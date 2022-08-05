BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Ellie Rae Howard, was born July 25, 2022, to Casey Beauregard and James Howard, of Barre.
A son, Walter Reid Piela IV, was born July 25, 2022, to Sarah Rubin and Andrew Piela, of Craftsbury.
A daughter, Vivian Lyn Longway, was born July 28, 2022, to Darcie Lyn Currier and Nicholas Longway, of Berlin.
Copley Health Systems
A son, Levi Curtis Paul Winters, was born July 8, 2022, to Jacob Winters and Delia Lampel, of Morrisville.
A son, Jasper Scott Clark, was born July 25, 2022, to Erica Clark and Scott Maier, of Johnson.
YOUTH NEWS
Dairy showBARTON — The annual Orleans and Essex County 4-H Dairy Show was held July 21 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton, with 37 4-H’ers competing.
Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, who competed in the Senior Division (ages 14 and older), was named the Senior Fitting and Showmanship Champion. Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick, won the Junior Fitting and Showmanship Champion for competitors ages 9 to 13.
Carys Wood, East Montpelier, was the Novice Fitting and Showmanship Champion (first year showing in a 4-H dairy show). The three division winners each received a screen-printed folding camp chair from Poulin Grain in Newport, which sponsored these awards.
Taking top honors in conformation was Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, who was named Supreme Champion of all breeds with her 3-year-old Ayrshire cow and Supreme Junior Champion with her Ayrshire winter calf.
Breed championships were:
Ayrshire — Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Emma Pothier, Newport Center, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, C. J. McNeely Jr., Lunenburg, with his spring calf.
Brown Swiss — Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Hailey DeLaBruere, Derby, with her fall yearling; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Aubrey Maley, Irasburg, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention, Grace Patenaude, Derby, with her winter yearling.
Guernsey — Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Max Demaine, West Glover, with his spring calf.
Holstein — Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Katelyn Sibley, East Montpelier, with her fall calf; Honorable Mention, Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend, with her winter calf.
Jersey — Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Danyka Moulton, North Troy, with her 4-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Leah Whittemore, Orleans, with her spring calf.
Milking Shorthorn — Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Nora Demaine, West Glover, with her winter calf.
Show participants also were required to submit their dairy project record books for evaluation prior to the show and were interviewed about their project and dairy knowledge. Scores for each were combined and the individual with the highest score in each division in each county received a rosette ribbon. Winners were:
Essex County: Senior, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Novice, C.J. McNeeley Jr., Lunenburg.
Orleans County: Senior, Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick; Junior, Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier; Novice, Ella Purchase, East Montpelier.
Shooting nationalBURLINGTON — Seven Vermont 4-H’ers and their coaches recently returned from the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska. The annual competition, held June 26-July 1, attracted 691 youths from 39 states who competed on 169 teams.
The Vermont delegation competed in two of the nine different disciplines: hunting/wildlife skills and smallbore .22 pistol.
Members of the hunting/wildlife skills team were Uma Chirkova, Newbury; Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury; Luke McReynolds, North Danville; and Haley Michaud, East Hardwick; coached by Tom Decker, St. Johnsbury. The team placed fourth overall. Luke was eighth highest overall individual scorer. Uma came in 15th, Colton, 37th and Haley, 39th.
Representing Vermont on the smallbore .22 pistol team were Colby Butler, Dorset; Andy McReynolds, North Danville; and Taylor Tetreault, Barnet; coached by Dave Hale, Hardwick. The team placed 14th overall. Individual placements were Colby, 45th; Taylor, 49th; and Andy, 56th.
Colton, Andy, Luke, Haley and Taylor all belong to the Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Lyndonville. Colby is a member of the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club in Pawlet. Uma is part of the Caledonia Sharp Shooters 4-H Club, which is based in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury.
Shooting jamboreeST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury hosted the 2022 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree, July 15-17, attracting 67 competitors this year, 19 seniors (ages 14-18), 21 juniors (ages 11-13) and 27 novices (ages 8-10). High scorers were as follows.
