BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA son, Axl Dylan Errington Jr., was born July 16, 2022, to Axl Errington Sr. and Dagan Peake, of Johnson.
A son, Averey Richard Keough, was born July 20, 2022, to Nicole Keough and Keith Stevens-Reil, of Wolcott.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Edward Leo, was born July 13, 2022, to Elizabeth Garibay and Christopher Rivet, of Randolph.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H dairy showTUNBRIDGE — Orange and Windsor County 4-H club members participated in the 2022 Central and Southeast Region 4-H Dairy Show, July 18-19, at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds. A total of 27 kids showed 51 animals, competing in fitting and showmanship, and conformation classes, judged by Vermont 4-H alum Seth Carson, of Newbury.
In fitting and showmanship, Keenan Thygesen, of Tunbridge, was named Senior Champion (ages 14-18); Senior Reserve Champion was Whitney Dunklee, of Vernon.
Keenan also won the Dick Dodge Memorial Award for being named the overall Fitting and Showmanship Champion. The award is given in honor of a former UVM Extension dairyman who inspired and educated young people and adults about dairy science.
The Junior Champion (ages 11-13) was Sylvia Johnson, of Tunbridge; Junior Reserve Champion was Wyatt Chambers, also of Tunbridge. The Rookie Division (11-18 and first 4-H dairy show) saw Hayden Peeler, of Hartland, capture the Champion award while Elise Sanders, of West Topsham, took Reserve Champion.
In the Novice Division (ages 8-10 and first 4-H dairy show), Eloisa Coelho, of Bridgewater, was named the Champion while Reserve Champion went to Amos Riesterer, of Bethel. The Beginner Champion award (ages 9-11) was won by Thomas Williams, of Randolph Center, with Sophie Fors, of Bethel, taking Reserve Champion.
The following won breed championships:
Ayrshire: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Leah Rogers, of Randolph Center, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion, Whitney Dunklee, of Vernon, with her fall calf; Junior Reserve Champion, Arden Reisterer, of Bethel, with his winter calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Whitney Dunklee, of Vernon, with her fall calf.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Sylvia Johnson, of Tunbridge, with her spring yearling; Junior Reserve Champion, Keenan Thygesen, of Tunbridge, with his winter calf.
Holstein: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Dylan Slack, of Bethel, with his fall calf; Junior Reserve Champion, Dylan Slack, of Bethel, with his fall yearling.
Jersey: Senior Champion, Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, of Hartland, with her 2-year-old cow; Senior Reserve Champion, Amanda Ferris, of Braintree, with her 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Keenan Thygesen, of Tunbridge, with his fall calf; Junior Reserve Champion, Kate Wehmeyer, of Lyme, New Hampshire, with her summer yearling.
Milking Shorthorn: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Wyatt Chambers, of Tunbridge, with his fall yearling; Junior Reserve Champion, Wyatt Chambers, of Tunbridge, with his summer yearling.
Keenan Thygesen, of Tunbridge, was named Supreme Champion of all Breeds with his Jersey fall calf, Edan KT Margheritas at Midnight. He also received the Vermont Jersey Breeders Association 4-H Grand Champion Jersey 2022 Award for winning the championship for that breed.
The Clever Clovers 4-H Club of Tunbridge earned the Herdsmanship Award, criteria including how well club members care for their animals, work together to make decisions and handle barn chores and interact with the public, as well as safety, cleanliness and decorations of the club’s stalls in the barn.
Show participants also were required to submit their dairy project record books for evaluation prior to the show and were interviewed about their project and dairy knowledge. Highest scores for each went to Keenan Thygesen, of Tunbridge (Senior); Elise Sanders, of West Topsham (Junior); and Tyler Meacham, of North Hartland (Beginner).
Food tourSeven Vermont 4-H teens with an interest in food production and related careers had the opportunity to visit several businesses in Addison and Chittenden counties on a food tasting tour, July 14. Yankee Farm Credit and University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H sponsored the tour of five farms and agribusinesses: Shelburne Farms, Sweet Roots Farm and Market in Charlotte, Dakin Farm in Ferrisburgh, Champlain Valley Apiaries in Middlebury, Monument Farms Dairy in Weybridge. Lunch took place at Rosie’s Restaurant in Middlebury.
Nature programORANGE — Afterschool in Nature provides nature-based enrichment throughout the school year for low-income, middle-school youth in Orange and Washington counties. The program meets from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Sept. 1, at Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary. The sanctuary is a 600-acre wilderness reserve and educational center founded in 1987 by herbalist and author Rosemary Gladstar. Families are encouraged to apply early for the program, as space is limited. Call (802) 479-9825, or visit www.sagemountain.com/afterschool/ for more information.
Paying for collegeWINOOSKI — Vermont Student Assistance Corp. suggests the following for students heading to college or training in the fall and their families, repaying the fall semester tuition bill: Find your bill and your deadline; create a payment strategy; compare carefully. For more information, call (800) 226-1029 or email info@vsac.org.
COLLEGE NEWS
Krista Sawyer, of Hardwick, recently received a Master of Education degree in Education, General, from Frostburg State University.
Stella Drews-Sheldon, of Stowe, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Arts Production from Emerson College.
