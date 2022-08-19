BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Iris Elizabeth Smith, was born Aug. 3, 2022, to Dylan and Mary (Diego) Smith, of Northfield.
A son, Carter Micheal Waite, was born Aug. 4, 2022, to Cody and Rebekah (Shatney) Waite, of Williamstown.
COLLEGE NEWS
Dean’s listOlivia Reiskin, of Warren, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University.
MILESTONES
Gresham-Rylander vowsAlfie and Megan (Gresham) Rylander renewed their wedding vows on July 23, 2022, by officiant Brenda Koch (bride’s aunt) in an outdoor ceremony and reception at the Phineas Swann Inn and Spa in Montgomery Center. The bride is the daughter of Tammy and Brad Gresham, of Waterbury Center. The groom is the son of Michelle and Alf Rylander, of New London, New Hampshire. They were first married Nov. 1, 2020, at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe. The couple live in Spring Lake, North Carolina, where Megan is a history teacher at Overhills High School. Alfie currently is stationed at Fort Bragg, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
AROUND STATE
Free tuitionCommunity College of Vermont and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less, who do not already have a bachelor’s degree. The grant is available to new or returning students of any age. CCV’s fall semester begins on Sept. 6. For more information, visit ccv.edu/actnow or vsac.org/802Opportunity.
Vehicle rules
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is announcing a series of events for the public to learn more about proposed amendments to existing rules related to low-emission and electric vehicles. These proposed amendments set standards for auto manufacturers. The public will have an opportunity to learn about the benefits and impacts of the rules, get information about existing programs and resources that support the transition to electric vehicles, participate in a discussion of what other policies are needed, and provide public comment on the proposed amendments.
Public event schedule, RSVP is encouraged:
6 p.m. Sept. 7, Park House, 340 Rec Park Rd., Manchester Center.
6 p.m. Sept. 8, Gateway Center, First Floor, 84 Fyfe Dr., Newport.
6 p.m. Sept. 14, Burlington Old North End Community Center, First Floor, 20 Allen St., Burlington.
6 p.m. Sept. 15, Bellows Falls Opera House, Lower Theatre, 7 Square, Bellows Falls.
5 p.m. Sept. 21, Aldrich Public Library, Milne Room, 6 Washington St., Barre.
Noon, Sept. 23, Virtual meeting, Zoom link and phone number at climatechange.vermont.gov/node/540.
The public comment period is open until Sept. 30. Comments may be submitted via email to megan.otoole@vermont.gov, or by mail: Megan O’Toole, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Dr., Davis 4, Montpelier, VT 05620. For more information, visit anr.vermont.gov.
Dairy honorCABOT — Molly Brook Farm, a seventh-generation farm in Cabot, has been named the 2022 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year. Myles and Rhonda Goodrich own and operate the 565-acre hillside farm, which has been in the same family since 1835. This is the second time this farm was named the Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year, the first time being in 1987 when Myles’ parents, Walter and Sally Goodrich, operated the farm in partnership with Myles.
It has been a registered Jersey operation since 1917 and is known internationally for its Jersey genetics. Since 2018, it’s been a certified organic dairy with a herd that has earned a number of quality milk awards from Stonyfield Organic, where they ship their milk.
The farmers milk 70 cows on a twice-daily schedule in a step-up walk-through milking parlor. Their rolling herd average is 14,939 pounds with 5% butterfat and 3.8% protein. The milking herd is housed in a light-filled, free-stall coverall barn and turned out to pasture between milking in the warmer months. Cow comfort is a priority with kiln-dried sawdust for bedding on top of pasture mats, cow brushes for self-grooming and fans for good ventilation. Spring-fed cow waterers are cleaned every few days.
Myles and Rhonda Goodrich help promote the dairy industry by hosting farm tours and have collaborated with the local Cabot School for on-farm work experiences for middle school students. They are active participants in many of Stonyfield’s promotional activities, including its “Date with a Cow” Valentine program in 2021, which allowed people to book a 15-minute virtual date with a cow from one of the farms that supplies milk for the company’s yogurts
VTF&W
Birdseye WMAPOULTNEY — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the National Wild Turkey Federation announce a free tour from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 27, to highlight land management practices to improve wildlife habitat for game species at Birdseye Wildlife Management Area in Poultney. The group will meet at the snowplow turnaround at the end of Birdseye Road.
Birdseye WMA is a 3,600-acre property owned by the department, managed to benefit wildlife while providing opportunities for public access. The property ranges from level former farmland to the steep talus slopes of Birdseye Mountain.
The tour will be led by Travis Hart and Andrea Shortsleeve, VTF&W wildlife habitat biologists, and Matt DiBona, a National Wild Turkey Federation wildlife biologist. To register online, email travis.hart@vermont.gov.
Training courseVermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach hunter education in Vermont. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 30, at Parro’s Gun Shop, 601 US-2, in Waterbury. Applicants are required to pass a background check with a Vermont State Game Warden and apprentice-teach with a chief instructor before they will receive their full State of Vermont Hunter Education Instructor certification. Those planning to attend should send in a filled out application package found at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128 and register for the training event online at register-ed.com/events/view/184763, or call (802) 828-1193 prior to the course date.
Goose huntingVermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be Sept. 1-25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada, according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held Oct. 15 to Nov. 13, with a daily bag limit of one Canada goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone. In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be Oct. 4 to Nov. 6, and Nov. 23 to Dec. 18 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
New this year is a late Canada goose season targeting resident birds. Within the Lake Champlain and interior zones, the season will be from Dec. 1 to Jan. 21, with a five-bird daily bag limit. The season will run Dec. 19 to Jan. 21 in the Connecticut River zone and applies only to the lands of the zone, not Connecticut River waters. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com or call toll-free (877) 306-7091.
Bear huntingVermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts Sept. 1, and continues through Nov. 11 — except nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season is Nov. 12-20. A hunter may only take one bear during the year. Hunters should refrain from shooting a bear with cubs, as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs. For more information, visit the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line.
