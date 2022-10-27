YOUTH NEWS
Grant awardeesThe Children’s Literacy Foundation announced the recipients of the fall 2022 At-Risk grant, awarded to 12 sites across Vermont and New Hampshire.
The grant provides literacy activities, storytelling and new books to children at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills.
Vermont recipients are: The Learning Together Center at Capstone Head Start, Barre; Sara Holbrook Community Center, Baird School, both in Burlington; NorthWoods Stewardship Center, East Charleston; Kingdom East School District Afterschool Program, Lyndon; Northshire Day School, Manchester Center; Evernorth Southview Apartments, Springfield. For spring 2023 At-Risk grant applications, visit clifonline.org online.
AROUND TOWN
Veterans parade
BARRE — Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade 2022 will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, on Nov. 5, followed by 11:30 a.m. ceremony at City Hall Park and then luncheon and games at Barre City Auditorium.
This year’s event will be hosted by the city, Barre Area Veterans Council, and presented by Green Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Participants feature scouts and scouting units statewide; emergency services/first responders; Vermont National Guard; including 40th Army Band; Barre area school bands; veterans and veterans organizations, and more.
Veterans town hall
COLCHESTER — All are invited to attend a veterans town hall at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at McCarthy Arts Center on Saint Michael’s College campus in Colchester.
Veterans are invited to stand before their community and speak about what their service means to them. Non-veterans are encouraged to attend and listen. Veterans who would like to speak can indicate that when registering.
Time permitting, veterans are also welcome to sign up to speak during the event itself. RSVPs are optional but encouraged at vtvetstownhall.eventbrite.com online. Questions may be emailed to vermont@vetstownhall.org
AROUND VT
Halloween safety
As Halloween nears, the National Fire Protection Association encourages everyone to take simple precautions to help ensure the holiday remains festively fun.
— Decorations: Many common decorations like cornstalks, crepe paper and dried flowers are very flammable. Keep these and similar decorations far away from any open flames or heat sources, like candles, heaters and light bulbs.
— Candles: Using candles as decoration can be risky if not done correctly. Keep them in a well-attended area out of the path of potential trick-or-treaters. Remind children of the dangers of open flames, and make sure they are always supervised when candles are lit. Extinguish candles before leaving an area.
— Jack-o-lanterns: Glow sticks or electric candles are the safest choice when it comes to lighting up your jack-o-lantern but if you choose to use a real candle, do so with extreme caution. Light a candle inside a jack-o-lantern using long fireplace matches or a utility lighter and keep it away from other decorations.
— Costumes: Avoid fabric that billows or trails behind you, as these can easily ignite. If you are making your own costume, avoid loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton, which can be very flammable.
— Visibility: Give children flashlights or glowsticks for lighting, these can even be incorporated into the costume. If your child has a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough for them to see clearly.
— Smoke alarms: This is a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are functional and up to date.
— Exits: Exits are not an appropriate place for decorations. When decorating, ensure nothing is blocking any escape routes.
Grant applications
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets requests applications from farmers, producers and organizations for Local Food Purchase Assistance funding.
Approximately $200,000 will be awarded to farms and organizations that demonstrate ability to purchase and distribute local food from socially disadvantaged producers to underserved community members across Vermont. Farmers and producers who fall under USDA’s definition of socially disadvantaged will receive priority for funding.
Applications can be submitted between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12 for projects starting in early spring. For more information, visit the VAAFM website, email julia.scheier@vermont.gov or call 802-522-7042.
BUSINESS
Business winners
MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong VT, a nonprofit offering personalized primary care and community/social connection based on shared interests, announces fall winners for its Neuroinclusive Brightspotting Program.
Each of these businesses have been nominated for this program because they have committed to creating inclusive workspaces for employees who think, learn and/or communicate differently: Fox Market & Bar, Turtle Island Children’s Center, Bear Pond Books, The Alchemist Brewery, Woodbelly Pizza and Catering.
Visit www.allbrainsbelong.org to nominate a business that fits the program’s goal.
Utility awards
WATERBURY CENTER — Vermont Public Power Supply Authority is recognizing its community members who received 2022 awards from the American Public Power Association and Northeast Public Power Association.
Five award recipients including VPPSA staff, member utility directors, and local policymakers were honored in a ceremony on Oct. 12.
VPPSA Controller Crystal Currier received the APPA Mark Crisson Leadership and Managerial Excellence Award, which recognizes managers who steer their organizations to new levels of excellence, lead by example, and inspire staff to do better.
VPPSA Manager of Technology and Security Services Ken St. Amour was awarded the NEPPA Distinguished Service Award for providing outstanding service to a NEPPA member.
Swanton Village Manager Reginald Beliveau received the NEPPA Service Award for significant contributions to the trade organization.
Bill Humphrey, recently retired from his position as Lyndonville Electric Department general manager, received the NEPPA Special Recognition Award, honoring his contribution to the public power community.
Sen. Alice Nitka was an honored recipient of the NEPPA Special Recognition Award for her advancement of public power values.
Center funds
EAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Senior Center is a recipient of Lawson’s Finest Social Impact Program, financial assistance given to nonprofit organizations that support and enhance the lives of Vermonters.
Twin Valley Senior Center offers services for older adults in central Vermont by providing programs offering social, emotional and physical well-being.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.