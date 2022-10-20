COLLEGE NEWS
Seminar seriesCOLCHESTER — The second event in the Saint Michael’s College Presents: Solutions for Social Impact seminar series will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at McCarthy Recital Hall. Physics Professor Alain Brizard and student researchers will present “Creating a Star on Earth,” the role of nuclear fusion in a carbon emission-free future .
The event is free and open to the public.
AROUND TOWN
‘Spooky Science’NORWICH — The Montshire Museum of Science will host a new evening Halloween event, “Spooky Science,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 28. This event features “tricked out” exhibits and live Halloween-themed demonstrations designed especially for families with children through age 12.
Guests are invited to come in costume and participate in costume contest; prizes will be awarded in several categories, including Best Family Costume, Best Baby Costume, Most Earth-Friendly Costume, Best Science-Themed Costume and Most Creative Costume.
Tickets to Spooky Science are $10 per person for Montshire members, $14 for nonmembers, and may be purchased in person or at www.montshire.org online. Admission is free for children under age 2.
AROUND VT
Municipal DayThe Agency of Natural Resources, in cooperation with Vermont Emergency Management, Natural Resources Board Agency of Commerce & Community Development, and the Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets, is hosting a day-long event from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., on Oct. 28, that will include workshops, a plenary session with the State Office of Racial Equity–Education & Outreach, Shalini Suryanarayana, and networking opportunities with colleagues from across Vermont.
Visit bit.ly/anr1020 for more information.
Forestry specialistAlexandra “Ali” Kosiba recently joined University of Vermont Extension Service as its new forestry specialist based in South Burlington.
A licensed Vermont forester, she brings expertise in forestry-related fields, including climate-adaptive forest management, forest carbon science and management, tree physiology and forest ecology and health. The U.S. Forest Service recently awarded her a grant through its Landscape Scale Restoration grant program, to determine what landowners, foresters and others need in order to include climate resilience in forest decisions and management.
Meds disposalWHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the White River Junction and Manchester, New Hampshire, Veterans Affairs medical centers, for National Medication Take Back Day.
Any member of the public is welcome.
For more information, contact the VA at 802-295-9363, ext. 5880.
Leadership appointeesVermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml has appointed Michael Koehler as superintendent of Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury; Sharon Nykiel as superintendent of Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland; and James Rice as executive director of the Office of Professional Standards and Compliance.
Koehler has served on multiple special teams and received a Department Merit Award for leading the establishment of a JetBlue partnership providing free airfare for Honor Guard members attending out-of-state funeral services.
Nykiel has served as interim superintendent since April, trains incoming officers, oversees facility compliance with federal standards, and has served six years with the Vermont Air National Guard.
Rice has served as interim director of OPSC since January. OPSC is tasked with overseeing recruitment and retention efforts, the Vermont Correctional Academy, the Prison Rape Elimination Act and Constituency Services offices, and the department’s diversity, equity, inclusion and justice portfolio.
BUSINESS
Women-owned The Vermont Women’s Fund at Vermont Community Foundation presents a new mapping feature of its “This Way UP: there’s power in our numbers (This Way UP)” tool that allows users to search through the more than 2,500 women-owned businesses statewide, by name, town and industry.
The filtering feature is designed for people who want to support women-owned enterprises but did not have a way to find them. This initiative counts and identifies women business owners and leaders, gathers the data in a website and includes a survey with questions about business funding, life experiences and what they need individually for greater success. All women who generate income by owning or running a business of any size are invited to take the survey.
Visit thiswayupvt.com for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.