St. Lawrence University spring 2022 dean’s list names Abigail Mattoon, of Chelsea, psychology and business in the liberal arts major; Lena Boudreau, of Lake Elmore, English and Francophone studies major; Liz Craig, of Morrisville, biology major; Edward Habeck IV, of Morrisville, biology and anthropology major; Alexis Jablonski, of St. Johnsbury, global studies and psychology major; Jordi Kulis, of Waterbury, art and art history major; Alex Pendo, of Waterbury, English major; Daniel Jestes, of Worcester, environmental studies-biology major; Max Sabo, of Worcester, multifield bachelor of arts major.
Nicole Woodcock, of Barre, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
AROUND TOWN
Common CrackerMONTPELIER — The Vermont Historical Society will host a new exhibit from the newly-reformed Montpelier Historical Society in its Local History Gallery at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. Explore the story behind one of New England’s staple foods, the common cracker, at the exhibit opening Aug. 4, closing Jan. 28, 2023. The opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6.
The common cracker (also known as the Montpelier Cracker, Cross Cracker, St. Johnsbury Cracker, and just plain old Vermont Cracker) was a simple foodstuff. One of the best-known makers of the common cracker was Charles Cross, of Montpelier, who founded Cross Bakers in 1828. The company sold the crackers by the barrel for more than a century.
Bags benefitBARRE — Barre Area Senior Center has been selected by the local South Barre Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit of the Community Bag Program and will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in August.
Municipal stipendMONTPELIER — The City of Montpelier has created a new committee stipend pilot project for FY2023 (started July 1, 2022) with the goal of diversifying participation on city committees to be more inclusive of individuals who may face barriers to participation in the past (whether existing or new committee members).
Volunteers appointed to boards, committees or commissions may receive a $50 per meeting stipend to assist with indirect expenses such as child care assistance, food or transportation. The stipends will be distributed throughout FY23 until the total of $30,000 has been reached (which is the amount budgeted for the first year pilot).
You must be officially appointed or elected by the Montpelier City Council or the City of Montpelier to be eligible. Please contact your committee’s staff representative or committee chair for more information on how to enroll. For more information, visit www.montpelier-vt.org/1298/City-Committee-Stipend-Project or email cniedermayer@montpelier-vt.org or call (802) 262-6250.
AROUND STATE
Primary ElectionSecretary of State Jim Condos reminds Vermonters the Tuesday, Aug. 9, Statewide Primary Election is only two weeks away and encourages voters to formulate their voting plan. Those planning to return their ballot by mail are encouraged to get their voted ballot in the mail stream no later than Friday, July 29, to ensure ample time for it to be delivered to the town clerk before Election Day.
Vermonters can also vote early, or return an early ballot, in person at their clerk’s office any day before Aug. 9 Election Day, during normal business hours. Secure drop boxes are available in many towns for voters to conveniently return their ballot packages.
The town clerk must have a voter’s ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 Election Day for it to be counted.
Early voters are strongly encouraged to carefully follow all instructions included with their ballot, such as only voting one ballot of the three major party ballots they are given, placing their voted ballot in the ‘voted ballot’ envelope and signing the certificate on the front, and placing the other two in the ‘unvoted ballots’ envelope, which must be returned along with their voted ballot.
For the first time in a Vermont statewide election, voters who made an error will have an opportunity to fix that error with their town clerk. Early voters should check the status of their returned ballot at mvp.vermont.gov or keep an eye out for correspondence from their clerk to know if they have a defective ballot that needs curing.
All polling places will be open as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Dragon Boat FestivalBURLINGTON — The 16th annual Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival will take place Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Burlington waterfront. The annual festival features 20-person dragon boats racing to raise money to support cancer survivors. Highlights include musical entertainment and food vendors.
Presented by Community Bank N.A., Dragonheart Vermont will share fundraising this year with another local cancer organization, The Cancer Patient Support Foundation.
VTF&W
Moose permitsThe winners of Vermont’s 2022 moose hunting permits were determined at a lottery drawing Wednesday, July 20, in Montpelier witnessed by Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott and Business Systems Analyst Cheri Waters. As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted on www.vtfishandwildlife.com. If your name wasn’t drawn, you can still bid in Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until Aug. 10. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish and Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. To receive a moose permit bid kit, call (802) 828-1190 or email cheri.waters@vermont.gov.
The department will issue 60 either-sex and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing moose density, thus the impact of winter ticks.
Basic educationA person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses which will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com online. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register.
Weekend workshops
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s third annual Learn to Hunt series feature two free weekend workshops.
Learn to Hunt: Waterfowl and Upland Game — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at North Country Sportsman’s Club in Williston.
Learn to Hunt: White-tailed Deer — from 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, overnight through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept 18, at Buck Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
For more information, call (802) 828-1193. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register.
Cliffs clearHikers and rock climbers can return to Vermont cliffs starting Aug. 1, now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Vermont partner to monitor and protect peregrine nesting sites in Vermont. Peregrine falcons were removed from the state’s Threatened and Endangered Species List in 2005. Ongoing cooperation from recreationists and continued monitoring efforts will help ensure the peregrine’s recovery into future years.
