Photography exhibitRANDOLPH — This month, the Gifford Galley welcomes the work of Braintree resident, Lisa Allard. Although she has participated in photography workshops, Allard is mostly self-taught and the majority of her wildlife photos are taken from her kayak.
Allard chose the name, “Love Life Photography,” to serve as a reminder that focusing on the beauty in life is to love life.
USPS job fairPost offices across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will host a district-wide job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The U.S. Postal Service has vacancies to fill in preparation for the holidays, with positions in delivery, distribution and retail sales available now.
Stop by your local post office and speak with a career counselor, or visit usps.com/careers and search, by state, for available jobs in your area.
The Postal Service offers competitive salary and benefits with opportunities for career advancement locally and nationwide.
Open enrollmentNov. 1 marked the first day Vermonters can sign up for, or change, their health and dental plans for 2023.
A new law extends financial help through 2025, so Vermonters can get lower-cost health plans that cover preventive care like mental health services and annual check-ups.
Vermonters can save money on the amount they pay for plans, called premiums, if they qualify and sign up on the health insurance marketplace. Increased financial help is available through the federal government and more Vermonters who have access to employer health insurance can get this help through the marketplace.
To sign up: Create an account; use Plan Comparison Tool for 2023; assisters, professionals who trained and are certified by Department of Vermont Health Access, will help; learn how to calculate if employer-sponsored insurance is affordable or if you can get financial help through the marketplace with this online tool.
For more information, visit www.VermontHealthConnect.gov, or call 1-855-899-9600.
Broadband fundsVermont Community Broadband Board will match town Local Fiscal Recovery ARPA fund contributions dedicated to broadband, in an expanded town match program as part of the board’s Act 71 Broadband Construction Grant Program.
To be matched, the funds must be pledged to the Communications Union District serving the town or to an eligible provider committing to build out to all underserved locations in a community if the town is not a member of a district.
The district or the non-member towns must be participating in the Act 71 Broadband Construction Grant Program to receive the match. The goal of the program is to accelerate the build-out of 100/100 Mbps broadband while decreasing its cost and providing affordable service for town residents.
So far, 40 towns statewide have pledged a total of $2.49 million to their districts or providers that will be matched. Town pledges will be matched up to $100,000 per town. Towns must pledge the funds before May 31, 2023, to be eligible for the match.
FundraiserBURLINGTON — The American Heart Association announced plans for the 2023 Vermont Go Red for Women event to be held April 11, 2023, at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain.
The event aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women, as well as generate funds for lifesaving heart disease and stroke research with a goal to raise $85,000. The evening’s dinner program will feature survivor stories, heart disease and stroke education, and a silent auction.
New ownershipWATERBURY CENTER — Paul and Gayle Brown, longtime owners of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center, recently completed the sale of their business to former Stowe Cider General Manager Dan Snyder and a small investor group.
The Browns bought the mill in 2000 to create a healthy, Vermont-focused retail attraction that values customers, employees, the environment, with a direct business-to-customer approach not relying on big distributors. Snyder has been living and working in the Stowe area for the past nine years.
Grants availablePrimary producers of farm and forest products can now apply for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded Primary Producer grant opportunity.
The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative has released a request for applications totaling $1 million.
Examples of eligible primary production activities are farming, livestock rearing, maple sugaring, dairy and logging. Deadline to apply is Dec. 16.
For more information, visit workinglands.vermont.gov/document/FY23-ARPA-RFA online.
Start-up fundingThe Fund at Hula, a venture capital firm that invests in seed and early-stage technology start-ups, has partnered with Vermont Community Foundation to create a new fund, VCF at Hula, to advance economic and community development in the state.
Investment returns from VCF at Hula go back into the specific charitable funds that participate, increasing their future grantmaking capacity. The new fund was established to provide Community Foundation fund holders an opportunity to invest charitable assets in growth-stage, Vermont-based companies.
