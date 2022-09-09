YOUTH NEWS
4-H at CVFESSEX JUNCTION — Champlain Valley Fair, which ran from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 in Essex Junction, featured 4-H Day on Aug. 28 with activities including an opportunity to take part in the evening parade. Tabletop displays, posters, photos and scrapbooks were on display in the 4-H Hall, where one 4-H club also presented an action exhibit.
The first 4-H event was the dairy show, Aug. 27. Results were: Fitting and Showmanship Champion, Ayrshire Grand Champion and Supreme Heifer Champion, Whitney Dunklee, Vernon; Brown Swiss Grand Champion, Emma Edenfield, Shelburne; Holstein Grand Champion and Supreme Cow Champion, Cassidy Dunphy, Franklin; Jersey Grand Champion and Herdsmanship Award, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell; Milking Shorthorn Grand Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh; Best Club Display Award, Mount Independence 4-H Club, Orwell.
On 4-H Day, several 4-H members participated in the annual 4-H Judging Jamboree, which includes one livestock species and one Vermont product with instruction on what to look for when judging these classes. The top three scorers were Nick Raley, Fairfax; Noa Soave, Colchester; and Morgan White, Whiting.
The 4-H Poultry Show participating 4-Hers were Josephina Kascha-Hare, Milton; Samuel Luis, Whiting; Claire, James and Lucas Niggle, Nora and Nick Raley, Claire and Isabelle Romano, and Gabrielle Senecal, all from Fairfax. All earned blue ribbons in both fitting and showmanship and general knowledge.
The Best of Show winner for both posters and photos was Sydney Gorton, of Milton, with a poster about Poitou donkeys and a photo of Chloe, her former 4-H project horse. Liam Palmer, Williston, took Best of Show for his tabletop exhibit, “L’Anse aux Meadows,” about the first Viking settlement in North America. The Whispering Pines 4-H Club of Westford captured Best of Show for their club scrapbook, highlighting activities, awards and news clippings from the current 4-H year.
Club members also presented “Corky Creations,” their action exhibit on how to make cork trivets, and will be heading to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, later this month with this same presentation.
The 4-H Horse Show on Sept. 3 concluded the 4-H activities at the fair. Earning championships were: Senior Champion, Haileigh Demers, Westford; Reserve Senior Champion, Renee Payton, Danville; Junior Champion, Emma Sibley, Milton; Reserve Junior Champion, Autumn Dailey, East Hardwick; Advanced Beginner Champion, Karson Cook, Shelburne; Reserve Advance Beginner Champion, Logan Claypool, Milton; Beginner Champion, Lillian Kascha-Hare, Milton; Reserve Beginner Champion, Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans.
National recognitionNORTHFIELD — Northfield Middle High School senior Miles Bissonette has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
These programs grant underrepresented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town. Bissonette is receiving the National Rural and Small Town Award.
AROUND TOWN
New website BARRE — Since the start of the pandemic, Capstone Community Action adapted and created programs and services to address the needs of struggling Vermonters. Now Capstone is launching a new website to enhance visibility throughout our service areas in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties. Capstone works to overcome poverty by serving people in crisis and creating economic opportunity. For more information, visit www.capstonevt.org
Disclosure: Editor Steven Pappas is chair of the board of directors for Captsone Community Action.
AROUND STATE
Voter registrationMONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos promotes September as National Voter Registration Month and encourages eligible Vermonters to register to vote: “In Vermont, we make it easy for every eligible voter who wishes to register and vote to be able to,” said Condos. “If you’re 18, or will be by the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022, a U.S. citizen, and a Vermont resident, you are eligible to register to vote … during National Voter Registration Month at olvr.vermont.gov or directly with your town clerk.”
Women’s Fund BURLINGTON — The Vermont Women’s Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, will host its annual celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the University of Vermont’s Davis Center.
The annual benefit will highlight the close of its endowment campaign that doubled its grant-making capacity, and key findings from its ongoing initiative to count and identify women business owners in the state.
Tickets and information are available at vermontwomensfund.org/sept15
Food driveMONTPELIER — In recognition of September as Hunger Action Month, the Attorney General’s Office, Vermont Bar Association and Vermont Paralegal Organization have partnered with Vermont Foodbank to hold the sixth-annual Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive.