Overall:
Senior — Luke McReynolds, North Danville (first); Colby Butler, Dorset (second); Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield (third).
Junior — Henry Bradshaw, Jericho (first); Misha Chirkov, Newbury (second); Robert Harris, Poultney (third).
Novice — Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (first); Baylie Smith (second) and Chloe Johnson (third), both from Concord.
Archery:
Senior — Luke McReynolds, North Danville (first); Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield (second); Shelby Decker, Lake George, New York (third); Liam Hill, Poultney (fourth); Abby McReynolds, North Danville (fifth).
Junior — Misha Chirkov, Newbury (first); Logan Goodridge, Irasburg (second); Lillian Stevenson, Barnet (third); Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield (fourth); Lucia Stevenson, Barnet (fifth).
Novice — Hillerie Gingue Waterford, (first); Chloe Johnson, Concord (second); Ryelee Lanphear, Irasburg (third); Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (fourth); Baylie Smith, Concord (fifth).
Hunting/wildlife:
Senior — Luke McReynolds, North Danville (first); Andy McReynolds, North Danville (second); Colby Butler, Dorset (third); Hayley Michaud, East Hardwick (fourth); Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury (fifth).
Junior — Misha Chirkov, Newbury (first); Wyatt DeLance, Castleton (second); Lucia Stevenson, Barnet (third); Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield (fourth); Nick McReynolds, North Danville (fifth).
Novice — Beckett Perham, Pawlet (first); Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (second); Ryelee Lanphear, Irasburg (third); Shane Bradley Danville (fourth); Remington Card, Williston (fifth).
Pistol (.22 pistol or air pistol, depending on competitor’s age):
Senior — Taylor Tetreault, Groton (first); Brady Roy, Springfield (second); Luke McReynolds, North Danville (third); Colby Butler, Dorset (fourth); Liam Hill, Poultney (fifth).
Junior — Henry Bradshaw, Jericho (first); Robert Harris, Poultney (second); Nick McReynolds, North Danville (third); Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield (fourth); Logan Goodridge, Irasburg (fifth).
Novice — Chloe Johnson (first) and Baylie Smith (second), both from Concord; Isabel Osinchuk, Springfield (third); Gwen Bradley, Danville (fourth); Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (fifth).
Rifle:
Senior — Isaac Osinchuk (first) and Justin Roy (second), both from Springfield; Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury (third); Hayley Michaud, East Hardwick (fourth); Christian Aldrich, Lyndonville (fifth).
Junior — Nick McReynolds, North Danville (first); Jacob Mead, Poultney (second); Jayden Knapp, Bennington (third); Mason Carter, Granville, New York (fourth); Henry Bradshaw, Jericho (fifth).
Novice — Baylie Smith, Concord (first); Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (second); Hillerie Gingue, Waterford (third); Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick (fourth): Colt Card, Williston (fifth).
Seneca Run:
Senior — Andy McReynolds (first) and Luke McReynolds (second), both from North Danville; Jayden Mead, Poultney (third); Hayley Michaud, East Hardwick (fourth); Liam Hill, Poultney (fifth).
Junior — Henry Bradshaw, Jericho (first); Misha Chirkov, Newbury (second); Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield (third); Noah Buck, Rupert (fourth); Mason Carter, Granville, New York (fifth).
Novice — Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (first); Baylie Smith, Concord (second); Brody Decker, Lake George, New York (third); James Pockette, Fair Haven (fourth); Dani Keafer, St. Johnsbury (fifth).
Shotgun:
Senior — Colby Butler, Dorset (first); Luke McReynolds, North Danville (second); Christian Aldrich, Lyndonville (third); Andy McReynolds, North Danville (fourth); Jayden Mead, Poultney (fifth).
Junior — Robert Harris, Poultney (first); Mason Carter, Granville, New York (second); Brooke Flewelling, Rutland (third); Henry Bradshaw, Jericho (fourth); Noah Buck, Rupert (fifth).
