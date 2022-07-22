BIRTHS
Copley Health SystemsA daughter, Naraveeyah Lashay Duga, was born July 10, 2022, to Olivier Duga and Lindsey Wallace, of Johnson.
A daughter, Paisley Rayne Baker, was born July 11, 2022, to Terrell Baker and Camielle Fulford, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Charli Mae O’hear, was born July 11, 2022, to Nicholas O’hear and Brittany Hay, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Petra Jean Hollard, was both July 6, 2022, to Matthew and Julie (Desrochers) Holland, of Moretown.
A son, Griffin Thomas DeFreest, was born July 11, 2022, to David and Katie (Alexander) DeFreest, of Waitsfield.
YOUTH NEWS
CLiF’s virtual seriesWATERBURY CENTER — Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) offers a virtual summer series exploring the Collaborative Summer Library Program theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.” These 11:30 a.m. to noon half-hour sessions are free and appropriate for children of all ages. To attend via Zoom, email clif@clifonline.com.
On Wednesday, July 27, Vermont author Steve Swineburne will tell stories, sing songs, and share poems about tide pools and sea turtles. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Vermont poet Ted Scheu will host a workshop compiling ideas, questions, facts and stories into poems written by participants.
VCIL honorMONTPELIER — Izabel Estrin, of Putney, Hannah Gallivan, of Bristol, and Sean Plumer, of Huntington, will each receive a Deborah Lisi-Baker Youth Leader Award during a celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26 at Capitol Plaza.
This year’s award ceremony is particularly notable as Lisi-Baker unexpectedly died earlier this year. She was an advocate for the human and civil rights of people with disabilities. Lisi-Baker had served as Vermont Center for Independent Living’s executive director for many years until retiring in 2009 and she continued to serve on many disability advocacy boards right up until her passing.
Dairy ShowNEW HAVEN — On July 9, 4-H’ers from Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Rutland and Windsor counties showed the dairy cows and calves they raised through their 4-H projects this year at the Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show held at the Addison County Fair and Field Days site in New Haven.
Karissa Livingston, of New Haven, was named the Senior Fitting and Showmanship Champion. Reserve Senior Champion was won by Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon.
The Intermediate Fitting and Showmanship Championship went to Bella Roell, Bristol, and the Reserve Championship for this 12 to 13-year-old age group to Jayden Ploof, Panton. Rounding out the winners’ circle were Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, and Caroline Compagna, Whiting, as champion and reserve champion, respectively, for the 8 to 11-year-olds.
Taking top honors in conformation was Austin Washburn, Bethel, whose Jersey winter yearling White Rock Doorman Lexi was named Grand Supreme Champion (all breeds). Reserve Supreme Champion went to Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, who showed her Milking Shorthorn summer yearling Classy Creek Dsny Snoop Dogg P.
Breed championships were awarded as follows:
Ayrshire: Junior Grand Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her winter calf; Junior Champion, Bella Roell, Bristol, with her fall calf; Honorable Mention, Ava Wood, Shoreham, with her spring calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Grand Champion, Emma Edenfield, Colchester, with her fall calf; Junior Champion, Rowdy Pope, Bridport, with his spring calf.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Colt Card, Williston, with his winter calf.
Holstein: Junior Grand Champion, Karissa Livingston, New Haven, with her winter yearling; Junior Champion, Erica Goodhue, Fairfield, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention, Mason Livingston, New Haven, with his spring yearling.
Jersy: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Austin Washburn, Bethel, with his 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Kylee Shepard, Panton, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her summer yearling.
Milking Shorthorn: Junior and Grand Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, with her summer yearling; Reserve Junior Champion, Bristol Card, Williston, with her winter calf.
COLLEGE NEWS
Local residents named to the Saint Anselm College spring 2022 dean’s list are Anna Richardson, of Berlin, Nursing major; and Mary Page, of Montpelier, International Relations major.
Ithaca College spring 2022 dean’s list names Camden Kelley, of Barre; Emily Trage, of East Thetford; Wilfred Race, of Hardwick; Olivia Schmalz, of Moretown; Wren Perchlik, of Plainfield; Elizabeth Gilmartin, of St. Johnsbury.
SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Emily Frazier, of Berlin, Ag Business Development-BBA major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Anything Goes!BARRE — Slam at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Barre’s Aldrich Library. Come to the Barre Heritage Festival, then enter the library’s back door to sign up on the spot for the slam. Slammers will have a five-minute time limit, poets, musicians, stand-up comics, choral groups — Anything Goes!
AROUND STATE
Extra food benefitsThe Department for Children and Families announced many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in July and August. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic. Households at a zero benefit will not receive a benefit. Everyone else will receive the maximum benefit for their household size.
Maximum allotments are 1 person $250; 2 people $459; 3 people $658; 4 people $835; 5 people $992; 6 people $1,190; 7 people $1,316; Each additional person +$188. Households already at the maximum allotment will receive an additional $95. All other households, except for those receiving a zero benefit, will receive at least $95 as their maximum allotment benefit.
3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit or by check. If eligible in June 2022, benefit will be made July 29 by direct deposit or when check arrives. If eligible in July 2022, benefit will be made Aug. 17 by direct deposit or when check arrives.
