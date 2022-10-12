COLLEGE NEWS
Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, is serving as a peer tutor for math in Hamilton College’s Quantitative & Symbolic Reasoning Center this year.
AROUND TOWN
Empty Bowl BURLINGTON — Spectrum’s event is back in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13, at UVM Davis Center Grand Maple Ballroom, 590 Main St. in Burlington.
With 300 guests and more than 30 corporate sponsors, the 2022 Empty Bowl Dinner will raise more than $100,000 to help youth facing homelessness and other challenges.
For more information, email swoodard@spectrumvt.org or call 802-238-2164.
Post 10BARRE — “What’s going on at the Post?” These events are open to the public. Call 802-479-9058 for last minute changes or visit American Legion Barre Post 10 on Facebook.
— Oct. 15: Craft Fair/Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Oct. 18: Pasta at the Post, 6 p.m. $10, dine in or carry-out; call 802-479-9058 to pre-order.
— Oct. 18: All-Veterans Dinner, 6 p.m. Free for veterans; others by donation; RSVP 802-479-9058 or email clubmanagerpost10@gmail.com.
— Oct. 21: Friday night at the Post, 6:30 p.m., Meat Bingo.
— Oct. 22: Fall Harvest/Early Bird Dinner, 5:30 p.m., stuffed chicken breast, tickets at the Old Glory Lounge; free for Post 10 and Squadron 10 members with 2023 dues paid (includes PUFLs) by Sept. 15; guests and others $12; RSVP 802-479-9058 or email clubmanagerpost10@gmail.com.
— Oct. 22: Saturday night at the Post; band, Sierra; cover charge $8 at the door.
— Oct. 23: Sunday Morning Breakfast at the Post, 8 to 10:30 a.m.; $12 for adults, $5 for children under 12.
— Oct. 25: Pasta at the Post, 6 p.m. $10, dine in or carry-out; call 802-479-9058 to pre-order.
— Oct. 29: Saturday night at the Post; band, Yvonne & The Reverbs; cover charge $8 at the door.
— Nov. 1, Pasta at the Post, 6 p.m. $10, dine in or carry-out; call 802-479-9058 to pre-order.
— Nov. 4: Friday night at the Post, karaoke with L&M Music; cover charge $5 at the door.
— Nov. 5: Scouts Salute to Veterans Parade, 10:30 a.m.; ceremony at City Park, 11:30 a.m.; luncheon and games at Barre Auditorium after ceremony.
— Nov. 5: Granite City 5K Run/Walk for Veterans; contacts Dylan Woodrow at dwoodrow@802cars.com or Lisa England at england1965@gmail.com or Steve England at sengland1952@gmail.com.
— Nov. 5: Saturday night at the Post; band, Full House; cover charge $8 at the door.
AROUND VT
WIC program BURLINGTON — During WIC National Enrollment Week (Oct. 10-14), the Vermont WIC Program is spreading the word about the nation’s premier public health nutrition program for women, infants and children.
WIC provides federal grants to states to provide nutrition education, supplemental foods and health care referrals for low- and moderate-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum individuals, as well as infants and children who have a health or nutrition need.
In addition to providing access to nourishing foods and nutrition education, WIC empowers families with breastfeeding/chestfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services — all free of charge to those who qualify.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/WIC.
Wetland mapsThe Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will hold public hearings in October and November on a proposed rule to adopt edits to the state’s wetland maps. Members of the public are invited to submit comments by Nov. 12 to emailing Laura.Lapierre@vermont.gov and attending the upcoming public hearings:
— Oct. 31, 5 p.m.: Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square, Suite 100, St. Johnsbury, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3UGJDZK).
— Nov. 1, 5 p.m.: Damon Hall, 1 Quechee Road, Hartland, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3LLBgYJ).
— Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m.: RRPC Conference Room, 3rd Floor, 67 Merchants Row (Opera House), Rutland, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3xSoK40).
— Nov. 4, 5 p.m.: 120 First St., Swanton, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3dK6H9h).
— Landowners can use the DEC’s Wetland Screening Tool (bit.ly/wetlandscreeningtool) to find out if they might have a wetland on their property. Farmers, realtors, nonprofits and towns are also encouraged to use the screening tool when making land management decisions. Activities within protected wetlands and their 50-foot buffers often require a permit. Any unauthorized activity or construction in a significant wetland prior to its mapping is still a violation of the Wetland Rules (bit.ly/VTwetlandrules).
For more information, visit the rulemaking webpage (bit.ly/wetlandsrulemaking).
BUSINESS
Chief lending officerSOUTH BURLINGTON — Vermont Federal Credit Union announced the appointment of Tim Daniska to the newly created role of chief lending officer.
He has been with the credit union for almost six years and previously served as a director of Credit & Loan Production.
Prior to joining Vermont Federal, Dabiska was a product manager at GTE Financial in Tampa, Florida. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from University of Vermont in 2011.
Construction careersGov. Phil Scott was joined by students and industry leaders to proclaim October as Careers in Construction Month in Vermont, recognizing the many career opportunities within the construction industry.
According to Department of Labor data, construction accounts for 5.2% of statewide total employment, with more than 15,000 individuals working within the industry. The average annual wage for construction workers in Vermont is $57,635, exceeding the statewide average wage of $56,264.
The most recent data also shows that construction account for about 10% of the total number of businesses in Vermont, with a total of more than 2,900.
Visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.