YOUTH NEWS
Farm to SchoolDUXBURY — This October, the Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Network is celebrating connections between farmers and learning communities with its #ThisFarmFeedsVTKids campaign.
On Oct. 4, students, school staff and the network gathered at Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury to thank U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy for his leadership and commitment to the farm to school movement that has expanded nationwide. The day included a presentation of student projects, a school garden tour, a visit to the school’s chicken coop, and school lunch featuring foods from Vermont producers, including Green Mountain Harvest, Red Hen Bakery, Vermont Bean Crafters and Roscioli Foods.
October is National Farm to School Month, and communities nationwide are celebrating. In Vermont, 89% of schools purchase some local products, and 56% of early childhood providers are serving local food one or more times per week. More than 100 Vermont farms provide food to schools and early childhood programs.
Destination ImaginationDestination Imagination is a nonprofit, international organization that provides opportunities for kids to explore the creative process, learn new skills, and create original work as a team, which they present at an annual tournament. Each team does team-building activities and instant challenges that involve completing a task, improvising a skit, or a combination.
Teams are forming now throughout Vermont. For more information, email vtdicreativity@gmail.com
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont summer 2022 academic honors include:
Dean’s list — Taylor Dorsey, Marisa Mullins, both of Montpelier.
Honors list — Abubakkar Nawaz, Rebeka Vilbrin, Taylor Winter, all of Barre; Shania Campbell, of Berlin; Sebastian Morland, of East Calais; Tina Cormier, of East Barre; Jessie Crossett, of Middlesex; Lindsey Carter, of Montpelier; Ruby Klarich, of Plainfield; Zoe Lemon, Brittney Martin, both of Waterbury; Jessica Earlandt, Eric Livingstone, both of Waterbury Center; Kyle Fassett, of Websterville; Melinda Audet, Shawna Christian, John Meninger, all of Worcester.
AROUND TOWN
Medic bagsRANDOLPH — Gifford Hospital recently presented several first-responder medical bags to Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
The idea began after Capt. Scott Clouatre of the department mentioned the lack of first aid tools to Gifford Community Outreach Coordinator, Katja Evans. Evans consulted with Gifford Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Josh White, to determine the items that should be included in the bags, such as a CPR mask and tourniquet. The tools and medical bags were funded by Gifford’s community outreach funds.
AROUND VT
Veteran town hallWhite River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 13, that will focus on the PACT Act. For veterans (enrolled and not enrolled), families, stakeholders and the public. This is a Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting: go to bit.ly/pact1013 or call in (audio only) 1-872-701-0185; phone conference ID: 984 524 129#.
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 fulfills President Biden’s priority of addressing military environmental exposures and our nation’s promise to care for veterans who suffer from those conditions and their survivors.
Volunteers neededAARP Foundation Tax-Aide has begun volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, volunteer-run tax-preparation service.
The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers immediately. Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide.
For more information, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
State appointeesGov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of 28 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in September.
The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the governor’s website to apply.
September appointments are:
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council — Keith Baranow, South Royalton; Gary De Gasta, Norwich; William Canfield, Fair Haven; David Carlson, Essex; Adrian Megrath, Rutland; Richard Farmer, Springfield; Stephanie Wobby, Milton; Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield.
Vermont Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board — Judee Chatot-Travis, Barre; Christopher Palermo, Morrisville; Richard Reed, Leicester; Kenneth W. Gragg Jr., Burlington.
Community High School of Vermont — Eric Peterson, South Burlington.
Advisory Council on Special Education — Rene Sanchez, Williston; Dana Lesperance, Waterbury; Kimberly McNamara, Jericho.
Vermont Housing Council — Heather Starzynski, Rutland.
Vermont Labor Relations Board — Robert Greemore, Barre.
Board of Medical Practice — Stephanie Lorentz, Rutland.
Vermont Enhanced 911 Board — Angela Eastman, Orange.
Justice of the Peace — Chuck Gregory, Springfield.
Vermont Economic Development Authority — Kiersten Bourgeois, Swanton; Peter Elwell, Brattleboro; David Marvin, Hyde Park.
Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports — David Butsch, Berlin; Laurie Knauer, Castleton; Alison Logan, Winooski; Connie Tompkins, Colchester.
VTF&W
Parren honoredThe Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced Steve Parren is the recipient of this year’s Sally Laughlin Award for the Conservation of Endangered and Threatened Species.
The annual award is given to a person who has shown leadership in advancing knowledge, understanding, and conservation of endangered and threatened species and their habitats in Vermont.
As the former coordinator of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program, his efforts were also crucial to the recovery of Vermont’s populations of common loon, osprey, and peregrine falcon, as well as the installation of critical amphibian road-crossings in the Champlain Valley.
BUSINESS
Big E successVermont businesses generated $1.7 million in sales at The Big E fair. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture and products, at the Vermont Building. Other highlights include:
— All-time Big-E single day attendance record (177,789) on Vermont Day (Sept. 24).
— The #1 new food to try at the Big E this year was Nomadic Kitchen Confections’ S’mores Macaron recommended by MassLive.
— Logan George, Vermont Building maintenance and services staff, received the Big E “Host of the Day” award on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This award recognizes one employee, volunteer and other member of The Big E family each day during the fair, who goes “above and beyond” to make the fair a positive experience for everyone involved.
Chesnut retiresWILDER — Van Chesnut, executive director of Advance Transit, will retire on Nov. 15 after 35 years of leadership.
The organization has grown to provide fare-free transit to the communities of Hartford and Norwich in Vermont, and Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Canaan in New Hampshire. He forged partnerships with large regional employers, including Dartmouth Health and Dartmouth College, working closely with both the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Chesnut also implemented a philanthropy program, which has raised more than $1.7 million, and is vital to AT’s capability to provide fare-free service.
Adams Carroll will assume the role of executive director, bringing experience in transit planning and community building.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.