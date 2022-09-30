COLLEGE NEWS
New vice president
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School has hired Robert Sommo as its new vice president for enrollment and marketing. Sommo joins the law school from the Silver School of Social Work at New York University.
Lifetime achievement
SOUTH ROYALTON — Pat Parenteau, emeritus professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, received the 2022 American Bar Association Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources Lifetime Achievement Award during the ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources fall conference event.
His expertise is in environmental law, particularly climate change, water pollution and wildlife protection. He has served as a resource for news outlets, such as The New York Times to National Public Radio and Bloomberg.
Parenteau retired this year after more than 30 years at the school, including as director of the Environmental Law Center, founder of the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic, senior counsel at the Environmental Advocacy Clinic, and, in May 2022, received an honorary degree. In 2018, he taught in the Fulbright Scholar program in Cork, Ireland.
Off campus, he has worked as an advocate, as vice president for conservation at National Wildlife Federation, counsel to the Perkins Coie law firm, special counsel to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, commissioner of Vermont Dept. of Environmental Conservation, and regional counsel for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
AROUND TOWN
Stress prevention
Colorado psychiatrist Libby Stuyt, the 2022 Vermont Psychiatric Association keynote speaker, will offer a two-part program for people impacted by substance abuse or mental illness, as follows.
Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John’s Road in Johnson — Retreat for families and friends from 9 a.m. to noon; register at bit.ly/vsa1008a — Training for professionals who support families and friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; register at bit.ly/vsa1008b
Sunday, Oct. 9, at Rock Point Center, 20 Rock Point Road in Burlington — Retreat for families and friends from noon to 3 p.m.; register at bit.ly/vsa1009a — Training for professionals who support families and friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; register at bit.ly/vsa1009b
New assistant manager hired
MONTPELIER — Kelly Murphy will become Montpelier’s new assistant city manager, filling the position vacated by Cameron Niedermayer earlier this month.
Murphy has served as the city’s finance director and will continue to manage this year’s budget process through its completion. She graduated with a master’s of public administration from the University of Vermont in 2009 and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of New Hampshire.
Before joining the city, Murphy served as the senior legal assistant for the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Burlington, as well as several other positions in city government throughout Vermont. (Read more about her today on page A5.)
Car donation
BURLINGTON — Andrew Moore, of Berlin, was awarded a 2007 Hyundai Sonata from the Burlington car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage.
The organization was founded in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. Over the last 25 years, it has helped car donors give more than 5,500 vehicles to neighbors in need, putting them on the road to self-sufficiency.
Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars.
For more information, visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup Currently, the need for donated vehicles is at a critical level, being far outpaced by the demand and need for reliable used cars. To donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org
BUSINESS
New president
BURLINGTON — Andrew Manitsky of Burlington law firm Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky, has been elected president of the Vermont Bar Association.
He takes office on Sept. 30. Serving on the Bar Association’s Board of Managers since 2017, he is a frequent presenter on trial evidence, legal ethics and intellectual property. Manitsky is a member of American Law Institute and has been named in Best Lawyers in America since 2009 in numerous categories. In his practice, he represents clients in commercial litigation, employment matters, professional malpractice, intellectual property and personal injury.
AROUND VT
ANR policy
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced a series of events for the public to learn more about the agency’s proposed Language Access Plan, which contains the policy and implementation procedures on how the ANR will deliver information and services to persons with limited English proficiency and persons with varying levels of hearing, sight or speech loss and other communication needs.
Public input is requested at the in-person events, or the virtual event, as scheduled:
— Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St., Burlington.
— Wednesday, Oct.19, 6 p.m., Brattleboro High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro.
Email anr.civilrights@vermont.gov for online, call-in or written comments instructions.
VTF&W
Volunteers needed
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to help at its annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day Saturday, Oct. 15.
Participants are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. at North Hero State Park — follow Route 2 north past Carry Bay in North Hero. Take a right on Lakeview Drive, just before Route 2 swings west toward Alburgh. Follow Lakeview Drive almost to the end until you reach the North Hero State Park entrance sign on the left. Drive to the end of the road always bearing right.
For more information, email Toni.Mikula@vermont.gov
BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA son, Willard Fox Norton, was born Aug. 19, 2022, to Sara Jacobsen and Ryan Norton, of Wolcott.
A son, Carter Michael Buchanan, was born Sept. 1, 2022, to Michael Buchanan and Jenny Tilton, of Johnson.
A son, Oden Archie Edward William Ducharme, was born Sept. 16, 2022, to Timothy and Virginia (Foster) Ducharme, of East Hardwick.
A son, Aaron Levi King, was born Sept. 16, 2022, to Nathaniel and Mary-Beth (Descoteaux) King, of Cambridge.
A daughter, Cooper Marie Leroux, was born Sept. 18, 2022, to Cole Leroux and Alysha Lefevre, of Greensboro Bend.
A son, Sylas Paul Raymond, was born Sept. 18, 2022, to Philip Raymond and Logan Droney, of Hyde Park.
A daughter, Annika Opal Jettie, was born Sept. 22, 2022, to Shyanne Lafountain and Nicholas Jettie, of Cambridge.