This two-week fundraiser began Sept. 2, and ends Sept. 16. During the drive, participants will host online fundraising pages for Vermont Foodbank and/or collect food items for donations.
Creative agingMONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council is offering a new grant program to provide arts learning experiences for older Vermonters, to ease the social isolation that sometimes arrives as people age.
Creative Aging Grants provide up to $4,000 for organizations to provide skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement led by experienced teaching artists for older adults aged 60-plus.
More than 9% of Vermonters are at least age 65, and Vermont is on track to be the oldest state in the nation (age 65-plus) by 2032. Vermont also has one of the highest life expectancy rates, at nearly 80.
Vermont nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, agencies of state government, counties, and municipalities are eligible to apply. This includes arts organizations, senior centers, and area agencies on aging. Collaborations with or among such organizations are welcomed.
The grant application submission deadline is Nov. 1. Fundable project activities must take place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/organizations/creative-aging
Road sharingThe Vermont Horse Council has created a new public service announcement video promoting safe driving around horses that can be viewed at www.vthorsecouncil.org. Helpful tips include:
— Horses can be unpredictable and should always be given the right of way.
— Look to the rider for guidance as they may use hand signals to gesture to slow down, stop or pass slowly.
— If you must pass a horse carriage or rider, do so slowly and quietly, don’t rev your engine, slam on brakes or honk your horn.
— If possible, move entirely into the opposite lane while passing to give the horse adequate space.
— Until you are able to pass safely, stay at least two car-lengths behind a horse carriage or rider. Maintain a width distance of 3 feet or more.
— Keep an eye on the horse as you pass, and stop your vehicle if the horse spooks. Allow the rider to regain control before continuing.
AgritourismBURLINGTON — After two postponements because of the pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was able to gather in Burlington this past week.
More than 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and four Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation: 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually.
Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism while making trips to experience the farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
VTF&W
Moose alertDrivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings. They are difficult to see because of their dark color. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake, officials warn.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose: Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield; Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan; Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury; Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights; Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier; Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore; Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Youth hunting
Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend is Sept. 24-25.
Youth age 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone. The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and must be accompanied by an unarmed adult, age 18 or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt – Waterfowl.
Dead CreekADDISON — The 20th-annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day will be Saturday, Oct. 1, in Addison at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area on Route 17, west of Route 22A. Dead Creek Wildlife Day activities are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, bird-watching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems.
Beginning with a bird banding demonstration at 7 a.m., two tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and check under “Watch Wildlife.”
Archery seasonVermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters are looking forward to Vermont’s upcoming two-part archery deer hunting season: Oct. 1- Nov. 11 and Nov. 28 to Dec. 15.
For more information and a summary of regulations, download the 2021 Deer Seasons Guide from www.vtfishandwildlife.com or pick up a free copy of the 2022 Hunting & Trapping Guide from any license agent.
Tree stand tips
Here are some tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife to help stay safe and get the most out of your tree stand hunting experience:
— Choose a live, straight tree and avoid ash that may be in decline due to emerald ash borers.
— Buy smart. Only use stands certified by the Tree Stand Manufacturers Association.
— Check your tree stand for wear and tear each time you go out into the woods.
— Know the rules. On state lands, it is illegal to place nails or other hardware into trees or to build permanent structures. On private lands, you must have landowner permission to erect a tree stand, cut or remove trees or other plants, or to cut limbs. All stands, including ground blinds, must be marked with the owner’s name and address.
— Always wear a full-body safety harness, even for climbing. Most falls occur going up and down the tree and getting in and out of the stand. Make sure your safety harness is in good condition. Especially, check the straps.
— Don’t go too high. The higher you go, the smaller the vital zone on a deer becomes, while the likelihood of a serious injury increases. Climb within your personal limit.
— Never carry firearms or bows up and down trees. Always use a haul line to raise and lower all gear. Make sure your firearm is unloaded.
— Familiarize yourself with your gear before you go. The morning of opening day is a poor time to put your safety belt on for the first time.
— Be careful with long-term placement. Exposure can damage straps, ropes and attachment cords. Also, the stand’s stability can be compromised over time, as the tree grows.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.