Novice — Chloe Johnson (first) and Baylie Smith (second), both from Concord; Fletcher O’Malley, St. Johnsbury (third); Brody Decker, Lake George, New York (fourth); James Pockette, Fair Haven (fifth).
The eighth annual Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Luke McReynolds, of North Danville and member of the Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Lyndonville, at the Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree. The award goes to a jamboree participant who demonstrates good sportsmanship, enthusiasm and a willingness to help and encourage fellow competitors at the annual jamboree.
COLLEGE NEWS
Champlain College graduates include Nicholas Adams with Bachelor of Science in Game Design, Joshua Bilodeau with Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration, Melissa Berry with Master of Science in Information Security, all of Barre; Jules Perkins, of Calais, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Noah Emler, of Moretown, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Lauren Brown, of Morrisville, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies & Policy; Rowan Crawford-Stempel with Bachelor of Science in International Business, Anastasia Myer with Bachelor of Science in Game Art and Animation, both of Northfield; Cara Benjamin, of St. Johnsbury, Bachelor of Arts in Law; William Riley with Bachelor of Fine Arts in Filmmaking, Benjamin Stein with Bachelor of Science in Web Design and Development, both of Stowe; Sam Huston, of Waterbury, Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics; Sabrina Abair, of Waterbury Center, Bachelor of Science in Economic Crime Investigation; Kolja Harmeyer, of Websterville, Master of Science in Digital Forensic Science; Wendy Scott, of Williamstown, Master of Education in Early Childhood Education in Early Childhood Education.
Local residents named to Clark University’s spring 2022 dean’s list are Wynne Catherine Plagge, of Waterbury, and Townes H. DeGroot, of Worcester, both first honors; and Faith A. Bolques, of Middlesex, second honors.
Lydia Wright, of East Hardwick, Literature, Anthropology major, was named to Purchase College’s spring 2022 dean’s list.
Helena Raddock, of Warren, politics major with gender and sexuality studies minor, was named to the winter semester ending in April 2022 dean’s list at Bates College.
AROUND TOWN
Clothing giveawayBARRE — Currently, the last clothing giveaway day is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Faith Community Church, 30 Jones Bros. Way in Barre. Provided for by local central Vermont churches, clothing for all ages is available for free.
Summer concertsMONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive announced the return of Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series held at noon Thursdays now through Sept. 8 in the Christ Episcopal Church courtyard, 64 State St. This year’s lineup features Aug. 11, Big Hat No Cattle, sponsored by Woodbury Mountain Toys; Aug.18, Ras Moshe, sponsored by Capitol Grounds and 802 Coffee; Aug. 25, The Larkspurs, co-sponsored by Central Vermont New Directions Coalition and Althea’s Attic Boutique; Sept. 1, A2VT, sponsored by People’s United, a division of M&T Bank; Sept. 8, KeruBo, sponsored by Capital Cannabis.
Cyber symposiumNORTHFIELD — Norwich University will host the “U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy Cyber Symposium” Aug. 16, with Leahy remotely joining President Mark Anarumo, Ph.D., experts and guests for a day-long discussion. Held in Mack Hall Auditorium, this event is free and open to the public. Visit www.norwich.edu/cyber/leahy-cyber-symposium to register.
Home repair fundsBARRE — Downstreet Housing & Community Development (Downstreet), through its Barre City Home Repair Fund, has money available to assist Barre City homeowners with home repairs. For more information, call (802) 476-4493 or visit Downstreet.org online.
AROUND STATE
Rabies bait dropBURLINGTON — The annual rabies bait drop is scheduled to take place Aug. 5–13. Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait attractive to raccoons and skunks — will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across 8 counties.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease of the brain that infects mammals. Rabies is most often seen in raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but unvaccinated pets and livestock can also get the disease. The virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected animal. If a rabies exposure is left untreated, the disease is almost always fatal in humans and animals. However, treatment is 100% effective when given soon after a person is bitten by a rabid animal.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
