BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA son, Arthur Lawrence Gunnarson St. Louis, was born Aug. 1, 2022, to Aubrie St. Louis and Gunnar Watson, of Wheelock.
Gifford Health CareA daughter, Zurie Hazel Allen, was born July 25, 2022, to Jennifer Tucker and Matthew Allen, of Randolph Center.
A daughter was born July 28, 2022, to Halley Fairbanks and CJ Flye, of Chelsea.
A daughter, Zoey Jane Buck, was born Aug. 2, 2022, to Hayley and James Buck, of Northfield.
YOUTH NEWS
Health ambassadorBURLINGTON — Teens with an interest in mental health and well-being may apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador. The University of Vermont Extension 4-H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their community.
Applications will be accepted at go.uvm.edu/health-heroes until Sept. 9 with notification of acceptance by Sept. 13. Enrollment in 4-H is not required.
Ambassadors must be available to attend in-person training sessions from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 15 at Living Well at the Dudley H. Davis Center on the UVM campus in Burlington.
For more information, email mcoan@uvm.edu.
Grant applicationsWATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is currently accepting applications for the fall 2022 At-Risk grant program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 29. CLiF’s At-Risk program provides literacy activities, support and new books to children up to age 12 in Vermont and New Hampshire who are at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills. Partnering organizations include early childhood education centers, after-school programs, parent-child programs, shelters, community centers and English Language Learner classrooms. Visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/at-risk-children for more information.
Youth Dairy ShowJOHNSON — The 4-H Youth Dairy Show, held in conjunction with the 2022 Lamoille County Field Days, attracted 20 participants who showed 26 animals. UVM Extension 4-H and the Green Mountain Moovers 4-H Club of Morrisville sponsored the July 23 event.
The show opened with fitting and showmanship classes focused on how well the exhibitors presented and handled their animal. In the conformation classes, arranged according to age and breed of the animal, the judge evaluated its physical structure, condition and appearance.
Aubrey Maley, of Irasburg, won the Senior Fitting and Showing Championship. The Junior Fitting and Showing Champion was Steven Warner, of East Hardwick, while the Novice Fitting and Showing Championship went to Olivia Houghton, of Derby.
In the conformation classes, Supreme Champion of All Breeds was won by Cassidy Dunphy, of Enosburg Falls. She also captured the Holstein Grand Champion award.
Other breed championships were won by Ayrshire Grand Champion, Emma Pothier, of Newport Center; Brown Swiss Grand Champion, Ryder Curavoo, of Berlin; Jersey Grand Champion, Hadley Michaud, of East Hardwick.
COLLEGE NEWS
Gabriel Sheir, of Montpelier, graduated with a Master of Arts-Russian, East European & Central Asian Studies, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Katherine La Creta, of Montpelier, graduated with a Master of Science, Biodiversity, Conservation and Policy, from the University of Albany.
Lindsey Robinson, of Randolph, graduated from SUNY Oneonta.
The University of Maine spring 2022 dean’s list recognized Katherine Cowan, of Barnet; Luc Truso, of Morrisville; Chase Empsall, of St. Johnsbury; Rileah Ball, of West Glover; Olivia Mathisen, of Wolcott.
Named to Emerson College’s spring 2022 dean’s list were Jonas Engle, of Stowe, Media Arts Production major; Morgan Gaffney, of Thetford Center, Journalism major; Wyatt Cunningham, of Waterbury, Interdisciplinary major.
Tufts University spring 2022 dean’s list honored Jen Rotti and Lia Rotti, both of Danville.
AROUND TOWN
Car meetWATERBURY — The 65th-annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet will be held from 8 a.m. Aug. 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, at Farr Field, 1901 Route 2 in Waterbury. Featured are more than 500 antique cars, military and race cars, antique vehicle flea market, Car Corral, parade and street dance.
Last MileRANDOLPH — Gifford’s Last Mile fundraiser for patients and their families coping with end-of-life care will take place during the next two weekends.
Aug. 13, check-in for a bicycle ride featuring gravel and road routes will be at 8 a.m. at the Randolph Rec. Field. It’s $25 per person; food will be provided.
Aug. 19, check-in for the 5K Run and Walk starts at 4:30 p.m. at Gifford Park in Randolph. Registration fee is $25 per person; food will be provided.
The event concludes Aug. 20 with a 75-mile motorcycle ride through various central Vermont communities, followed by a barbecue. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Gifford Park. The entrance fee is $50 per driver and $75 per driver and passenger.
You can also participate in the ride, run or walk virtually anytime before Aug. 20.
Visit lastmileride.com for more information and to register.
Parking area closedDUXBURY — Beginning Aug. 15, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation will be expanding the existing parking capacity servicing the Monroe Trail in Camel’s Hump State Park in Duxbury. The two upper parking areas at Monroe Trailhead will be closed Monday through Friday while the project is active through Sept. 15.
During the construction, hikers will need to park in the winter parking area, adding 1 mile to the round-trip hike. Visitors are encouraged to seek alternate hiking locations, found at trailfinder.info or by contacting the Green Mountain Club online at www.greenmountainclub.org or by phone (802) 244-7037. Hikers choosing to access the Monroe trail during construction will encounter heavy equipment and trucks and should stay alert and make themselves visible to truck drivers and equipment operators.
