Copley Health SystemsA daughter, Evelyn Grace Reen, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Jacob Reen and Oliva Abair, of Johnson.
A son, Tucker Allen Nelson, was born Sept. 6, 2022, to Scott Nelson II and of Danielle Plante, Morrisville.
Gifford Health CareA son, Grayson Michael Bashaw, was born Aug. 25, 2022, to Katelyn Grant, of Williamstown.
A son, Jack Louis Morris-McLane, was born Aug. 26, 2022, to Kasey Morris and Robert McLane Jr., of Websterville.
A son, Jonah Sebastian Dynok Fielding, was born Sept. 3, 2022, to Kendra Dynok and Bill Fielding, of North Pomfret.
A son, Owen C.F. Steel, was born Sept. 4, 2022, to Naomi and Jonathan Steel, of Brookfield.
A son, Malakai Louis Hallstrom, was born Sept. 6, 2022, to Kayla Smith and Caleb Hallstrom, of Montpelier.
Audrey Grant, of Montpelier, and Emma Cosgrove, of Waterbury, were named to the 2022 spring dean’s list at Simmons University.
Northern Vermont University welcomes NVU students, alumni and their families to a Homecoming and Family Weekend on their home campus: Sept. 16-18 at NVU Johnson and Sept. 23-25 at NVU Lyndon. Visit NorthernVermont.edu/LyndonHomecoming or NorthernVermont.edu/JohnsonHomecoming for more information and to register.
Everyone EatsRANDOLPH — Gifford Health Care will distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Gifford’s south parking lot. The frozen meals, provided by Global Village Foods, are available by reservation at (802) 728-2377.
Library eventMONTPELIER — A Kellogg-Hubbard Library open house celebrating its Parthenon and Italian Renaissance friezes with a Greco-Roman-themed event and gelato will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the library.
CVHS contestEAST MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Humane Society invites participants to its annual Calendar Photo Contest, running now through 9 p.m. Oct. 1. The entry fee is $5, votes are $1 and a guaranteed calendar placement is $15, first-come, first-served.
To enter, visit www.gogophoto.com/cvhs2022 online.
Photos (of all species of pets) should be high-resolution (min 300 dpi); landscape orientation is highly preferred; individuals can enter as many photos as they choose. The top three photos receiving the most votes will be featured on the CVHS website for June, July and August, along with CVHS’s Facebook page, and included in the CVHS E-news. The top 13 photos with the most votes will be showcased in CVHS’s 2023 Calendar, cover photo chosen by an impartial judges’ committee.
Clinic fundraiserMONTPELIER — Montpelier’s craft beer brewhouse, Three Penny Taproom, will hold a fundraiser Oct. 4 when 5% of all food and beverage sales will benefit the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic.
PHWC staff and board members plan to attend from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening to meet with community members and talk about the role the clinic plays in improving the health of the community.
PHWC in Barre City provides family and oral health care services to Vermonters without access to insurance or a doctor.
Candidates forumSt. JOHNSBURY — The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person lieutenant governor candidates forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main St., preceded by a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m.
The two major party candidates participating are Sen. Joe Benning (Republican-Caledonia) and David Zuckerman (Progressive/Democrat). Ian Diamondstone (Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party) has been invited.
The event also will be live-streamed on Kingdom Access Television via YouTube, www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NliI0dXo40 or bit.ly/LtGovCandidatesForum. For more information, visit lwvofvt.org/event/lieutenant-governor-candidate-forum online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
