events this fall:
Sept. 24 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Huntington Ride and Drive Event, 4930 Main Road, Huntington; 10 a.m. to noon, Manchester Energy Committee & Earth Matters Electrification Event, Rec Park, Manchester; noon to 4 p.m. Montpelier Fall Festival, State House lawn, Montpelier.
Sept. 25 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marshfield Fall Festival plus EV Ride and Drive, Old Schoolhouse Common, 122 School St., Marshfield.
Oct. 1 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Electric Vehicle Show, District Courthouse Parking Lot, 150 Veterans Memorial Drive, Bennington; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., GMP EV Ride and Drive, Bristol Town Green, Bristol; 1 to 4 p.m.; Williston EV Fair, Allen Brook School, Williston.
VTF&W
Hunters’ report
Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer they harvest this fall online through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Turkeys may be reported online or in-person at a regional big game reporting station.
Deer may be reported online or in-person during the archery and muzzleloader seasons, but deer must be reported in-person during the youth and novice deer hunting weekend on Oct. 22-23 and during the regular deer season on Nov. 12-27.
Bears must be reported in-person at a regional big game reporting station. Hunters are required to report deer, bear and wild turkeys they harvest during the hunting seasons within 48 hours.
Bat colony
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reported data from the 2022 field season confirm the national significance of a large summer colony of more than 700 Indiana bats, a federally endangered species, located on conservation land in Hinesburg. In addition to its size, two other factors make the Hinesburg colony especially important.
First, bats in the Hinesburg colony are making use of bat houses. This is unusual for the species across its range and has not previously been documented in Vermont. In addition, bats were tracked back to large tree roosts on conserved land as evidence that habitat improvement efforts made more than a decade ago may be paying off.
Second, Indiana bats are found in the midwestern to eastern U.S. — Vermont’s Champlain Valley represents the northeastern extreme of their range. The Hinesburg colony is the most northeasterly known population of Indiana bats, which have only been found summering below 1,200 feet in Vermont.
However, climate change modeling for this species suggests that, as lower elevations warm, the species may be pushed further northeast and to higher elevations.
BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA son, Sullivan Jack Hughes, was born Sept. 12, 2022, to Peter and Anna (Greene) Hughes, of Johnson.
A son, Finnick Kingsley Corrow, was born Sept. 15, 2022, to Steven Corrow and Joy Walker, of Elmore.
BUSINESS
Grant awarded
Hunger Free Vermont was granted $38,977 from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors program, to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs, such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs. Hunger Free Vermont statewide nonprofit organization works with state agencies and community groups to develop sustainable hunger solutions.
