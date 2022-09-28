AROUND TOWN
Ageism awarenessBARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging and the American Society on Aging will celebrate Ageism Awareness Day Oct. 7.
Modeled after the United Nation’s International Day of Older Persons (Oct. 1), Ageism Awareness Day provides an opportunity to draw attention to the existence and impact of ageism in our society.
Ageism is defined as the stereotypes, prejudice and discrimination towards others or oneself based on age. For more information, visit www.cvcoa.org or call the CVCOA Helpline at 802-477-1364. CVCOA is located at 59 North Main St., Suite 200 in Barre with regional offices located in Morrisville, Randolph, South Royalton and Rochester.
AROUND VERMONT
Near peakIn Vermont, on the Green Mountain National Forest, fall colors are expected to be most vibrant during the next couple of weeks in the higher elevations.
Due to the expected influx of local and visitor traffic in the coming weeks, motorists should be mindful of where they park and to use extra caution when driving and recreating on the forest.
The GMNF is a heavily recreated national forest, serving 3-4 million visitors per year. The New England area receives an estimated $8 billion annually in local revenues from fall visitors.
Beginning each September, the Forest Service tracks the progress of fall color at www.fs.usda.gov/visit/fall-colors online.
Suspicious activityThe Vermont State Police is joining with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security encouraging Vermonters to report suspicious activity to local authorities as part of the “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.
The nationwide #SeeSayDay to promote awareness has been designated for this Sunday, Sept. 25.
In Vermont, suspicious activity can be reported by calling 844-848-8477 or visiting www.vtips.us online. In the event of an emergency, call 911.
According to DHS, suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or other criminal activity. DHS emphasizes that reports should be based only on behavior and not on factors such as race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, or the exercise of free speech, etc.
First WednesdaysVermont Humanities announces the 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays, a free speaker series held on the first Wednesday of each month at libraries and community centers statewide.
The series includes in-person events in fall and spring with virtual events in the winter. In addition, First Wednesdays offers digital events to complement the in-person events in October, November, December, April and May.
The season begins with a launch event Monday, Oct. 3, at Middlebury College with New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds.
Visit www.vermonthumanities.org for more information.
Council searchThe Vermont Women’s Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, is accepting applications for up to six new council members from now through Oct. 10.
The new council members will serve three-year terms beginning Dec. 9. The application review will look at factors like geography, race, gender identity, age, and personal and professional experience to ensure diverse experiences are represented. Visit vermontwomensfund.org/council-application for more information.
BUSINESS BRIEFS
Business scamThe Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program is warning Vermont business owners, nonprofits and employees about an uptick in business imposter email scams.
In the last two months, CAP has received five reports of business imposter email scams resulting in a total loss of $210,799.
Scammers are impersonating employees or familiar business representatives’ emails and contacting company bookkeepers and office administrators asking them to change bank account information, direct deposit information, or asking them to write checks.
If you or someone you know has lost money to this scam, contact law enforcement and report the scam to CAP at 800-649-2424. Visit ago.vermont.gov/cap/business-imposter for more information,
Brewing awardsSTOWE — In the World Beer Awards competition, four of von Trapp Brewing’s beers were recognized in the country round.
Taking gold for the United States and advancing to the coming international competition were Golden Helles and Dunkel Lager. Bohemian Pilsner brought home the silver, and Kölsch Style Ale, a bronze. In the final World Beer Awards International Competition, von Trapp Brewing’s Dunkel Lager went from gold to its newest title, World’s Best Dark Lager.
In the United States’ Beer Tasting Championship, von Trapp Brewing was awarded Grand Champion for both Bohemian Pilsner and Kölsch Style Ale.
Digital clinicIn partnership with Hinge Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont now provides a digital musculoskeletal clinic to help reduce pain, surgeries and opioid use. This advanced technology pairs with a care team of physical therapists, physicians and board-certified health coaches.
Visit bluecrossvt.org and hingehealth.com for more information.
