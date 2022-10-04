AROUND TOWN
Osher event
MONTPELIER — The fall session of the Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Montpelier Senior Activities Center, 58 Barre St.
The Times Argus photographer Jeb Wallace-Brodeur will share his “Captures the Moment” experience taking photographs.
For more information, visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt
Art walk
MONTPELIER — Art Walk will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Montpelier.
Supported by Northfield Savings Bank, Art Walk provides a casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore shops, restaurants and galleries.
Participants can pick up an Art Walk guidebook and begin their walk at any of the 21 presenting venues. For more information, visit montpelieralive.org/artwalk
Thank you
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown United Church would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket for its Duck Race this year, vendors who donated prizes and congratulate all of the winners. A special thank you goes to the Barre City Fire and Ambulance Union Members LO 881 for loaning their ducks for the event. The following is a list of the winners, what they won and who donated the prize.
Amanda Lasell, $800; Daniel Couillard, granite book ends Rock of Ages; Marcey Hannon, $100 gift certificate Green Mountain Auto; Tom Bailey, $60 gift certificate S&D Auto; Kay Poirier, $59.99 gift certificate VT Quick Lube; Dave Moran, $55 gift certificate Forget Me Not; Kristen Thompson, $50 gift certificate Lenny’s; Jasmin Couillard, $50 gift certificate Ladder One; Wanda Dunham, handmade note cards ($36) Barb Smith; Maggie Couillard, cordless drill Poulin Lumber; Melissa King, homemade cup ($30) Brandi Ashe; Guan Spencer, $25 gift certificate The Pub; Judy Covey, $25 Visa card Country Setting; Lafavre, $23 gift certificate Professional Image; Jonah Gilbert, flower arrangement ($20) Betty Carbonell; Rebecca Hill, $20 gift certificate Cornerstone; Elijah, $16 gift certificate VT Quick Lube; Barb Smith, $16 gift certificate VT Quick Lube; Pat and Paul Dranbauer, baby blanket Norma Atherton; Tom Estes, maple gift basket ($15) Graham Farms; Marie Perry, two jars of jam ($13) Norma Larkin; Betty Carbonell, two jars of jam ($13) Norma Larkin; Sandy Couillard, pecans ($10) WUC; Green Mountain Auto, cucumber pickles ($8) Kathy Moran; Pauline Hebert, maple syrup ($8) Bragg Farm; Melissa King, $20 gift certificate Pump and Pantry; Misty Chase, $20 gift certificate Pump and Pantry.
AROUND VT
No mail
Post offices statewide will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in honor of the federal holiday Columbus Day, and the local celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery of mail on that day. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Poetry contest
The deadline for Sundog Poetry Book Award submissions has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The contest is open to all Vermont-based poets who have not published a first or second book. Proof of Vermont residency and a $20 application fee online via Submittable, are requested.
For more information, visit www.sundogpoetry.org/sundog-book-award
BUSINESS
General manager
Hyperbaric Vermont announced Kathryn Blume has joined the nonprofit as general manager.
She is a public speaker, solo performer, writer, life coach, advocate for world-saving action and received her bachelor’s degree from Yale with a self-designed degree in environmental studies and theater.
Hyperbaric Vermont’s mission is to raise awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and make this treatment accessible. It offers provider training and affordable hyperbaric oxygen therapy at treatment centers in South Burlington and Montpelier, and affiliated treatment centers in East Hardwick, Brattleboro and Middlebury, and West Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.