Celebration concertWAITSFIELD — Knoll Farm has been a gathering place for learning and working on social and climate justice for the last 20 years, providing 4,000 fellowships to organizers, artists, social and climate justice leaders from all 50 states. To celebrate, Knoll Farm will host a special Benefit Concert on Aug. 20. Visit knollfarm.org/music for tickets.
Glider FestWARREN — Sugarbush Soaring is hosting its first annual Glider Fest on Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date Sept. 4) at Warren Sugarbush Airport, 2355 Airport Rd., Warren. This event is a fundraiser for Flight Experience for Youth and features glider rides, glider tour, private glider displays and assembly demos, RC airplane demos, hot air balloon, auctions, food and music.
Barn quiltsBARRE — The Green Mountain Quilters Guild invites quilters and non-quilters alike to an information session about barn quilts on Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Aldrich Public Library in Barre. GMQG hopes to encourage and document barn quilts statewide with the aim of creating a comprehensive virtual self-guided tour. Advance registration is suggested by calling (802) 476-4185 or email mkotch731@gmail.com.
AROUND STATE
Volunteers neededThis summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state, including greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species and more. Programs needing volunteers include Lay Monitoring Program, Vermont Invasive Patrollers Program, Public Access Greeter Program, Cyanobacteria Monitoring Program. For more information, visit bit.ly/Lakes-Volunteers call (802) 490-6126 or email Mark.Mitchell@partner.vermont.gov.
Aquatic invasivesThe Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is asking lake visitors to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels or water chestnuts that have spread or been introduced beyond their native range. These organisms can harm the environment, economy and human health. Take these steps:
— Clean off any mud, plants and animals from boats, trailers, motors and other equipment. Discard removed material in the trash or on high, dry ground where there is no danger of them washing into any water body.
— Drain all water from boats, boat engines and other equipment away from the water.
— Dry anything that touches the water. Drying boats, trailers and equipment in the sun for at least five days is advised if rinsing with hot, high-pressure water is not an option.
At public boat launches, visitors may also see and talk with Public Access Greeters there to let visitors know about aquatic invasive species. They can also provide free boat inspections to stop invasive species from hitching a ride from one lake to another.
For more information, visit bit.ly/AIS-Program email kimberly.jensen@vermont.gov or call (802) 490-6120.
Grants availableThe state Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) is seeking applicants for this year’s Building Communities Grants program. Grants of up to $25,000 are for construction and capital improvements to support and strengthen Vermont towns and regions. All grants require matching funds and community-supported fundraising efforts are encouraged. This year, the deadline has been extended to Sept. 10. Details and applications are available on the BGS website at bgs.vermont.gov/commissioner/building-communities-grants. The grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations, regional economic development organizations and municipalities.
The first round of Working Lands Enterprise Initiative applications for fiscal year 2023 has begun. Two requests for applications are released totaling $140,000 to allow Vermont working lands service provider organizations and producer associations to invest in projects focused on governance and leadership and building workforce development and executive business skills. The deadline for application submissions is Sept. 23. For more information, email clare.salerno@vermont.gov or call (802) 917-2637.
Accepting applicationsEmerge Vermont, the state’s organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced it will accept applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program from now to Nov. 1, with the five-month program expected to begin on Jan. 21. Women will receive over 70 hours of in-depth education that inspires them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. Visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process for more information.
COVID surgeAs COVID-19 cases see a summer uptick across the country, the University of Vermont Health Network is urging everyone to continue following mitigation efforts to help keep family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy. Parents should also consider vaccinating children now, before school resumes. In Vermont and northern New York, COVID case rates remain relatively low despite the increased transmissibility of the BA.5 variant, but experts say people can still ensure the number of serious cases of COVID-19 remains manageable:
— Be ready to mask in crowded indoor spaces if community transmission levels rise.
— Understand that different people will take different precautions in response to different risks.
— Those age 50 and older should receive a second booster shot if they haven’t already.
— Eligible children should be vaccinated to protect them from rare severe disease.
— If you develop symptoms, and especially if you are at high risk, it is important to get tested so a doctor knows if you should use Paxlovid or other available treatments effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
The UVM Health Network encourages everyone over the age of 6 months to get the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are now available through many primary care offices. You can also find a COVID-19 vaccine near you by searching on vaccines.gov.
Visit healthvermont.gov/hMPXV for more information.
Tuition-free trainingThe new Vermont Trades Scholarship Forgivable Loan Program, administered by Vermont Student Assistance Corp., will offer funding for tuition, initial licensing fees and exam fees for qualified recipients who enroll in high-need trades training and certificate programs.
Applications are accepted until all funds have been awarded. Programs beginning after Sept. 1 are eligible. Awards are in the form of an interest-free loan which is forgiven when the recipient signs a promissory note and completes working in their profession in Vermont for a minimum of one year following licensure or certification completion for each year of funding received.
Additional funding provides scholarships and forgivable loans for eligible students pursuing careers in critical fields such as early childhood education, nursing, dentistry, mental health care and more.
For more information, visit www.vsac.org/workforce-development-funding or call (888) 253-4819.
Books for prisonsThe Vermont Department of Libraries, in collaboration with the Department of Corrections, has provided over $42,000 in books to the six state correctional facilities library collections available to incarcerated individuals. The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). This effort aims to support these libraries as they work to provide access to incarcerated Vermonters.