Bear conflictsHigh-risk bear conflicts such as home and vehicle entries are being reported more frequently this summer than in previous years, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Bear incident reports to the department have been on the rise for a decade, from 135 reports in 2011 to 650 in 2021. This year, over 700 reports have already been submitted.
The department urges individuals, towns and businesses to be proactive in keeping bears from seeking food near people. Securing garbage, taking down bird feeders, locking vehicles and making sure not to store food in vehicles, composting properly, and protecting backyard livestock with an electric fence, are necessary.
Heat waves and dementiaAlzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) advises family caregivers of patients affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses, to take the following steps during heat waves:
— Help the person stay hydrated — Dementia can diminish a patient’s ability to know when they are thirsty, making it critically important for caregivers to monitor them and encourage them to drink frequently. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages.
— Watch for hyperthermia — Caregivers cannot depend solely on waiting for the patient to express they are too hot or need to cool off. Hyperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by the body’s inability to regulate heat from the environment. Watch for warning signs such as excessive sweating, exhaustion, flushed or red skin, muscle cramps, a fast pulse, headaches, dizziness and nausea.
— Watch out for wandering — Wandering is a very common behavior among patients with dementia as they can easily become lost or disoriented and not know how, or who, to call for help. In extreme heat conditions, hyperthermia can develop in a matter of minutes. Wandering can occur when the person has limited stimulation, so be sure to engage the person in physical stimulation by walking around the home, and mental stimulation through activities and conversations. Ensure the person’s basic needs (water, food, using the restroom) are being met, as wandering can often stem from an unmet need. Keep a recent photo and medical information on hand, as well as information about familiar destinations they used to frequent, to share with emergency responders to aid in search and rescue efforts if the person does wander.
— Look for signs that something is amiss, including hot, dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness or sudden changes in mental status.
— Take immediate action — Resting in an air-conditioned room, removing clothing, applying cold compresses and drinking fluids can help cool the body. If the person faints, exhibits excessive confusion or becomes unconscious, consider this a medical emergency and call 911.
— Know where to cool down — Many municipalities will open up air conditioned “cooling centers” where people who do not have air conditioning can go to cool down. These can include senior centers, libraries, community centers and other municipal/public buildings. If your patient does not have air conditioning, find out if there are cooling centers nearby.
— Plan ahead — Blackouts and other power failures can sometimes occur during heat waves. Make sure that cell phones, tablets and other electrical devices are fully charged. Flashlights should be easily accessible in case of a power failure. Have the emergency contact numbers for local utility providers, as well as the police and fire departments, readily accessible.
— Have a long-distance plan if necessary — If you don’t live near your patient, arrange for someone who does to check on them. Inform them of emergency contacts and where important medical information can be found, such as their insurance card. Make sure the person has plenty of water and access to air-conditioning or other cooling mechanisms.
For more information, call the AFA Helpline at (866) 232-8484, web chat at www.alzfdn.org online, or text to (646) 586-5283. The web chat and text message features can serve individuals in more than 90 different languages.
Breakfast on the FarmADDISON — Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, the Vermont Breakfast on the Farm educational event has worked to raise awareness of a farm’s dairy practices, community contributions and family life.
The farm tour included a look at how calves are raised, what cows eat, as well as how milk is transported from the farm to the store. Guests also saw how farmers safeguard local waters like Lake Champlain through the use of protective cover crops and toured the free-stall-barns where they were able to see everything from cows giving birth to the foam mattresses they sleep on.
The Gosliga Dairy Farm has been part of the Addison community for more than 50 years, starting small and building up to a large dairy farm with 800 milking cows and 1,500 total livestock. The Gosligas are focused on its public service beyond feeding the community; for many years, the family welcomed and hosted several city kids through the Fresh Air Fund.
Breakfast on the Farm is made possible with the help of over 100 volunteers and donations from agricultural businesses, organizations and brands, including Farm Credit East, Vermont Feed Dealers & Manufacturers Association and Vermont Dairy Farmers.
Animal trainersBRATTLEBORO — An animal trainer retreat will take place Oct. 21-23 at Lemon’s Hope Sanctuary in Brattleboro. This event provides a weekend of support, collaboration, education, recreation and rejuvenation for participants. The toll of working with challenging animals along with navigating the pandemic, has left many dog trainers, veterinarians, shelter and rescue staff feeling overwhelmed and depleted. Visit fearfuldogs.com/animal-trainers-retreat or email fearfuldogtrainer@gmail.com for more information.
Nonprofits benefitGoodwill Northern New England is investing $100,000 in local nonprofits to expand its impact. Goodwill will issue gift cards to local food banks, shelters and others, for the people they serve. Its Partner Stability Fund is possible because of generous donors, corporate partners and shoppers at Goodwill stores who “round up” at the cash register. The program replaces an old paper voucher system with new gift cards for customer ease and dignity.
This year’s nonprofit partners include Joint Urban Ministry Project (JUMP) interfaith organization in the Chittenden County region, Committee on Temporary Shelter, Green Mountain United Way, United Way of Northwest Vermont and University of Vermont Medical Center Employee, and Family Assistance Program.
