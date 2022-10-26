AROUND TOWN
Suicide preventionMONTPELIER — Volunteers are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont Chapter, the walk will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at the State House lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports prevention education, support programs and the goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Vermont. This will be central Vermont’s first annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, joining walks in Rutland, Burlington, Newport and Brattleboro. To register for the Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk, visit AFSP.org/CentralVT online.
Cancer prevention
RANDOLPH — Gifford staff members wore pink on Friday, Oct. 21, to remind women about the importance of getting their annual mammogram during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 630 new female breast cancer cases and 80 deaths from breast cancer in Vermont this year. One in eight women, or 12%, across the country will get breast cancer at some time in their life.
Gifford General Surgeon Dr. Dawn Holman encourages women to get their mammograms, starting at the age of 40, and annually, continuing until much later in life. While it is the most common cancer diagnosis for women in the state, it can be treated very well if found early. Women who only have cancer in the breast, have a 98% five-year survival rate. So detecting any issues early is vitally important. Contact Gifford’s radiology department at 802-728-2214 and schedule your mammogram today.
United Way funding
BARRE — Green Mountain United Way received $5,000 from Vermont Community Fund’s Northeast Kingdom Fund in order to expand the Working Bridges program offerings to their Northeast Kingdom worksites.
Working Bridges serves employees onsite at their employer, enabling them to access human services and financial assistance that is often unavailable to those working at or slightly above the federal poverty level. The Northeast Kingdom Fund is a philanthropic resource supporting the communities of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. Green Mountain United Way supports the health, education and financial stability of people in Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties.
AROUND VT
Mail by Oct. 31Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters who plan to vote early by mail in the Nov. 8 General Election to mail their ballots no later than Oct. 31, to ensure adequate time for their mailed ballot to reach the town clerk. Voters who are not planning to cast their ballot by mail are encouraged to make an alternative plan to return their ballots, which must be in possession of the town clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Stroke prevention
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day. Stroke is the No. 2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of serious disability. Strokes can happen to anyone at any age. Globally, one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke. Recognize stroke warning signs “F.A.S.T.” and call 911 immediately to make the difference between a strong recovery or long-term disability, survival or death:
— Face dropping: Does one side off the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?
— Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
— Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “The sky is blue.”
If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately. Check the time so you’ll know when the first symptoms appeared.
Blood donation
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give Nov. 1–22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
Blood donation sites Nov. 1–15 are:
— Bennington, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2, First Baptist Church of Bennington, 601 Main St.
— Brattleboro, noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 8, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive, Unit 1.
— Brownsville, 1 to 6 p.m., Nov. 15, Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Drive.
— Manchester, noon to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 2, First Congregational Church, 3624 Main St., and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 14, Burr & Burton Academy, Seminary Road.
— Middlebury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 8, American Legion Middlebury, 49 Wilson Road.
— Putney, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 2, Landmark College, 19 River Road South.
— Rutland, noon to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 3, Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St.
— Westminster, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 12, Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road.
