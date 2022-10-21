YOUTH NEWS
4-H Horse Contest
CASTLETON — The Northeast Regional 4-H Horse Contest, Oct. 16, attracted competitors from several states, including 19 from Vermont, at two Castleton locations, Castleton University and Pond Hill Stables. This is the first time Vermont has hosted the contests, which also saw competitors from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island this year.
Vermont participated in quiz bowl, hippology and judging, with an A and a B team in the latter two events. The A Team in each event was comprised of those 4-Hers who earned a spot on a state team that will compete at this year’s Roundup in Kentucky. The B Teams included individuals who excelled at various 4-H horse events this past year but who were not selected for a state team.
In quiz bowl, Vermont outscored the Rhode Island team to capture first place. For individual scores, Chloe Barewicz, Jericho, placed second; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham, third; Tieghan Perry, Danville, fifth; and Amie Thurston, West Rutland, seventh.
Vermont swept first and second place in teams judging with the A Team beating the B Team. Massachusetts came in third. This competition required the 4-Hers to judge several classes of horses, providing both placements for each class and reasons for those rankings.
Chester 4-Her Jenna Dolloph, a member of the A Team, took first place overall for individual scores. She also came in first for reasons and second for classes. Her teammates all also placed in the top 10 overall with Jasmine Akley, Vernon, third (fourth in classes, fifth in reasons); Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts, fifth (sixth in reasons); and Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts, eighth (sixth in classes).
Representing Vermont on the Judging B Team, Sara DiStasio, Londonderry, had the second highest individual score (third in both classes and reasons). Rylie Mitchell, Northfield, Massachusetts, was third high individual scorer (first in classes); and Emma Sibley, Milton, was seventh-highest scorer (seventh in classes and reasons). The fourth team member was Isabella Kang, also of Milton, who came in fifth in classes.
The hippology contest included several phases: identification stations, judging, team problem solving and a written exam with slides. The A Team finished second behind New York with a first-place finish in team problem solving, second in the stations and judging phases and third in written exam.
Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts, was third highest overall scorer and Alessandra Hoffman, Milton, was sixth. Ella also placed second overall in the exam, third in stations and seventh in judging. Alessandra was first in judging and eighth overall in the written exam. Other team members were Megan Carson, South Londonderry (seventh in stations), and Rose Ouimet, Castleton (fourth in judging).
The B Team placed fifth overall with a second-place finish in team problem solving and fifth in both judging and stations. Maddie DiStasio, Londonderry, was second-highest overall scorer, capturing first in stations, fifth in the written exam and sixth in judging. Her teammates were Nora McTeigue, Bondville, and Renee Payton, Danville. A fourth team member, Autumn Dailey, East Hardwick, was unable to compete due to illness.
FAFSA webinar
Complete your Free Application for Federal Student Aid with the “VSAC Shows You How: Filing the FAFSA” webinar from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Vermont Student Assistance Corp. counselors Carrie Harlow and Chris Barry will walk participants through the application question by question.
Register at bit.ly/vsac1025 or review the video at your convenience after Oct. 25 and find additional FAFSA resources at vsac.org/ﬁnancial-aid-videos
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Hailey Anne Foster, was born Oct. 7, 2022, to Jaron and Megan (Pope) Foster, of Barre.
A son, Remington Everette Hallock, was born Oct. 11, 2022, to Samantha Philbrook and Bryan Hallock, of Barre.
A daughter, Maevelynn Elizabeth Pomer, was born Oct. 12, 2022, to Mallorie Lyford and Colin Pomer, of Waterbury.
A daughter, Amelia Roy, was born Oct. 16, 2022, to Medina Sljivo and Jacob Roy, of Williamstown.
Copley Health Systems
A daughter, Evelyn Faye Gardner, was born Oct. 13, 2022, to Elias and Sarah (Robbins) Gardner, of Middlesex.
MILESTONES
Wedding
Gregory Light and Paula Ackel wed on Oct. 17, 2022, at The Reservoir in Waterbury, officiated by Lindsey Simanskas. Elizabeth Dion was maid of honor; Julia Light was ring bearer.
VTF&W
Bat Week
The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, making it important for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species.
If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic, barn or office over the summer, fall is the perfect time to safely evict these uninvited guests from your property. This is because summer groups of bats that roost in buildings begin to scatter in the fall, in preparation for migration or hibernation.
You can learn how to safely evict bats from your building at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s best management practices page.
Bat Week takes place Oct. 24-31 to raise awareness about the vital ecological function of bats and dispel the many myths and misinformation about them.
A public talk about Vermont’s nine native bat species will be held from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury. Register for the talk on the VTF&W events page.
BUSINESS
National chair-elect
Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington was elected to serve as chair-elect for the National Association of State Workforce Agencies Board of Directors for the 2022-23 year.
He was elected by association members, who represent states and U.S. territories nationwide.
Harrington joined the Department of Labor in January 2017 as deputy commissioner and was appointed commissioner in June 2020. Prior to state government, he served as the economic and community development director for the town of Bennington. He has also held roles in the private sector and in higher education, and has served on municipal and nonprofit boards in a volunteer capacity. In 2013, he was inducted into the Vermont Business Magazine’s 40 under 40 class.
