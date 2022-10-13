AROUND TOWN
Wrongful convictions
COLCHESTER — St. Michael’s College will host Jane Pucher to speak at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the Roy Event Room, Dion Family Student Center.
Pucher is a senior staff attorney from the Innocence Project, a national nonprofit focused on exonerating people who have been wrongfully convicted. Her talk, “The Role of Innocence in Criminal Legal Reform,” is free and open to the public.
Moonlight Magic
MONTPELIER — Moonlight Magic, sponsored by VSECU, will be held Friday, Oct. 21, in downtown Montpelier.
Featured are all-day sales at downtown businesses, extended shopping hours, live street entertainment between 5 and 9 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
Participating businesses include: Capitol Stationers, Bear Pond Books, Althea’s Attic Boutique, Artisan’s Hand Gallery, Roam, Capital Kitchen, Splash Naturals, Alpenglow Fitness, Woodbury Mountain Toys, and more.
For more information, visit www.montpelieralive.com/moonlightmagic
Historic building
DUXBURY — Duxbury Historical Society announced its recent acquisition of South Duxbury Church and Sunshine Hall.
The church was built in 1854 and is located across from Harwood Union High School. Planning is underway to determine the best use of the church and property to meet the society's mission to discover, preserve and disseminate knowledge regarding the history of Duxbury.
Thank you
On Sept. 27, Dragonheart Vermont said thank you to the community for all their work fundraising as part of the Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival.
Dragonheart Vermont, a nonprofit service organization committed to cancer support, hosts a dragon boat festival for the Burlington community (and beyond) every August.
Recognized at the celebration were the presenting sponsor, Community Bank, along with other sponsors, Acabay, Vital Delivery Solutions, Union Bank, National Life, Burlington Telecom, WCAX TV, WOKO, Kool 105, and Burlington Parks and Rec. In addition to these sponsors, some of the teams who paddled to raise funds were recognized.
The top three community teams, Kim’s One Boob Crew, Sweet Charity, and Tachy for Ta-tas, raised more than $23,000.
----------
AROUND VT
Voting preparation
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is encouraging Vermonters to make their voting plan for the Nov. 8 Vermont General Election.
All active, registered voters have been mailed a ballot. Any voter who has not received a ballot should contact their town or city clerk. Condos' advice is: Once you receive your ballot, voting it is as easy as Sign, Seal & Send.
— Sign: Place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside of the envelope, following all instructions included with your ballot.
— Seal: Seal your signed ballot envelope, with your voted ballot inside. Place and seal your ballot envelope inside the mailing envelope.
— Send: Return your ballot to your town or city clerk. They must have your ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8) for it to be counted.
How you return your ballot is up to you. You may return your ballot:
— By mail: We recommend mailing your ballot package no later than Monday, Oct. 31, to ensure adequate time for it to be delivered to your town or city clerk.
— In person: Bring your ballot to your town or city clerk’s office during normal business hours.
— Drop off at a secure ballot drop box before Election Day: Check the “Voters” page of our website, under “Quick Links,” or check with your town or city clerk’s office to see if a secure ballot drop box is available.
— Bring your ballot to the polls: Bring your ballot to your polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8) before the polls close at 7 p.m.
All polls will be open as usual on Election Day.
Check mvp.vermont.gov or directly with your town or city clerk to find out where your polling place is, check your registration status or check your voter mailing address.”
Some municipalities may also be holding elections on local or regional issues. Voters are encouraged to check directly with their town or city clerk to verify whether there is a local election they can vote in, and to discuss their voting options for obtaining a ballot.
Junk cars
Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars.
In 2015, the state of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule (bit.ly/SY-Rule) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junkyards).
Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
For more information, visit the Salvage Yard Program webpage (bit.ly/VT-SYP) or call 802-249-5904 or email Barb.Schwendtner@vermont.gov.
Writers’ prize
Two Vermont writers can win $1,250 and be published in Vermont Magazine if they win the Vermont Writers’ Prize for Prose or Poetry, and their entries are being accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.
The prize is a collaboration between Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine. Entries are focused on “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Writers must live in Vermont.
For more information, visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit
Health insurance
In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision limiting access to reproductive health care in parts of the country, the Department of Financial Regulation wants to ensure Vermonters understand their rights to contraceptive services and supplies coverage.
Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurance plans must provide coverage at no cost to consumers for this coverage.
DFR is available to assist Vermonters with health insurance issues. Vermonters are encouraged to contact the department’s consumer services team if they have any questions or issues.
Call 1-800-964-1784 or email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov
Selzer CEO/president
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced Judith Selzer as the next CEO and president.
Selzer has more than 20 years’ experience working with the nation’s social justice organizations. Selzer served as chief strategy officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey, and as executive director for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.
Previously, she co-founded the Women’s Foundation of Florida, launching their Women on the Run non-partisan campaign training program, and their Girls Leadership Institute, focused on empowering girls to lean into science, technology, engineering and math.
----------
VTF&W
Reporting stations
Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations during Vermont’s Oct. 22-23 youth and novice deer weekend, to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com
----------
BUSINESS
Hannaford donates
COLCHESTER — Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to Age Well in Colchester, in support of its healthy meal delivery program, part of a comprehensive health care plan for older adults with chronic health conditions.
The donation is one component of a more than $1.5 million commitment from Hannaford to support healthy meal programs in New England and New York through its new “Eat Well, Be Well — A Path to Better Health” initiative.
The $100,000 donation to Age Well will support the introduction of a new component to the nonprofit organization’s Meals on Wheels program. In addition to their meal, program participants will now receive a snack as part of their daily delivery. Individuals will be monitored over the course of a year to assess the impact of the nutritious snack on their overall health and wellness.
---------
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.