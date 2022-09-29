AROUND VT
Health conferenceBURLINGTON — The free, 2022 Women’s Health and Cancer Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 in-person at the Dudley H. Davis Student Center on the UVM campus, and online via Zoom. It is geared to anyone interested in learning more about women’s health and cancer: patients, cancer survivors, health care professionals, caregivers and the general public. Highlights include workshops and presentations by cancer researchers and clinicians, tables and posters with information on community services and supports for cancer patients, survivors and loved ones. Visit bit.ly/con0930 to register.
Fundraiser walk
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont will hold The Walk for Children starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on the State House lawn in Montpelier. Participants are encouraged to start teams to walk in person or wherever they live with a virtual option. The fundraising goal is $60,000 with a larger stretch goal of $80,000. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Event activities include face painting and photo booth. Visit pcavt.org/events for more information.
Suicide prevention
The Vermont Department of Health and Department of Mental Health have launched “Facing Suicide VT” statewide prevention effort funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Facing Suicide VT provides access to suicide prevention education, support and advocacy resources.
In Vermont, suicides are at a 25-year high, the ninth leading cause of death, and the second leading cause of death ages 15 to 34. In 2021, there were 142 suicide deaths among Vermont residents, the highest number and rate of suicide deaths on record.
Visit FacingSuicideVT.com for more information. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7. If you are concerned about your or a loved one’s safety or need emergency medical services, call 911.
Statewide survey
Vermonters and their children who have been to a doctor’s office during the past six months may receive a survey about their health care experience, in their mailbox this fall from DataStat Inc., an independent patient satisfaction survey contractor. This is a chance to offer feedback and help identify opportunities for providers to improve care. Every year, Vermont’s Blueprint for Health asks whether Vermonters can get the health care they need and how well doctors are meeting Vermonters’ health care needs. The Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey takes a look at how patients experience primary care providers, usually, your family doctor or pediatrician. All survey results are anonymous and confidential, and summarized results are shared annually at blueprintforhealth.vermont.gov/patient-experience-assessments online.
BUSINESS
Merger vote
Voting is now open for the members of Vermont State Employees Credit Union to choose whether to approve the proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union unanimously supported by both the VSECU and NEFCU boards of directors. The merger between the two Vermont-based financial cooperatives will be decided by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 based on a majority vote of ballots cast by VSECU members.
Nearly 70,000 merger packets were mailed the week of Sept. 20 to VSECU members, including proposed merger details, voting instructions, and the Plan of Merger approved by the National Credit Union Administration. VSECU members only will vote on the merger because their credit union charter would be the one to change with the merger. Members as of July 31, 2022, and who are age 16 as of Nov. 8, 2022, are eligible to vote as soon as they receive the merger packet by mail-in paper ballot, online, or in-person at VSECU’s Special Meeting to be held Nov. 8 at the Barre Opera House where voting will conclude.
Fundraiser success
BURLINGTON — The 17th annual Kelly Brush Ride held Sept. 10 in Middlebury, run by VBT Bicycling Vacations, raised more than $1 million for the first time ever. More than 900 riders on 77 teams along with 40 adaptive riders participated in the event, raising $1,024,043 to provide direct support to people with spinal cord injuries to afford cost-prohibitive adaptive sports equipment like handcycles, mono-skis, sports wheelchairs and more.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
